ECU caps 2022 season with Birmingham Bowl victory
East Carolina defeated Coastal Carolina 53-29 to wrap up the 2022 season with a victory in the Birmingham Bowl. The triumph marked the Pirates' first postseason win since 2013, and the initial eight-win season since 2014. Hoist The Colours host Stephen Igoe looks back at the highlights from the victory, and addresses some recent transfer news, in the latest edition of the podcast.
Check out some of the best social media reaction to ECU's Birmingham Bowl triumph
There was no shortage of celebration on the turf at Protective Stadium following East Carolina's 53-29 win in the Birmingham Bowl, and that excitement carried over into social media and all the way back to Greenville, N.C., as Pirate players, coaches, alumni and fans took to Twitter to express their emotions after the win.
Scarlet Nation
Zamareya Jones embracing recruiting process
CARY — Bethel (N.C.) North Pitt junior point guard Zamareya Jones always has the potential to spring something new. Jones brings an exciting brand of basketball, but for three quarters Tuesday, she had some tough sledding against a quality Apex Friendship High program at the John Wall Holiday Invitational. The 5-foot-7 Jones showed her grit. She hit two early three-pointers, and then was held scoreless in the middle two quarters.
Mount Olive Tribune
Local teams battling in holiday tournaments
Southern Wayne’s girls face a tough gauntlet of competition during the second annual Greater Neuse River FCA Winter Classic, which begins Wednesday at Lenoir Community College. The Saints (5-2 overall) have been placed in the four-team pod with perennial Eastern Plains 2A powers Farmville Central and Kinston, and independent...
Highest-paying computer and engineering jobs in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — Stacker compiled a list of the highest-paying computer and engineering jobs in the Jacksonville metro area using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Wednesday: Greenville | Friday: New Bern Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage. Jobs the BLS lists as “architecture and engineering occupations” or “computer and mathematical occupations” were […]
Wilson woman heads out for a biscuit, winds up winning $700,000 lottery prize
WILSON, N.C. — A Wilson woman's recent Christmas holiday was elevated to a lifetime memory. Donna Denton said she went out to grab a biscuit on Friday. After what started as a routine trip, she came home with a $700,000 prize. “We had a very Merry Christmas,” said Denton....
roanokebeacon.com
Where are they now? Freddie Hyman Jr.
In his line of work, Freddie Hyman Jr., has found that the greatest reward is seeing others living their lives free of the very items he provides to get them back on their feet. The son of Mary Hyman and pastor Freddie Hyman Sr., the younger Hyman makes his living...
thewashingtondailynews.com
YEAR IN REVIEW: Washington’s Piggly Wiggly becomes Carlie C’s
This story was originally published in May 2022. It was one of our most read stories from the year. Washington’s Piggly Wiggly grocery store on River Road will become a Carlie C’s IGA starting Wednesday. Beaufort County shoppers have been coming to “the Pig” since 1989 and Saturday...
WITN
Deputies searching again for missing Greenville teenager
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in finding a missing teenager. They say 15-year-old Mahogany Miller is 5′2 tall, 120 lbs. with red hair. She was last seen Tuesday night in Greenville. She went missing and then was found earlier...
WITN
Car hits front of Ayden computer store
AYDEN, N.C. (WITN) - No one was hurt Tuesday afternoon after a car crashed into a computer store in one Eastern Carolina town. The crash happened shortly after 2:00 p.m. at the intersection of Lee and Third streets in downtown Ayden. The car broke out the front doors of Langley...
Lottery win makes Christmas merrier for Wilson woman
The Triple 777 game debuted this month with four top prizes of $700,000. Two more top prizes are still unclaimed.
WITN
Shoppers in Greenville share best gift return advice
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The season of giving is coming to a close as is the holiday season for some and that means returns and exchanges are on the rise. As most people know, gift giving can come with hurdles. For example, Blake Bullock’s gift for his wife was not complete. Parts of the actual gift were missing from inside the box.
NC drag show for New Year’s Eve canceled due to ’emboldened hatred’
"With the emboldened hatred that has been shown towards the venue and the LGBTQ+ community, we canceled for the safety of all," said ENC Pride in a Facebook post.
piratemedia1.com
One injured in Greenville, NC shooting
Greenville North Carolina's Police Department (GPD) announced one female was injured in a shooting near Darden Drive in an information release on Dec. 26. According to a Tweet of the release by GPD, officers responded to multiple shots fired at approximately 3:30 a.m. “The victim was transported to ECU Health...
newbernnow.com
Learn New Bern’s History — Port City, Tryon Palace, Civil War to Downtown Renaissance
Craven Community College’s Lifetime Learning Center is pleased to announce a new series of history lectures. Together with our partners, Craven-Pamlico Regional Library, James City Historical Society, New Bern Historical Society, Swiss Bear, Inc., and Tryon Palace, we will present five history lectures. Our goal is to engage the broader community, and expand the understanding of, and the engagement in, the fascinating history of the New Bern community.
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Deaths Notices - Dec. 26, 27 & 28
Kenneth “Gene” Riggs Jr., 71, of Beaufort, passed away Monday, December 26, 2022, at Vidant Medical Center. Gene was born on June 16, 1951, in New Bern, to the late Kenneth Riggs Sr. and Geneva Riggs. He met and married the love of his life Linda and spent 30 years with her.
WITN
Private plane makes emergency landing at Pitt-Greenville Airport
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - No one was injured when a single-engine private plane made an emergency landing this afternoon at the Pitt-Greenville Airport. The airport was notified shortly after 2:00 p.m. that an aircraft was en route with malfunctioning landing gear. The plane, a Beechcraft A36, made a “wheels up”...
WITN
Lenoir County deputies searching for man in breaking and entering of church
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Lenoir County deputies are searching for a man who broke into a church. They say on Wednesday, December 21st, deputies say an alarm alerted them to Faith Fellowship Church on Pauls Path Road, finding an unlocked door in the back of the church. They...
WITN
UPDATE: Police provide preliminary details in fatal Greenville accident
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville police said that a woman died as a result of an accident this afternoon. The crash happened around 1:10 p.m. at the intersection of Thomas Langston Road and Providence Place and involved a Lowe’s Home Improvement Truck and a car. Police said the driver...
cbs17
Edgecombe, Nash counties’ Registers of Deeds affected by cyberattack on vendor
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Edgecombe and Nash counties’ Registers of Deeds will not be able to issue marriage licenses or conduct any real estate recordings for the time being. The reason, the counties said, is because of a recent cyberattack experienced by their vendor, Cott Systems. The counties...
