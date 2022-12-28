ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mega Millions: Here are Tuesday’s winning numbers for the $565M jackpot

By Nexstar Media Wire, Addy Bink
 2 days ago

(NEXSTAR) – Just months after a record-setting jackpot was hit, another record Mega Millions jackpot is brewing. It could all end if a ticket matches the numbers drawn Tuesday night, seen below.

Since the last drawing on Friday, the Mega Millions jackpot grew to an estimated $565 million. If a ticket matches all six numbers drawn Tuesday, it’ll mark the sixth largest jackpot in Mega Millions history and the second record-setting jackpot of 2022.

Here are the winning numbers for Tuesday’s drawing: 9, 13, 36, 59, and 61, and Mega Ball 11. The Megaplier was 2x.

Southwest Airlines cancels most flights Tuesday: What went wrong?

Tickets sold in California and Florida for an Oct. 14 drawing shared the last Mega Millions jackpot of $502 million. The lottery’s top prize has been building anew over 20 drawings held since then.

In July, a Mega Millions ticket worth nearly $1.4 billion was sold in Illinois. It was the third-largest lottery prize in U.S. history and wasn’t claimed for nearly two months . The largest lottery prize on record was hit in November when a Powerball ticket sold in California matched the winning numbers for a $2.04 billion jackpot .

If there is no winner in Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing, the jackpot could potentially surpass the fifth-largest prize in game history of $648 million, which was shared by tickets in California and Georgia in December 2013.

How are Mega Millions jackpots calculated?

Here are the 10 largest Mega Millions jackpots to date:

  1. $1.537 billion: Oct. 23, 2018 (SC)
  2. $1.337 billion: July 29, 2022 (IL)
  3. $1.050 billion: Jan. 22, 2021 (MI)
  4. $656 million: Mar. 30, 2012 (IL, KS, MD)
  5. $648 million: Dec. 17, 2013 (CA, GA)
  6. $565 million (est)
  7. $543 million: July 24, 2018 (CA)
  8. $536 million: July 8, 2016 (IN)
  9. $533 million: Mar. 30, 2018 (NJ)
  10. $522 million: June 7, 2019 (CA)

The next Mega Millions drawing will be Friday at 11 p.m. ET.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states and the District of Columbia. Tickets are $2 and there are a total of nine ways to win a prize.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Related
NorthcentralPA.com

Mega Millions reaches record-breaking jackpot for Friday

The Mega Millions jackpot has soared to a record-breaking $640 million ($328.3 million cash) for the drawing on Dec. 30, 2022. This is the largest Mega Millions prize ever offered in the final week of any year, and could provide someone with a very happy New Year's celebration. The current jackpot has been rolling over since the Dec. 27 drawing which did not bring a ticket match. This marks only...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
KIXS FM 108

Mega Millions Was Last Won on October 14th – Jackpot Soars

Here we go again. Lotto mania is taking over again. The last time was Powerball, this time it's Mega Millions. The next drawing is scheduled for Tuesday, December 27. The current estimated prize is currently $565 million ($293.6 million cash) after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn Friday night(12/23/22) – the white balls 15, 21, 32, 38, and 62, plus the gold Mega Ball 8. If the jackpot is won on Tuesday, it will be the sixth-largest prize in the history of the game!
COLORADO STATE
New Jersey 101.5

Mega Millions jackpot grows to half a billion dollars

You could have visions of winning Mega Millions tickets dancing in your head as the Mega Millions jackpot has grown to an annuity value of $510 million ($266.8 million cash). No one has matched all five white balls and the Mega Ball to claim the jackpot in the 19 drawings since Oct. 14, sending the annuity jackpot to its 11th highest in the game's history.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KLST/KSAN

Owner of Abilene day care accused of giving 2-year-old Benadryl arrested

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The owner of an Abilene day care accused of giving a 2-year-old child Benadryl without parental permission has been arrested. Sondra Mata was arrested for Endangering a Child last week in connection to the allegations. Court documents state an employee of Maw’s Day Care told the 2-year-old’s mother Mata had been […]
ABILENE, TX
KLST/KSAN

Checkpoint apprehensions increase as migrants attempt to leave El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The United States Border Patrol El Paso Sector says migrants are using buses to leave the El Paso area and are being encountered at check points. “Migrants unfortunately are getting away from agents and attempting to exit El Paso. That means that our checkpoint operations have increased,” said Carlos Rivera, […]
EL PASO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Death report: Weslaco homeowner killed by deputies said he ‘was going to kill them’

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Weslaco homeowner fatally shot by officers Dec. 23 walked out of the home’s garage with a rifle, according to documents filed by the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office. The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office filed a custodial death report with Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s office Tuesday, providing additional details about how […]
WESLACO, TX
KLST/KSAN

What to look for in Trump’s tax returns

Democrats released six years of former President Trump’s tax return information last week as part of reports into the presidential audit program, revealing that the former president wasn’t receiving regular audits from the IRS and that he was reporting big business losses every year. On Friday, Trump’s actual tax returns from 2015 to 2020 are […]
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

