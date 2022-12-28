ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

FOX Sports

Minnesota visits Milwaukee following Antetokounmpo's 45-point game

Minnesota Timberwolves (16-19, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (22-12, third in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee plays the Minnesota Timberwolves after Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 45 points in the Milwaukee Bucks' 119-113 overtime loss to the Chicago Bulls. The Bucks are 14-3 on their home court. Milwaukee...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX Sports

DeRozan leads Chicago against Detroit after 42-point game

Detroit Pistons (9-28, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (15-19, 10th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Chicago plays the Detroit Pistons after DeMar DeRozan scored 42 points in the Chicago Bulls' 119-113 overtime victory over the Milwaukee Bucks. The Bulls have gone 13-9 against Eastern Conference opponents....
DETROIT, MI
WOOD TV8

NBA suspends 11 players from Magic-Pistons scuffle

Detroit guard Killian Hayes and Orlando's Moritz Wagner were each given multi-game suspensions for their roles in a scuffle, while the NBA suspended eight Magic players one game apiece Thursday for leaving the bench area during an altercation.
DETROIT, MI
NBA

Magic Out of Rhythm in Loss to Pistons

Franz Wagner recorded 19 points, Wendell Carter Jr. scored 16, and Paolo Banchero had 15, but the Orlando Magic were unable to get into much of a rhythm during Wednesday’s 121-101 loss to the Detroit Pistons. Three players, including Orlando’s Moe Wagner, were ejected following an altercation just before halftime.
ORLANDO, FL
Yardbarker

Miami's All-Stars, Three-Point Shooting Overpower Lakers

Your Los Angeles Lakers sans Anthony Davis couldn't make it a clean Florida sweep tonight, falling to Jimmy Butler's Miami Heat 112-98. The Heat, who've had seven games decided by five or fewer points already this year, didn't have to worry about a close contest down the stretch of this one.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Inside The Thunder

Thunder Gameday: Quick Trip to Charlotte

Following a seven-game homestand, the Oklahoma City Thunder will be in Charlotte tonight to take on the Hornets. This will be a one-game trip away from Oklahoma City before the team heads back for another contest at Paycom Center. As such, this will be the Thunder's last game of the season on the road.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
FOX Sports

Wizards face the Magic, look for 4th straight victory

Washington Wizards (15-21, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (13-23, 13th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Washington seeks to prolong its three-game win streak with a victory over Orlando. The Magic are 2-4 in division play. Orlando ranks seventh in the Eastern Conference with 10.2 offensive rebounds...
ORLANDO, FL

