psychologytoday.com
AI Beats Humans in Predicting Cancer Treatment Outcomes
Deep learning models have shown great promise in recognizing important aspects of medical image data. This proposes and investigates new deep-learning models to predict outcomes. Artificial intelligence (AI) computer vision is making significant inroads in digital healthcare. A new study published in IEEE Journal of Translational Engineering in Health and...
Massive Breakthrough As Cancer Disappears for All Patients During Drug Trial
Every Single Patient in This Small Experimental Drug Trial Saw Their Cancer DisappearPhoto byImage by PublicDomainPictures from Pixabay. A tiny pharmacological study carried out in the US discovered that every patient treated in the experiment successfully entered remission from their illness, representing what looks to be a very hopeful advancement for the treatment of rectal cancer.
Acholic stools: The commonly sign of deadly pancreatic cancer in initial stages
Detecting cancer can mean the difference between life and death. Yet, symptoms can often slip under the radar. An expert shares that a “common” warning sign might strike on the toilet. At the same time, pancreatic cancer can be hard to spot. According to Pancreatic Cancer UK, pancreatic cancer has the lowest survival rate of all common cancers. 10,000 new cases of pancreatic cancer diagnosed in the UK each year, paying attention to your bowel habits can be the first step to spotting the warning signs.
scitechdaily.com
A New Drug Could Fight Both COVID and Cancer
University of Southern California and the Cleveland Clinic Florida Research and Innovation Center researchers have published new research on GRP78, a protein implicated in both COVID-19 and numerous forms of cancer, as well as a new drug that interferes with its effects. While vaccination can provide potentially life-saving protection against...
Healthline
Does Bladder Cancer Spread Quickly?
Bladder cancer spreads at different speeds depending on the type of bladder cancer you have. Urothelial bladder cancer is slow to spread, while other types are much faster. Urothelial bladder cancer is the most common type of bladder cancer. It typically doesn’t spread very quickly. However, other types of bladder cancer, such as adenocarcinoma, squamous cell carcinoma, and small cell carcinoma, spread much faster.
Cancer Vaccine Reportedly Shows Strong Promise in Clinical Trial
The vaccine is being tested as a tool for early detection of melanoma. News of the new vaccine marks the second such reported treatment in two weeks. This article is based on science and accredited media reports. No medical advice is offered on the part of the author, as it is imperative for anyone who suffers from disorders of any type related to cancer, or who suspects a cancer diagnosis, to visit their doctor. All listed theories and facts within this article are fully-attributed to federal organizations and media outlets, including MayoClinic.org and GulfNews.com.
scitechdaily.com
Cancer Weakness Discovered: New Method Pushes Cancer Cells Into Remission
Cancer cells delete DNA when they go to the dark side, so a team of doctors and engineers targeted the ‘backup plans’ that run essential cell functions. Researchers at the University of Michigan and Indiana University have discovered a cancer weakness. They found that the way that tumor cells enable their uncontrolled growth is also a weakness that can be harnessed to treat cancer.
A new way of killing cancer cells could pave the way for a cure, scientists say
A new way of using DNA to kill cancer cells which could pave the way for a cure for the disease has been created by scientists. The method targets human cervical cancer and breast cancer-derived cells, as well as malignant melanoma cells in mice. It uses a pair of hair clip shaped, cancer-killing DNA which were injected into cancer cells. When they were injected into them, they connected to molecules called microRNA which are overproduced in certain cancers. Once connected to the microRNA they unravelled and formed longer chains of DNA which created an immune...
Rep. Jamie Raskin cancer diagnosis: What is diffuse large-B cell lymphoma?
Rep. Jamie Raskin on Wednesday announced that he has been diagnosed with a type of lymphoma. Raskin, D-Maryland, said in a statement that “After several days of tests, I have been diagnosed with Diffuse Large B Cell Lymphoma, which is a serious but curable form of cancer. “I am...
Possible Cancer Breakthrough: Vaccine Developed by Mount Sinai Yields Complete Remission in Early Tests
Results are being scrutinized as a possible milestone, yet testing continues. This article is based on science and accredited media reports. No medical advice is offered on the part of the author, as it is imperative for anyone who suffers from disorders of any type related to cancer, or who suspects a cancer diagnosis, to visit their doctor. All listed theories and facts within this article are fully-attributed to federal organizations and media outlets, including:World Health Organization, MayoClinic.org, Metro.co.uk, SciTechDaily.com, and DailyMail.co.uk.
Science Focus
Ground-breaking test can catch signs of 14 early-stage cancers
The test measures changes in metabolic sugars found in the blood and urine. Catching cancer in its early stages is one of the most effective methods doctors have of improving patients’ survival rates. However, this can be difficult as many of the screening tests in current use are type-specific. This means that patients need to take separate tests to check for each type of cancer they are at risk of.
Breakthrough: World's first urine test for liver cancer developed in Scotland
Diagnosing cancer today is usually done via surgery, ultrasound scans, or blood tests. All of these methods are invasive and require a visit to a hospital or surgery. This may soon change. A team of researchers at the Cancer Research U.K. Beatson Institute in Glasgow, Scotland, have conceived of a biomarker that may make urine tests for liver cancer possible, according to a report by The Herald published on Friday.
Healthline
What Is Glioblastoma and What Is the Survival Rate?
Glioblastoma is an aggressive brain tumor, also known as glioblastoma multiforme. It is life threatening and has a median survival time of only 15 months. However, it is also rare. Glioblastoma is one of a group of brain tumors called astrocytomas. These tumors start in astrocytes — star-shaped cells that...
Researchers combined bacterial toxins with drugs to treat lung cancer
This is the first therapeutic strategy combining bacterial therapeutics with pharmaceutical drugs.
MedicineNet.com
What Are the Signs of Cancer in the Neck?
Some of the common signs of cancer in the neck include:. These symptoms could be signs of other less serious medical conditions. Consult your dentist or doctor to identify the exact cause of these symptoms. The signs could be specific depending on the location of the cancerous tumor. Symptoms of...
MedicalXpress
Actinidia arguta (sarunashi) juice found to inhibit lung cancer in mice
Lung cancer is a leading cause of death in Japan and across the globe. Among all the cancers, lung cancer has one of the lowest five-year survival rates. Smoking tobacco and using tobacco-based products is known to heavily contribute to the development of lung cancer. It is a clinically established fact that the active ingredients in various fruits minimize the risk of chronic diseases including cancer.
MedicalXpress
Researchers identify protein that may protect the heart during certain cancer treatment regimens
Anthracyclines are a class of chemotherapies effective in treating many forms of cancer, including leukemias, lymphomas and breast cancer. Anthracyclines—such as doxorubicin, frequently used against breast cancer—kill cancer cells by damaging their DNA. However, these effective chemotherapies also cause toxic effects in the heart in about ten percent of patients that can eventually lead to heart failure, particularly in older patients with pre-existing cardiovascular disease.
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Have Discovered Unique Peptides With Anti-Cancer Potential
Researchers from the Technion and the University of Tokyo have identified unique peptides with potential anti-cancer properties. A study recently published in Nature Communications highlights the potential of unique peptides as anti-cancer agents. Peptides, which are short chains of amino acids connected by peptide bonds, have garnered attention for their potential role in cancer treatment.
aiexpress.io
Pune scientists discovered a highly potent antitumor effect in platinum-resistant cancers
The intensive use of platinum (Pt) anticancer drugs is severely constrained by creating resistance in most cancers cells and dose-limiting antagonistic results. Getting round issues with Pt medicines utilizing multi-action hybrid anticancer drugs created by combining two or extra pharmacophores. Scientists from Agharkar Analysis Institute (ARI), Pune, an autonomous institute...
MedicalXpress
Study discovers triple immunotherapy combination as possible treatment for pancreatic cancer
Researchers at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center have discovered a novel immunotherapy combination, targeting checkpoints in both T cells and myeloid suppressor cells, that successfully reprogrammed the tumor immune microenvironment (TIME) and significantly improved anti-tumor responses in preclinical models of pancreatic cancer. In this study, published today...
