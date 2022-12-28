Read full article on original website
gcaptain.com
Dozens of Ships Stuck Off Iran as Payment Snags Bite – Sources
LONDON, Dec 21 (Reuters) – Dozens of merchant ships with grains and sugar are stuck outside Iranian ports after weeks of delays as payments snags disrupt flows of goods into the country, according to trade sources and shipping data. Food is exempt from the West’s sanctions on Iran over...
I booked the cheapest sleeper accommodation on an overnight train in Europe. I got zero rest and wouldn't do it again.
Insider's reporter took an overnight train in Europe from Berlin to Vienna that costs $50 for a seat in a shared cabin with five other people.
Biden administration announces new COVID test requirement on travelers from China
The Biden administration announced on Wednesday that it is implementing pre-departure testing and requirement to show a negative COVID test to travelers from China.
I visited 8 countries this year by train, plane, and cruise ship. 5 things surprised me that will change how I travel in 2023.
From Europe to the Caribbean, Insider's reporter traveled around the world and learned to avoid crowds, embrace solo travel, and travel sustainably.
msn.com
US Speeds Up Timeline in Delisting Threat For Chinese Companies
(Bloomberg) -- US lawmakers ratcheted up pressure on Chinese companies whose shares list on American stock exchanges to be more transparent with their financial audits. Congress on Friday passed legislation to speed up the timeline for kicking companies off the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq if Washington regulators can’t fully review their audit work papers. After months of high-stakes drama, the tension eased last week when the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board said it gained sufficient access to audit documents from firms in China and Hong Kong for the first time.
CNBC
The easiest way to travel full time? See what a 28-year-old paid for an apartment on a cruise ship
Austin Wells loves to travel the world. But he doesn't like long flights, jet lag or an unsettled routine. And that's why, Wells, who is 28 and lives in San Diego, leased a residence on board a luxury boat that he will move into — and work remotely from — for at least three years as it sails around the world. It comes complete with medical services, a farmer's market, private kitchens and an exercise center, along with 24-hour room service, a co-working space and spa.
CNBC
UK and France say no plans currently to follow Italy with Covid tests for China arrivals
Beijing on Monday dropped its quarantine on arrival policy, leading many to book their first overseas trips in years. Italy on Wednesday became the first European country to announce that mandatory antigen swabs would be required of all travelers coming from China. The U.S. said from Jan. 5. all arrivals...
EU doesn’t follow Italy with COVID checks on China arrivals
BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union is assessing Beijing’s rollback of its strict anti-infection controls but refrained Thursday from immediately following EU member Italy in requiring coronavirus tests for airline passengers coming from China. Health officials from the 27-member bloc promised to continue talks on seeking a common...
americanmilitarynews.com
China denies report it is developing reefs and cays in the South China Sea
This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. China has dismissed a report that Beijing has been developing at least four unoccupied features in the South China Sea. Some U.S. experts have also casted doubt on the claims. A Bloomberg News report on Tuesday...
Government appears to backtrack on position on Covid tests for China arrivals
The Government appeared to backtrack on its suggestion that travellers from China will not be screened for Covid after critics including two former health ministers called for testing to be introduced.Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said on Thursday that the possibility of imposing restrictions on visitors from the East Asian country was “under review”.It comes after former health ministers Lord Bethell and Steve Brine were among those to place pressure on the Government following its assertion that there were “no plans” to introduce tests for China arrivals.Asked about the Government’s position during a visit to military personnel covering for Border Force...
Breaking China’s Hold
The United States is in danger of missing a profound change in the economic component of China’s geopolitical strategy. Chinese President Xi Jinping has downgraded the Communist Party’s ambition to overtake the U.S. in economic size (though that is still officially a goal). Instead, his priority is to minimize China’s dependence on other countries and maximize its ability to coerce them economically. This is an implicit acknowledgment that China can’t achieve the aim of being a truly rich nation anytime soon. But the U.S. cannot afford to be complacent: China can wield its very large economy as a strategic weapon.
Travel Alert December 2022: Civil Unrest in Peru
If Peru is in your travel plans over the next few days, you may want to consider delaying your travel — or, at least, keep yourself updated as to the latest information pertaining to civil unrest in that country, as thousands of tourists and travelers are stranded across the country due to a network of road blocks, cancellations of flights, demonstrations, and protests by supporters of the president of that country as a result of his arrest and impeachment earlier this month.
China to scrap COVID-19 quarantine for incoming passengers
China will drop a COVID-19 quarantine requirement for passengers arriving from abroad starting Jan. 8
Official: US Adds Testing Requirement For Air Passengers From China
Rumors have been swirling that the United States will add coronavirus travel restrictions for China and that policy has now been announced. Travelers, regardless of nationality, flying to the United States from China will be asked to present a negative COVID-19 test. US Will Require Negative COVID-19 Test From Air...
India to require COVID test for arrivals from China, four other Asian countries
NEW DELHI, Dec 29 (Reuters) - People arriving in India from China, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Singapore and Thailand will have to show a negative COVID-19 test from Sunday, India's health minister said.
Italy urges EU peers to test China arrivals for COVID, but many say 'no'
ROME/BRUSSELS, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Italy on Thursday urged the rest of the European Union to follow its lead and test travellers from China for COVID, but others said they saw no need to do so for now or were waiting for a common stance across the largely border-less bloc.
India makes negative Covid test mandatory for travellers from five Asian countries
The Indian government is making a negative Covid report mandatory for travellers from five countries, including China, amid fears of a surge of infections after a spurt in cases from its neighbour. The new rules will apply for travellers from China and Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Singapore and Thailand, the Indian health ministry said on Thursday. The requirement will take effect from 1 January 2023, the ministry said.Travellers from these five countries will now have to present negative Covid tests before entering India. The reports will need to be uploaded to the Indian government’s “Air Suvidha” online...
kalkinemedia.com
Sri Lanka welcomes new Russian flights after tourism plea
Sri Lanka on Thursday welcomed the first Russian travellers aboard a new flight service that was launched after the bankrupt nation urged Moscow to help revive its beleaguered economy by sending tourists. Russia was Sri Lanka's biggest source of visitors at the start of the year but arrivals nearly ceased...
MedicalXpress
Italy finds no new Covid variants in China screening
Italy's screening of visitors from China has not detected any new coronavirus variants, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said Thursday, a day after mandatory testing was introduced. Those who have tested positive so far are carriers of "Omicron variants already present in Italy", Meloni told her end-of-year press conference. Italy made...
Rush to book flights as China scraps Covid travel restrictions
Chinese people have rushed to book overseas travel as authorities scrapped the last big plank of the country’s zero-Covid policy despite reports of hospitals being overwhelmed nationwide. Late on Monday health authorities announced they would no longer require inbound travellers to go into quarantine, then on Tuesday the immigration...
