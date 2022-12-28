ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China to resume issuing passports, visas as virus curbs ease

By JOE McDONALD
 1 day ago
BEIJING — (AP) — China says it will resume issuing passports for tourism in another big step away from anti-virus controls that isolated the country for almost three years, setting up a potential flood of Chinese going abroad for next month’s Lunar New Year holiday.

The announcement Tuesday adds to abrupt changes that are rolling back some of the world's strictest anti-virus controls as President Xi Jinping's government tries to reverse an economic slump. Rules that confined millions of people to their homes kept China's infection rate low but fueled public frustration and crushed economic growth.

The latest decision could send free-spending Chinese tourists to revenue-starved destinations in Asia and Europe for Lunar New Year, which begins Jan. 22 and usually is the country's busiest travel season. But it also presents a danger they might spread COVID-19 as infections surge in China.

Travel services companies Trip.com and Qunar said international ticket bookings and searches for visa information on their websites rose five to eight times after Tuesday's announcement. Top destinations included Japan, Thailand, South Korea, the United States, Britain and Australia.

Japan, India, Italy, South Korea and Taiwan have responded to the Chinese wave of infections by requiring virus tests for visitors from China. The United States announced Wednesday that it would require testing of all travelers from China beginning Jan. 5.

China stopped issuing visas to foreigners and passports to its own people at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020.

The National Immigration Administration of China said it will start taking applications Jan. 8 for passports for tourists to go abroad.

The agency said it will take applications to extend, renew or reissue visas but gave no indication when they might be issued to first-time applicants.

China will “gradually resume” admitting foreign visitors, the agency said. It gave no indication when tourist travel from abroad might resume.

The changes will “create better conditions for orderly cross-border travel" and "bring more benefits to global economic development,” said a foreign ministry spokesman, Wang Wenbin.

China will “work with all countries” to “restore safety and stability to global industrial and supply chains and promote world economic recovery,” Wang said.

Health experts and economists expect the ruling Communist Party to keep limits on travel into China until at least mid-2023 while it carries out a campaign to vaccinate millions of elderly people. Experts say that is necessary to prevent a public health crisis.

During the pandemic, Chinese with family emergencies or work travel deemed important could obtain passports, but some students and businesspeople with visas to go to foreign countries were blocked by border guards from leaving. The handful of foreign businesspeople and others who were allowed into China were quarantined for up to one week.

Before the pandemic, China was the biggest source of foreign tourists for most of its Asian neighbors and an important market for Europe and the United States.

The government has dropped or eased most quarantine, testing and other restrictions within China, joining the United States, Japan and other governments in trying to live with the virus instead of stamping out transmission.

Japan and India have begun requiring virus tests for travelers from China. South Korea tests all visitors with elevated temperatures. South Korea says anyone who tests positive will be quarantined at home or in a hotel for a week.

South Korean officials said possible additional measures for arrivals from China will be announced Friday.

Taiwan on Wednesday announced visitors from China will be tested starting Jan. 1.

On Monday, the Chinese government said it would scrap quarantine requirements for travelers arriving from abroad, also effective Jan. 8. Foreign companies welcomed the change as an important step to revive slumping business activity.

Business groups have warned global companies were shifting investment away from China because foreign executives were blocked from visiting.

The American Chamber of Commerce in China says more than 70% of companies that responded to a poll this month expect the impact of the latest wave of outbreaks to last no more than three months, ending in early 2023.

The government has stopped reporting nationwide case numbers but announcements by some cities indicate at least tens and possibly hundreds of millions of people might have been infected since the surge began in early October.

Experts have forecast 1 million to 2 million deaths in China through the end of 2023.

Also Monday, the government downgraded the official seriousness of COVID-19 and removed it from a list of illnesses that require quarantine. It said authorities would stop tracking close contacts and designating areas as being at high or low risk of infection.

AP journalist Hyung-jin Kim in Seoul, South Korea, contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Related
CNBC

Here are the countries Chinese tourists want to visit the most

China's National Health Commission announced late Monday that starting Jan. 8, inbound travelers would no longer need to quarantine upon arrival on the mainland, ending a policy of nearly three years. Within half an hour of China's announced policy change, searches for travel abroad surged to a three-year high, according...
The Week

China to begin re-issuing passports in another reversal of COVID lockdowns

Chinese officials said Tuesday that the country will resume issuing passports and visas in another large step toward winding down the country's "zero COVID" policy. The move could potentially mean a massive wave of Chinese tourists will go abroad for the first time in more than a year, especially ahead of the upcoming Chinese New Year in January, which The Associated Press noted is normally the country's biggest traveling season.  This marks a rapid change in the government's handling of overseas travel, as China has largely isolated itself from the rest of the world since the pandemic's outbreak. Bloomberg reported that China had not been issuing...
Indy100

What being beautiful means in 25 countries around the world

Across the world, our ideas of what makes someone "beautiful" vary immensely.If you ever needed proof that beauty is in the eye of the beholder, look no further than this one collection of photographs.Journalist Esther Honig asked Photoshop editors around the world to edit her face according to the beauty standards of their country, and the results are very revealing.Esther told Buzzfeed her project, Before & After, “made her shriek,” when she saw the finished looks.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterHere is the original photo Esther sent to the experts:Here are the finished, Photoshopped images:ArgentinaIn accordance with this...
KTVZ

China to scrap quarantine for inbound travelers in major step toward reopening

China will drop quarantine requirements for international arrivals from January 8, in a major step toward reopening its borders that have shut the country from the rest of the world for nearly three years. Inbound travelers will only be required to show a negative Covid test result obtained within 48...
CBS Minnesota

U.S. voices concern as China drops travel bans despite COVID surge

Tokyo — Many hospitals and funeral homes say they're being overwhelmed by a worsening COVID-19 outbreak in China, even as the government reports just a handful of new deaths from the virus. The surge in cases across China is drawing a response from other countries, including the U.S.Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan and Malaysia have already said they will require virus tests for visitors from China, and Japanese authorities have sharply restricted the number of flights to and from China. U.S. officials are considering similar measures, with officials telling CBS News on Wednesday that concern is mounting over the rise in infections...
WASHINGTON STATE
MedicalXpress

Jubilant Chinese plan trips abroad with Covid quarantine to end

People in China reacted with joy and rushed to plan trips abroad Tuesday after Beijing said it would scrap mandatory COVID quarantine for overseas arrivals, ending almost three years of self-imposed isolation. In a snap move late Monday, China said that from January 8 inbound travellers would no longer need...
The Associated Press

EU doesn’t follow Italy with COVID checks on China arrivals

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union is assessing Beijing’s rollback of its strict anti-infection controls but refrained Thursday from immediately following EU member Italy in requiring coronavirus tests for airline passengers coming from China. Health officials from the 27-member bloc promised to continue talks on seeking a common...
The Herald News

China Eases Travel Rules as COVID Restrictions Lift

WEDNESDAY, Dec. 28, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- China plans to roll back some of its strict COVID-19 controls, including allowing more of its people to travel abroad. During the pandemic, the country has limited passports, allowing them only for family emergencies or some work travel, but the government announced Tuesday that it will begin taking applications for tourism passports on Jan. 8, the Associated Press reported. The National Immigration Administration...
The Guardian

UK ministers under pressure to screen China arrivals for Covid

Ministers are coming under pressure to screen arrivals from China as the number of Covid-19 cases there continues to surge after Beijing’s abrupt decision to end most of its strict pandemic restrictions. The US became the latest country to impose controls on travellers entering the country from China on...
The Independent

Chinese hospitals struggle to cope as Covid spread sparks testing measures from Italy and others

Italy has imposed new Covid-19 testing restrictions on travellers from China, where infections are surging and hospitals are struggling to cope. Milan's main airport, Malpensa, had already started testing passengers arriving from Beijing and Shanghai – with results on one day showing almost one in two passengers was infected. “The measure is essential to ensure surveillance and detection of possible variants of the virus in order to protect the Italian population”, health minister Orazio Schillaci said, announcing mandatory testing for all passengers. On the first flight to Malpensa that tested passengers from China on 26 December, 35 out of...
WebMD

U.S. to Require Negative COVID Test for Travelers from China

Dec. 29, 2022 -- Travelers from China into the United States will have to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test starting January 5, U.S. officials announced Wednesday in response to Beijing’s lifting of its strict regulations. Passengers 2 years old and older must have a negative test result...
KIRO 7 Seattle

US says Chinese intercept could have caused air collision

BEIJING — (AP) — The U.S. military says a Chinese navy fighter jet flew dangerously close to an Air Force reconnaissance plane over the South China Sea earlier this month, forcing the American pilot to maneuver to avoid a collision. U.S. Indo-Pacific Command said in a statement Thursday...
The Guardian

EU states resist joining Italy on Covid testing for arrivals from China

Member states of the European Union have resisted pressure from Italy to immediately impose mandatory anti-Covid checks on travellers entering the borderless Schengen area from China, with health officials in Brussels saying they would instead continue to monitor the consequences of Beijing’s rapid rollback of its previously stringent hygiene restrictions.
The Independent

India makes negative Covid test mandatory for travellers from five Asian countries

The Indian government is making a negative Covid report mandatory for travellers from five countries, including China, amid fears of a surge of infections after a spurt in cases from its neighbour. The new rules will apply for travellers from China and Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Singapore and Thailand, the Indian health ministry said on Thursday. The requirement will take effect from 1 January 2023, the ministry said.Travellers from these five countries will now have to present negative Covid tests before entering India. The reports will need to be uploaded to the Indian government’s “Air Suvidha” online...
