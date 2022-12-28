ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

casscountyonline.com

Voorhees announces candidacy for Logansport Mayor

Logansport native and internationally known photographer Rich Voorhees has announced he will run for the Republican nomination for Mayor of the City of Logansport. “We need a community conversation on the direction of this city. For far too long decisions have been made with little or no public engagement and the result has not always served the residents of the community well.”
LOGANSPORT, IN
Current Publishing

Looking Ahead: Future of Grand Park, city elections on the horizon in 2023

Westfield Mayor Andy Cook said in many ways, 2022 was a disappointment in terms of advancements tied to economic development for the city. Cook said turmoil between his administration and the Westfield City Council “has paid a price in the lack of investment” by the private sector being made in Westfield.
WESTFIELD, IN
Current Publishing

Lawrence Township teacher named ‘Change Agent’

On Dec. 15, Teach Plus Indiana, an organization that helps teachers refine leadership skills, kicked off its Indianapolis Equity Change Agent Network. The two-year program brings together 22 teachers from across Indianapolis’ school districts to focus on improving the culture and climate of schools and the educational experience of Indianapolis’ students.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WLFI.com

Wildcat Creek Park to close at end of year

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — One last hurrah at Wildcat Park. Advocates gathered on Thursday at the popular swimming, fishing and boating spot along the Wildcat Creek in a last-ditch show of opposition to the park's impending closure. Tippecanoe County's lease on the land ends at the end of...
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, IN
Current Publishing

Looking ahead: Fishers expects to see multiple projects to begin in 2023

Looking ahead to 2023, Fishers will continue to grow as a city, according to Mayor Scott Fadness. With many enterprising construction projects and businesses moving to the area, the city expects to extend its trend of growth. “If 2022 was the year of introducing big ideas, then 2023 is going...
FISHERS, IN
shelbycountypost.com

Greenfield's Riley Park Shelter House site of Wednesday fire

A fire caused heavy damage to Greenfield's Riley Park Shelter House on Wednesday. Greenfield Police report that no one was inside and there were no injuries. This is not the Patricia Elmore Center / Day Care. Everyone at the Pat Elmore Center is safe. Apple Street was closed for firefighting...
GREENFIELD, IN
Fox 59

Dog abandoned on county road in Greenfield

Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening Drawing: December 29, 2022. Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening Drawing: December 29, 2022. An investigation is underway in Anderson after someone burglarized a local pet food pantry. The thief was caught on camera stealing the cash register and causing hundreds of dollars in damage. Colts...
GREENFIELD, IN
WTHR

Crews battle building fire on East Washington Street

INDIANAPOLIS — Firefighters worked for more than an hour Wednesday morning to knock down a building fire on Indianapolis' near east side. Crews responded to the fire at a vacant commercial building in the 2400 block of East Washington Street, just west of South Rural Street, shortly before 4 a.m., finding heavy smoke and fire.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Running water restored for Morgantown residents after Christmas Eve shutdown

UPDATE: Morgantown Council member Courtney Allen confirmed that as of late Monday night, running water had been restored to all of Morgantown. The town, however, is still under a water boil order. Town officials were out distributing water bottles to residents on Tuesday afternoon. Original story below. MORGANTOWN, Ind. — A large water main break […]
MORGANTOWN, IN
grantcounty.net

--Health Department PSA!!--

Cases of Strep Throat, RSV, Influenza and COVID continue to rise among the citizens of Grant County leading to an influx of patients in the Marion Health ER as well as more hospital admissions. If you are ill, please contact your primary care provider and, in the meantime, remember to...
WTHR

9 dogs remain on IACS' 'Preventing Euthanasia List'

INDIANAPOLIS — In September, Indianapolis Animal Care Services launched its "Preventing Euthanasia List" to help prevent euthanasia of healthy, adoptable dogs. On Wednesday, IACS shared an update and said six of the 15 dogs on the latest list have been adopted, which means nine dogs still need forever homes.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Morgantown residents without running water

A large water main break is to blame for a Morgan County community being without running water since Christmas Eve. A large water main break is to blame for a Morgan County community being without running water since Christmas Eve. Spreading Christmas cheer. Colts signed football stolen from boy. A...
MORGAN COUNTY, IN
readthereporter.com

No injuries in Westfield apartment fire

Crews from the Westfield Fire Department on Tuesday quickly extinguished an apartment complex fire. No injuries were reported, and the resident was not home at the time of the fire. Assistance was provided by the Noblesville and Carmel fire departments.
WESTFIELD, IN

