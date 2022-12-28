ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnstown, OH

Roundup: Northridge girls, Liberty Christian boys victorious

By Dave Weidig, Newark Advocate
 1 day ago

Naia Moore's 13 points led a balanced effort Tuesday as visiting Northridge rode a quick start to a 53-38 win against Elgin.

Hannah Aamodt added 10 points for the Vikings (4-5), which jumped ahead 16-6 after the first quarter and never looked back. Reese Callan and Kenzie Hannahs chipped in with eight points and four assists each, while Darla Dorman snared 11 rebounds.

The Comets dropped to 2-6.

Johnstown beaten

Kylie Sharp scored 10 points for host Johnstown (4-5) on Tuesday in a 42-25 loss to Philo.

Bailey and Olivia Dement collected 10 points apiece for the Electrics (4-6), which outscored the Johnnies 15-7 in a decisive third quarter.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Adair explodes

Evan Adair poured in 35 points and grabbed 12 rebounds Tuesday, leading host Liberty Christian past Lancaster Fisher Catholic 68-63.

Josh Onabanjo added 22 points and 12 rebounds for the Eagles (3-3).

The Irish dropped to 2-5.

