Our 2022 end-of-year shout-outs | CRONIN & LOEVY

Tom Cronin and Bob Loevy

Special gratitude:

To all the teachers and nurses for their indispensable nurturing and caring for all of us of all ages.

To all the military service members stationed throughout Colorado who stand ready to defend our nation.

To all those who ran for public office this past year, whether they won or lost. They deserve special thanks for giving us choices and helping to make constitutional democracy work. An additional shout-out for our mail-in ballot electoral system and the county clerks and other election administration officials who make it work.

To all the police and firefighters and other first responders who do so much to protect and safeguard us.

To the acclaimed educational institutions in Colorado, such as the University of Colorado at Boulder, the University of Denver, Colorado State University at Fort Collins and Pueblo, the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs, the United States Air Force Academy and Colorado College. Gratitude too to all of our great community colleges — one of the best inventions of the 20th century. They educate thousands of students, train skilled researchers and add so much to the intellectual and cultural life of our state.

To Colorado Springs publisher John Weiss and his colleagues (Ralph Routon, Pam Zubeck, Rhonda Van Pelt and many others) who ran and wrote for the Colorado Springs Independent, the Pikes Peak Journal, and similar publications for nearly three decades. We wish them luck in their newly launched non-profit Sixty35 Magazine.

To the Anschutz family for strengthening the Colorado Springs Gazette and its sister newspapers — the Denver Gazette and Colorado Politics. The Anschutz family also deserves a shout-out for owning, operating and upgrading the hospitality jewel of the Broadmoor Hotel in Colorado Springs.

To Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers, who is term-limited, for eight years of sensible leadership. A shout-out also to our friend Fort Collins Mayor Jeni Arndt. A shout-out too to the many candidates in Colorado Springs and Denver who have the courage to enter the upcoming April elections for mayor in those two Colorado cities.

To the small business owners up and down the Front Range who persevered through the coronavirus pandemic and are the backbone of our economy.

To all the bookstores that serve Colorado, including Hooked on Books, Tattered Cover, Barnes and Noble and scores of others.

To all the businesses, new apartment complexes and restaurants, the Colorado Switchbacks soccer team and Olympic Museum that have made downtown Colorado Springs a surprisingly booming commercial, sports and arts community.

To all the parks and open spaces volunteers and officials who ensure that every community in our state has some of the most attractive and exciting public parks in the nation.

To the Denver Center for the Performing Arts, the Denver Art Museum, the Pikes Peak Center in Colorado Springs, the Manitou Arts Center and the dozens of other arts venues that enrich our state in so many ways. And to the Aspen Music Festival and Telluride Film Festival.

To the Colorado Avalanche and the Denver Nuggets for entertaining us and showing other teams what it is like to win and make Colorado proud.

To the inventors and startup company entrepreneurs who have been a major bonus for the Colorado economy.

To the librarians and the scores of writers in Colorado.

To those who conserve our existing water and work to establish new sources of the water we all depend on.

To the government officials and other citizens and organizations that are working hard to reduce and hopefully end the problem of homelessness in Colorado.

To the Colorado state legislature for creating a plan to provide free breakfast and lunch to public school students in Colorado. To the voters of Colorado for approving the plan as a ballot issue in the 2022 general election last November.

And, finally, let's hear it for the recently legalized mushrooms that may send us to even greater heights (well, we'll have to see about this).

We appreciate all the people and organizations who worked throughout the year 2022 to sustain and enrich our lives here in Colorado.

Tom Cronin and Bob Loevy write about Colorado and national political issues.