Busted water pipes force closure of McCormick County offices

McCORMICK COUNTY, S.C. — Several county offices in McCormick County will be closed Wednesday, December 28.

County leaders say the McCormick County Administration Center and all offices (Water & Sewer, Finance, Administration, Building Dept., Economic Development, Veteran’s Affairs, Voters Registration, Clemson Ext. and Soil and Water Conservation) due to busted water pipes.

The county is expected to make an announcement in where each office will be temporarily located.

Count on NewsChannel 6 to keep you updated on this developing story.

