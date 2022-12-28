Read full article on original website
Deadly home invasion in Brooklyn
Police are investigating a deadly home invasion on 17th Avenue in Bensonhurst. Authorities say a 61-year-old man was stabbed to death just before 6 a.m. Two women were also stabbed and were rushed to hospitals. Cops are looking for two attackers.
Police: 1 dead, 2 injured in Brooklyn home stabbing
UPDATE: The NYPD has arrested 22-year-old Nikki Secondino in connection to a fatal stabbing in Bensonhurst. She is the daughter of the 61-year-old victim who was pronounced dead and the sibling of the 19-year-old who is currently in critical condition. ORIGINAL: A father is dead and his two daughters were...
Bonnie and Clyde Sought in Christmas Killing in Bronx
BRONX - Police are looking for a man and a woman in connection with a fatal shooting hours after Christmas in Van Nest. Police have also identified the victim. Less than 24 hours after the fatal shooting, a police investigation has not only revealed the identity of the victim but also obtained video of the suspected killer and his accomplice.
Police seek individual in connection to fatal Bronx shooting
WEST FARMS, the Bronx (PIX11) — Police on Tuesday released a surveillance image of a person sought in connection to a fatal shooting in West Farms, asking for the public’s help solving the slaying. Carlos Gonzalez, 26, was found by police near East Tremont and Marmion avenues with multiple gunshot wounds to the chest around […]
Girl, 17, allegedly shot rival gang member to death in the Bronx
FORDHAM, the Bronx (PIX11) — A 17-year-old girl is accused of gunning down a rival gang member in the Bronx last month, police said Thursday. The teen was arrested Wednesday and charged with murder, manslaughter, and criminal possession of a weapon in connection to the fatal shooting on Nov. 30, according to the NYPD. Prince […]
Norwood: 76-Year-Old Man Dies in Residential Fire
A 76-year-old man has died following a fatal, residential fire in the Norwood section of The Bronx, police said. According to the NYPD, on Tuesday, Dec. 27, at approximately 10.22 p.m., police responded to a 911 call of a residential fire inside 3540 Rochambeau Avenue, in Apartment #2G. “Upon arrival...
One dead, three injured in shooting at Bronx vigil for murder victim
A man was killed and three others were injured in a shooting at a vigil for a murder victim in the Bronx on Wednesday night, police and sources said. The group had been gathered on the corner of Southern Boulevard and East Tremont Avenue in Crotona when a gunman started shooting into the crowd around 6:30 p.m., cops said. Four people were struck, including a 28-year-old man who died at a nearby hospital. Four people were struck. A 28-year-old man was shot in the chest and died after being rushed to a nearby hospital. The three other victims — a 27-year-old man shot in the leg, a 25-year-old man shot in the arm and a 46-year-old shot in the torso — were taken to St. Barnabas Hospital in stable condition, police said. The gunman fled on foot and no arrests were made. Sources said the victims were commemorating the death of 26-year-old Carlos Gonzalez, who was killed Monday a block from the memorial. Gonzalez was shot in the torso at 4 a.m. at Gourmet Deli at 851 East Tremont after a dispute developed. His killer also remains on the loose. Investigators are looking to see if the two fatal shootings are connected, sources said.
Ex-con surrenders in fatal shooting of downstairs Bronx neighbor in loud noise dispute
An ex-con wanted for shooting to death his downstairs Bronx neighbor over a long-running argument about noise has surrendered after more than a week on the run, police said Thursday. Matthew Rushie, 46, showed up Dec. 23 with a lawyer at the 49th Precinct stationhouse and was charged with murder, manslaughter, and possession of a loaded gun. He was arraigned in Bronx Criminal Court the next ...
Decomposed body of missing man found in the Bronx
HUNTER ISLAND, the Bronx (PIX11) — The body of a missing New Rochelle man was found on a trail in the Bronx on Monday morning, weeks after the 61-year-old man went missing, police said. The body, found on Hunter Island, was fully clothed and badly decomposed, NYPD officials said. The Medical Examiner’s Office will determine […]
‘My husband was thrown out like garbage.’ Monticello woman searches for answers in husband’s unsolved NYC death
NYPD says the Sullivan County man was found dead miles away from his destination in someone’s driveway he didn’t know.
Man, woman found fatally injured in Bronx, Brooklyn fires: police
A 76-year-old man and a 54-year-old woman were found with fatal injuries in separate residential fires in the Bronx and Brooklyn late Tuesday, according to authorities. Man, woman found fatally injured in Bronx, Brooklyn …. A 76-year-old man and a 54-year-old woman were found with fatal injuries in separate residential...
4 men shot, 1 fatally, in the Bronx; police searching for gunman
One person was killed, and several others were injured in a shooting in the Bronx Wednesday.
One dead, two injured in Bronx apartment building fire
A man died and two others were injured in a Bronx apartment fire Tuesday night, according to officials. The fatal blaze broke out in an apartment on the second floor of 3540 Rochambeau Ave. around 10:20 p.m., according to the FDNY. About 60 firefighters and other first responders rushed to fire, which was placed under control about 20 minutes later, the department said. Milton Barnes, 76, was found unconscious and with “severe fire exposure” inside his apartment where the blaze started and pronounced dead by EMS. Two other people were taken to area hospitals. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Road-rager sought for shooting driver after Bronx crash
A 30-year-old man was shot by a road-raging driver after both men got into a car accident in the Bronx, police said Tuesday as they searched for the suspected shooter.
Man, 29, shot to death on Bronx street
A 29-year-old man was shot to death on a Bronx street, police said Tuesday. The victim was shot in the chest at Van Nest Ave. and Melville St. in Van Nest about 9:05 p.m. Monday, cops said. Medics took him to Jacobi Medical Center where he died. The victim’s name was not immediately released. No arrests have been made. ©2022 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com. Distributed by Tribune ...
Man wanted for shooting at car full of people during Bronx dispute
The NYPD is searching for a man who allegedly fired several shots at a car during a dispute with the people inside of it in the Bronx earlier this month.
Motorcyclist critically injured after crashing with car in Brooklyn
A motorcyclist is in critical condition after colliding with a car in Brooklyn on Wednesday.
Southern Fugitives Charged With Posing As Feds In Violent Bergen Home Invasion Brought To NJ
UPDATE: Three Georgia men charged earlier this month with shooting a Bergen County resident while posing as FBI agents during a summer home invasion have been brought to New Jersey to face charges. Two others remained held down South pending the outcome of extradition proceedings. Aaron Thomas Perry, 53, of...
Woman slashed in the face during fight with alleged drug dealers in Manhattan: NYPD
MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A 19-year-old woman was slashed in the face while allegedly selling drugs in Manhattan early Tuesday, police said. The woman and her boyfriend were allegedly selling drugs from a table on West 37th Street, between Seventh and Eighth avenues, at around 1:15 a.m. when they got into a fight with another […]
NYC Man Caught Driving Slain Doctor’s Mercedes Charged with Multiple Murders During ‘Violent Spree’: NYPD
A 35-year-old New York man with a lengthy rap sheet has been arrested after he allegedly went on a violent crime spree last week that left at least two men dead. Roland Codrington was taken into custody on Christmas Eve and charged with several felonies, including two counts of murder, authorities announced.
