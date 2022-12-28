A man was killed and three others were injured in a shooting at a vigil for a murder victim in the Bronx on Wednesday night, police and sources said. The group had been gathered on the corner of Southern Boulevard and East Tremont Avenue in Crotona when a gunman started shooting into the crowd around 6:30 p.m., cops said. Four people were struck, including a 28-year-old man who died at a nearby hospital. Four people were struck. A 28-year-old man was shot in the chest and died after being rushed to a nearby hospital. The three other victims — a 27-year-old man shot in the leg, a 25-year-old man shot in the arm and a 46-year-old shot in the torso — were taken to St. Barnabas Hospital in stable condition, police said. The gunman fled on foot and no arrests were made. Sources said the victims were commemorating the death of 26-year-old Carlos Gonzalez, who was killed Monday a block from the memorial. Gonzalez was shot in the torso at 4 a.m. at Gourmet Deli at 851 East Tremont after a dispute developed. His killer also remains on the loose. Investigators are looking to see if the two fatal shootings are connected, sources said.

BRONX, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO