Daisy Dupuy
1d ago
I pray he is found safe .. I happen to knew him when I was growing up.... It's sad to have to read n hear about him like this.. Prayers for him n his family...
Priscilla Kelly
1d ago
My daddy was missing since the 21st why they saying the 23rd I don’t know they found is body where I already and the police already had looked and the police said no foul play please I know somebody did my daddy something and they placed his body there police is not helping at all why I don’t know
Authorities in Louisiana Seeking Help from the Public in Identifying Suspect Responsible for Jewelry Store Burglary
Authorities in Louisiana Seeking Help from the Public in Identifying Suspect Responsible for Jewelry Store Burglary. Laplace, Louisiana – The St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in identifying and locating a suspect responsible for a burglary at a jewelry store in Laplace, Louisiana. Surveillance footage shows the suspect breaking into the store and taking multiple pieces of jewelry.
Louisiana Authorities Asking for Help Locating Theft Suspect with Active Warrants
Louisiana Authorities Asking for Help Locating Theft Suspect with Active Warrants. Vernon Parish, Louisiana – On December 27, 2022, the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that it is seeking information relating to the whereabouts of Donna Jordan. According to authorities, Jordan has outstanding warrants in relation to a...
Louisiana couple charged in Christmas Day death of 1-year-old
A Natchitoches couple is facing charges in the Christmas Day death of a 1-year-old child.
theadvocate.com
'How many deaths will it take?': Louisiana man leads effort for field burning alternatives
John Achee Jr. was transported back to 2008 when he read about a recent fatal crash that was attributed to low visibility caused by smoke from an agricultural field burn. The October wreck in Vermilion Parish was eerily similar to an Assumption Parish crash 14 years earlier that claimed the life of Achee's father.
Louisiana Convicted Murdered Mistakenly Released Has Been Recaptured
Louisiana Convicted Murdered Mistakenly Released Has Been Recaptured. Louisiana – On December 28, 2022, Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre, reported that the U.S. Marshall’s Office had located and arrested Michael Leblanc at a location in New Orleans, Louisiana. Leblanc was previously convicted of second-degree murder in relation to a 2014 homicide in Donaldsonville, Louisiana, and wrongly released on December 6, 2022, after serving time for a separate crime.
11-year-old accused of murder of 5-month-old sibling in Winn Parish
WINN PARISH (KTVE/KARD)— On December 19, 2022, first responders responded to a 9-1-1 call concerning an infant who was not breathing. The child was taken to the Winn Parish Medical Center where she was pronounced dead. According to a release, an investigation by the Winn Parish Coroner, Dr. James Lee, determined the infant had suffered […]
Two Louisiana Men Arrested and One Still Wanted After Suspected Marijuana, Methamphetamine, and Firearms Were Found in Vehicle
Two Louisiana Men Arrested and One Still Wanted After Suspected Marijuana, Methamphetamine, and Firearms Were Found in Vehicle. Sabine Parish, Louisiana – Two people were arrested in Louisiana on December 26, 2022, after a small amount of suspected marijuana and over 4 ounces of suspected methamphetamine were found in their vehicle, along with three guns. One of the suspects remains in jail on a $60,000 bond, while the other has bonded out on a $737 bond. An arrest warrant has been issued for a third person in connection with the incident.
Louisiana Man Arrested Again for Alleged Arson Related to Government Property
Louisiana Man Arrested Again for Alleged Arson Related to Government Property. LaPlace, Louisiana – A Louisiana man has been arrested and charged with simple arson and unauthorized carrying of weapons in Louisiana after allegedly setting fire to a trash dumpster near a government building. On December 27, 2022, the...
Gunshot victim found dead inside burning Louisiana home, juvenile suspect in custody
Louisiana deputies are investigating a potential arson and homicide that took place Monday evening in the small community of Monterey in Concordia Parish. Deputies responded to a suspicious house fire on Louisiana Highway 129 at approximately 6:30 p.m. Monday, when they found a gunshot victim deceased inside the home. The...
Louisiana Man Cited for Multiple Hunting Violations After Allegedly Shooting a Deer on a Public Roadway
Louisiana Man Cited for Multiple Hunting Violations After Allegedly Shooting a Deer on a Public Roadway. A man in Satsuma, Louisiana was cited for hunting deer without basic hunting and deer hunting licenses, hunting deer without deer tags, and hunting across a public road. He could face fines and possible imprisonment, as well as civil compensation for the illegally stolen deer’s replacement value.
brproud.com
Are you missing money? Louisiana residents can find out fast
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana residents can now search and claim property that is believed to be theirs on a free and secure website. MissingMoney.com is the only website endorsed by state officials, including Louisiana State Treasurer John M. Schroder. “This is an impressive tool designed for the...
Homeless man freezes to death in Mississippi while trying to get to family
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A 57-year-old homeless man, who died from cold weather exposure Christmas day, was trying to travel from Louisiana to Tennessee to get to family members, officials said. Charles Wilson Ligon Jr. was found dead by hunters in southern Mississippi Monday. Ligon was dressed in a light jacket and had money […]
publicradiotulsa.org
Bleeding and in pain, she couldn't get 2 Louisiana ERs to answer: Is it a miscarriage?
BATON ROUGE, La. – When Kaitlyn Joshua found out she was pregnant in mid-August, she and her husband, Landon Joshua, were excited to have a second baby on the way. They have a 4-year-old daughter, and thought that was just the right age to help out with a younger sibling.
kalb.com
UPDATE: Missing Alexandria man found dead on Eastwood Boulevard
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department has confirmed that the body of 79-year-old Ervin Bibbins was found in some bushes behind a home on Eastwood Boulevard. Bibbins had been missing since Dec. 23. APD said foul play is not expected. Bibbins’ family told News Channel 5 that he...
KHOU
Helicopter crashes in Gulf of Mexico off Louisiana coast, Coast Guard searching for four people
NEW ORLEANS — Search and rescue operations are underway after a helicopter crashed in the Gulf of Mexico Thursday morning. According to the US Coast Guard, four people were aboard the helicopter when it crashed. Lacy Scarborough tells our partners at The Times-Picayune | New Orleans Advocate that her...
wbrz.com
Coast Guard suspends search for passengers after helicopter leaving oil platform crashed in Gulf near La. coast
PLAQUEMINES PARISH - Search and rescue crews have suspended a search effort for four people who were aboard a helicopter when it crashed near the Louisiana coast early Thursday afternoon. The U.S. Coast Guard got a call reporting the crash around 8:40 a.m. Thursday. While reportedly leaving an oil rig,...
Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office Felony Arrest for the Week of December 12, 2022 – December 18, 2022
Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office Felony Arrest for the Week of December 19, 2022 – December 25, 2022. Beauregard Parish, Louisiana – On December 19, 2022, Beauregard Parish Sheriff Mark Herford reported that the following felony arrests were made for the week of December 19, 2022 – December 25, 2022.
Louisiana Man with 25-Year History of Drug Charges Arrested Again Suspected of Possession with Intent to Distribute Drugs and Other Crimes
Louisiana Man with 25-Year History of Drug Charges Arrested Again Suspected of Possession with Intent to Distribute Drugs and Other Crimes. Zwolle, Louisiana – A Louisiana man with a 25-year history of drug charges has been arrested again and charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and marijuana, as well as possession of drug paraphernalia.
