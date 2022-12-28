ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DeRozan leads Chicago against Detroit after 42-point game

Detroit Pistons (9-28, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (15-19, 10th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Chicago plays the Detroit Pistons after DeMar DeRozan scored 42 points in the Chicago Bulls' 119-113 overtime victory over the Milwaukee Bucks. The Bulls have gone 13-9 against Eastern Conference opponents....
Minnesota visits Milwaukee following Antetokounmpo's 45-point game

Minnesota Timberwolves (16-19, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (22-12, third in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee plays the Minnesota Timberwolves after Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 45 points in the Milwaukee Bucks' 119-113 overtime loss to the Chicago Bulls. The Bucks are 14-3 on their home court. Milwaukee...
Pistons end 6-game skid, win fight-marred game vs Magic

DETROIT (AP) — Alec Burks scored a season-high 32 points, Saddiq Bey added 28 and the Detroit Pistons overcame the ejection of two players after a scuffle to beat the Orlando Magic 121-101 on Wednesday night and snap a six-game losing streak. “I’m really proud of our guys,” Pistons coach Dwane Casey said. “We have had a lot of adversity, and with a young team, it is great to see them play like this.” Burks made his first 10 shots from the floor, including six 3-pointers, before missing a 3-point attempt with 28 seconds left that would have given him a career-high 35 points. He also made all six free-throw attempts. “I wasn’t going to stop shooting,” Burks said. “You don’t expect that to happen, but you have to take advantage when it does.”
Celtics Lab 162: An early look at where Boston stands in season-long accolades races with Ethan Fuller

It might be a bit early for a lot of the Boston Celtics’ fans to talk about who is where in the race for the NBA’s season-long hardware, but this is the part of the season when the narratives driving most of those awards start to take hold. Where are the Celtics in terms of All-NBA, Most Valuable Player, Defensive Player of the Year, Sixth Man of the Year, Coach of the Year, and other accolades Boston has a shot at winning?
NBA suspends 11 players from Magic-Pistons scuffle

Detroit guard Killian Hayes and Orlando's Moritz Wagner were each given multi-game suspensions for their roles in a scuffle, while the NBA suspended eight Magic players one game apiece Thursday for leaving the bench area during an altercation.
Killorn scores in 6th round of SO, Lightning top Rangers

TAMPA, Fla. — Andrei Vasilevskiy made 45 saves through overtime, Alex Killorn scored the winner in the sixth round of the shootout, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the New York Rangers 2-1 on Thursday night.Tampa Bay won the shootout 2-1.Brayden Point scored in regulation and in the shootout for the Lightning. Nikita Kucherov got his 38th assist on Point's goal.Igor Shesterkin stopped 39 shots in regulation and Mika Zibanejad scored for the Rangers. Shesterkin is 4-0-1 in five games against Tampa Bay."That was a good hockey game." Lightning coach Jon Cooper said. "To me, you could have inserted that for...
