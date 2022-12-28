Read full article on original website
Related
korncountry.com
Mill Race Center names Senior Citizen of the Year
COLUMBUS, Ind. — Mill Race Center has announced that Carl Gasner has been selected as the 2022 Joan Pearcy Senior Citizen of the Year Award Winner. The award, which has been given annually since 1957, recognizes an outstanding senior citizen for his or her service to the community, encourages continued achievement and service from seniors, and reinforces the contributions senior citizens make to everyday life.
readthereporter.com
Community comes together in big way to help Strothkamp family of Carmel
On Dec. 21, Mark Strothkamp of Carmel unexpectedly passed away after suffering a sudden stroke. Within hours, the community was already rallying around his family – wife Meg and two children, Ainsley and Braedy – and a GoFundMe was organized to pay for his children’s educational expenses, as well as health care expenses related to his passing.
WISH-TV
Olivet Missionary Baptist Church to host Emancipation Proclamation Services
Reverend Dr. Wayne L. Moore, President and Pastor of Olivet Missionary Baptist Church, joined us today to discuss the church’s Emancipation Proclamation Services. The services will be held on Monday, January 2 at Olivet Missionary Baptist Church at 4141 N. High School Road in Indianapolis. The church invites the faith-based community at large to discuss the state of our state, city, and national government.
Parents, staff shocked by email announcing Indianapolis arts school's sudden, permanent closure
INDIANAPOLIS — Christmas break took an unexpected turn Tuesday for faculty and students at Him By Her Collegiate School For the Arts after administrators sent an email announcing the school will permanently close Jan. 20. "I didn't know until a parent called me yesterday morning. She asked if I...
Anderson nonprofit gets big donation on same day they were robbed
ANDERSON, Ind — A place in Anderson that's dedicated to helping pets was robbed early Tuesday morning. "I was angry, I was very angry," said Susan Blake, executive director of Mitz'y Thrift Shop. "I felt violated." She caught the crime on a security camera. "We're helping a lot of...
visitmorgancountyin.com
23 Reasons to Visit Morgan County in 2023
Love festivals, live music and special events? Looking to get out and explore more of Indiana this year?. Well, we've got 23 reasons for you to visit Morgan County in 2023 so you can get started planning this year's adventures. Don't forget - National Plan for Vacation Day is officially January 31, but we say why wait? Get started planning your fun getaways for 2023 with the more than 20 great Morgan County events and activities listed below.
Fox 59
Dog abandoned on county road in Greenfield
Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening Drawing: December 29, 2022. Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening Drawing: December 29, 2022. An investigation is underway in Anderson after someone burglarized a local pet food pantry. The thief was caught on camera stealing the cash register and causing hundreds of dollars in damage. Colts...
readthereporter.com
Only three days left to visit Carmel Christkindlmarkt
There’s still time to enjoy the Carmel Christkindlmarkt! Due to extremely cold temperatures, the Market was closed for a few days, but it has reopened. You can visit the USAToday No. 1 Christkindlmarkt in America from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. each day through Friday. To read detailed schedules for the remaining days, go to CarmelChristkindlmarkt.com.
Current Publishing
Service dog trainer helps shelters
Medical Mutts Service Dogs Inc., at 6120 Allisonville Rd., held a Service Dogs Graduation Celebration at the Delaware Township Community Center Dec. 13. The organization has called Indianapolis home for 10 years and plans to keep supporting the community. Medical Mutts trains shelter dogs to become service animals for people...
WBUR
In this Indiana suburb school board election, the red wave didn't materialize
In November, anti-critical race theory and pro-parental rights groups made a push to win seats on school boards around the country. But the election results were mixed for these conservative candidates during the midterm elections. Lee Gaines of WFYI takes a look at a school district in suburban Indianapolis where...
WIBC.com
IHA: Slow Licensing Process Exacerbating Indiana’s Nursing Shortage
INDIANAPOLIS — There is a nursing shortage in Indiana with experts saying that altogether Indiana’s hospitals are understaffed by about 4,300 nurses. Organizations like the Indiana Hospital Association have done what they can to get hospitals staffed, but they say one thing that is really hampering efforts to find enough nurses is the state’s licensing requirements for nurses to work in Indiana.
readthereporter.com
No injuries in Westfield apartment fire
Crews from the Westfield Fire Department on Tuesday quickly extinguished an apartment complex fire. No injuries were reported, and the resident was not home at the time of the fire. Assistance was provided by the Noblesville and Carmel fire departments.
WLFI.com
Wildcat Creek Park to close at end of year
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — One last hurrah at Wildcat Park. Advocates gathered on Thursday at the popular swimming, fishing and boating spot along the Wildcat Creek in a last-ditch show of opposition to the park's impending closure. Tippecanoe County's lease on the land ends at the end of...
cbs4indy.com
Brownsburg pizza shop employees keeping all of Christmas Day sales
BROWNSBURG, Ind. — There is a special holiday tradition at an Indiana pizza shop that goes quite a long way for the employees who work on Christmas day. Thanks to the owners of Rockstar Pizza in Brownsburg, all of the money made from Christmas Day sales goes toward the employees. The staff can sign up to work the shift if they would like, and, in return, the day’s sales are split among everyone.
shelbycountypost.com
Greenfield's Riley Park Shelter House site of Wednesday fire
A fire caused heavy damage to Greenfield's Riley Park Shelter House on Wednesday. Greenfield Police report that no one was inside and there were no injuries. This is not the Patricia Elmore Center / Day Care. Everyone at the Pat Elmore Center is safe. Apple Street was closed for firefighting...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Indiana
Photo byPhoto by Krystel Heddy on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Indiana and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are highly praised for their food.
Best restaurant in Indiana, according to the mayor of Flavortown
INDIANAPOLIS — With more than 400 “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” episodes under his (probably studded) belt, Guy Fieri has unleashed “Flavortown” in virtually every corner of the United States. But with so many dining destinations, how do you single out the best of the best? Luckily, Mashed has rounded up what they’re calling the tastiest […]
Lack of heat at Downtown Indianapolis apartment complex concerns residents
When WRTV walked into the leasing office, the temperature was in the 50's. Some residents say it's the same for their apartment units.
wbiw.com
Gov. Holcomb announces judicial appointment for Morgan County Superior Court
MORGAN CO. – Governor Eric J. Holcomb today announced Dakota VanLeeuwen as his appointment to the Morgan County Superior Court. VanLeeuwen will succeed Judge Peter Foley who was appointed to the Indiana Court of Appeals in September 2022. Dakota VanLeeuwen has been in private practice in Martinsville, Indiana since...
Your News Local
Reverend Lowell Eugene Burrus
Reverend Lowell Eugene Burrus, 87, of Peru, Indiana, formerly of rural Roann, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ at 5:50am, Sunday morning December 25, 2022, at Blair Ridge Care Facility, in Peru. Lowell was born July 15, 1935, in Charleston, Illinois, to Clyde Burrus and Alice (Collins) Burrus-Brown.
Comments / 0