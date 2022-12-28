ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mccormick County, SC

Busted water pipes force closure of McCormick County offices

By Shawn Cabbagestalk
 1 day ago

McCORMICK COUNTY, S.C. — Several county offices in McCormick County will be closed Wednesday, December 28.

County leaders say the McCormick County Administration Center and all offices (Water & Sewer, Finance, Administration, Building Dept., Economic Development, Veteran’s Affairs, Voters Registration, Clemson Ext. and Soil and Water Conservation) due to busted water pipes.

The county is expected to make an announcement in where each office will be temporarily located.

wgac.com

Water Main Break In Columbia County

A water main break near Gordon Highway will require a temporary lane closure in Columbia County. Officials report that the eastbound lane of the highway is closed until further notice to complete repairs. The water main break is affecting traffic from East Milledgeville Court to Verdery Street.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
FOX Carolina

Crews respond to large house fire in Anderson County

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cheddar Fire Department said crews responded to a house fire on Tuesday. Officials said the Williamston, West Pelzer and Whitefield Fire Departments also responded to the scene to help. The Cheddar Fire Department shared a GoFundMe set up for the family that owned...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
WJBF

Former Aiken Mayor Fred Cavanaugh has died

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – The former mayor of Aiken, South Carolina has died. According to the director of the Historic George Funeral Home and Cremation Center, former mayor Fred Cavanaugh died Wednesday night at his residence. Cavanaugh held the office of mayor from 1991 to 2015 replacing Aiken’s first mayor Odell Weeks. According to the […]
AIKEN, SC
WRDW-TV

Crews fight flames after trailers, vehicle catch fire in Graniteville

GRANITEVILLE, S.C. WRDW/WAGT) - Multiple trailers and at least one vehicle caught fire Thursday in Graniteville. The fire was reported just before 12:30 p.m. at 241 Off Springs Road. Crews from multiple agencies responded, trying to reach the location from Off Springs, Good Springs, Outing Club and Hancock roads. In...
GRANITEVILLE, SC
WSPA 7News

Laurens Co. home destroyed by fire Christmas night

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A fire on Christmas night has destroyed a home in Laurens County. The owner of the home said that people were renting it from him for about three months. He said the fire destroyed everything. Billy Leopard said he’s lived in the area for decades. “I remember when the house […]
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
thecarrollnews.com

HPD arrests scammers from S.C.

Tips from the public led to the arrest of a pair of South Carolina men allegedly trying to scam citizens of Hillsville on drug charges and other offenses. According to Hillsville Police Department Sgt. Alan Gravley, two South Carolina men were arrested on December 1 at 2 p.m. at the Aunt Bea’s restaurant in Hillsville. The arrest came after HPD received a report of two men going door-to-door on Forest Drive in Hillsville attempting to sell driveway sealing. Gravley said the HPD also received a subsequent report on social media describing the vehicle, a 2012 Dodge Ram with South Carolina tags, and the men in great detail.
HILLSVILLE, VA
WRDW-TV

Neighbors call for Augusta leaders to address Riverwalk repairs

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta Riverwalk is one of our biggest attractions locally, but one neighbor says the area is starting to have some concerns. From cracks in the concrete trash all along the path and even foul graffiti. “Start addressing the issues instead of continuing to let them...
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Water at Goodale Dog Park in Grovetown shut off

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF) – According to the city officials of Grovetown, water services at the Goodale Dog Park have been shut off. According to the city of Grovetown’s twitter page, the water has been shut off due to crews working to repair a water line.
GROVETOWN, GA
WRDW-TV

‘We gotta have water’: Water service disruptions continue in the CSRA

THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Water suppliers across the CSRA have had to make some big changes because of all of the busted pipes and water lines. Water trickles down the street; it’s not rain, instead busted pipes causing water to rush down the streets. This is causing multiple water outages, leaving many realizing how crucial it is to have water.
MCDUFFIE COUNTY, GA
wgac.com

South Carolina And Georgia Residents Asked To Conserve Water

South Carolina and Georgia residents are being asked to conserve water after below freezing temperatures impacted several communities. Here is the latest from area counties and cities on the requests. Georgia. As of Monday afternoon, Augusta Utilities reports a possible disruption in service may affect customers along Tobacco Road, Morgan...
GEORGIA STATE
FOX Carolina

1 dead, 2 injured following house fire in Greenwood

GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenwood City Fire Department said crews responded to a fire Monday that left two people injured and one dead. Officials said when crews arrived at the scene on Augusta Circle, they learned that someone was still trapped inside. Crews from Greenwood County Fire and Greenwood City Fire went into the house and removed a woman. She was treated by EMS at the scene but sadly passed away from her injuries.
GREENWOOD, SC
