CTBC Invitational Golf Tournament Kicks off in Kaohsiung, Offering a Total Prize Pool of NT$5 Million

The 2022 CTBC Invitational, an annual women’s golf tournament hosted by CTBC Bank, will be held at the Kaohsiung Golf and Country Club for three consecutive days from December 29 this year, with total prize money of NT$5 million up for grabs. The CTBC LADY GOLF STARS, namely, Teresa Lu (盧曉晴), Cheng Ssu-chia (程思嘉), Hou Yu-sang (侯羽桑), Vivian Hou (侯羽薔), An Ho-yu (安禾佑), Jessica Peng (彭婕), June Ting (丁子云) and Heather Lin (林子涵) are among the 64 players from Taiwan, Japan, and Thailand to vie for the championship and the top prize of NT$1 million. The three-day tournament is open to the public for free and it can also be watched online or on television through MOD, Facebook, and YouTube.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221227005258/en/

Back row: CTBC Holding vice chairman Thomas Chen (fourth from right), chief administration officer Roger Kao (right), Tokyo Star Bank chairman Hwang Tsing-yuan (second from left), Taiwan Ladies’ Professional Golf Association chairwoman Liu Yi-chen (second from right), Kaohsiung Golf and Country Club director Chen Jian-fu (third from left) attended the pre-tournament news conference. (Photo courtesy of CTBC Bank)

Addressing the pre-tournament news conference on December 26, CTBC Holding vice chairman Thomas Chen (陳國世) said that CTBC has been working on five areas of welfare focus: charity, anti-drug, sports, education, and arts and culture. Through sponsorship of various sports such as golf, baseball, basketball, and e-sports as well as a long-term investment in charity, anti-drug, arts, and education, CTBC encourages and supports disadvantaged young people and students in Taiwan for them to have more opportunities to achieve their dreams in life.

Those present at the news conference include Tokyo Star Bank chairman Hwang Tsing-yuan (黃清苑), CTBC Holding chief administration officer Roger Kao (高人傑), Taiwan Ladies’ Professional Golf Association chairwoman Liu Yi-chen (劉依貞), Kaohsiung Golf and Country Club director Chen Jian-fu (陳建甫), golfers Teresa Lu, Hou Yu-sang and An Ho-yu.

CTBC has hosted the women’s golf tournament since 2012, and this year is the first time it will take place in Kaohsiung, where a star-studded lineup of players is set to compete. In addition, a pro-am tournament will be held to raise money for CTBC Charity Foundation’s Taiwan Dream Project, a program that provides more nutritional meals and educational assistance to disadvantaged children in 28 communities throughout Taiwan.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221227005258/en/

CONTACT: Public Relations Dept.│CTBC Bank Co., Ltd.

Name: Pamela Chen

Email:pamela.chen@ctbcbank.com

Phone: +886-2-3327-7777 Ext.6724

KEYWORD: CHINA TAIWAN ASIA PACIFIC

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: WOMEN SPORTS FINANCE BANKING GOLF PROFESSIONAL SERVICES PHILANTHROPY FUND RAISING CONSUMER FOUNDATION

SOURCE: CTBC Holding

PUB: 12/28/2022 02:38 AM/DISC: 12/28/2022 02:38 AM