The UNLV Rebels are 11-2 against the San Jose State Spartans since February of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Wednesday. The Rebels and SJSU will face off in a Mountain West battle at 10 p.m. ET at Provident Credit Union Event Center. UNLV won both of their matches against the Spartans last season (81-56 and 70-62) and is aiming for the same result this time around.

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO