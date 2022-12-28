Read full article on original website
Related
FOX Sports
Avery leads New Mexico State against Southern Utah after 20-point performance
Southern Utah Thunderbirds (8-5) at New Mexico State Aggies (7-5) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: New Mexico State -6; over/under is 156.5. BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico State hosts the Southern Utah Thunderbirds after Marchelus Avery scored 20 points in New Mexico State's 85-76 win against the North Carolina A&T Aggies. The Aggies...
Arizona, Arizona State men's and women's basketball heading toward first showdown
It's been a while since the Arizona State and University of Arizona men have played for more than just bragging rights. The Wildcats have had the upper hand while the Sun Devils have been mired near the bottom of the Pac-12 standings. But when the two will square off at noon on Saturday at Desert Financial Arena, more will be at stake than in years past. ...
No. 10 Gonzaga routs Eastern Oregon in historic fashion
The No. 10 Gonzaga Bulldogs defeated the visiting Eastern Oregon Mountaineers, 120-42, in a matinee contest on Wednesday. The Zags (11-3) picked up their sixth straight win behind Drew Timme’s 18 points. Six other players scored in double-figures in what was the largest margin of victory in program ...
chatsports.com
Boise State falters against Santa Clara, prepares for Mountain West opener in Reno
Make that Santa Clara who won. The temptation to look ahead towards the holiday break was just too much. Tyson Degenhart and Jace Whiting (BSU) - 2 assists. The battle of the Broncos started off slow with both teams looking to establish their footing.
Comments / 0