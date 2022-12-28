DETROIT (AP) — Alec Burks scored a season-high 32 points, Saddiq Bey added 28 and the Detroit Pistons overcame the ejection of two players after a scuffle to beat the Orlando Magic 121-101 on Wednesday night and snap a six-game losing streak. “I’m really proud of our guys,” Pistons coach Dwane Casey said. “We have had a lot of adversity, and with a young team, it is great to see them play like this.” Burks made his first 10 shots from the floor, including six 3-pointers, before missing a 3-point attempt with 28 seconds left that would have given him a career-high 35 points. He also made all six free-throw attempts. “I wasn’t going to stop shooting,” Burks said. “You don’t expect that to happen, but you have to take advantage when it does.”

