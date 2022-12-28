Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Timing Louisiana's Storm and Heavy Rain Threat Today and Friday
Most of Louisiana will dance between scattered rain drops today but heavier showers and possibly storms will move through the state later tonight and early Friday. Here's when to expect the worst.
Did the Artic Freeze Ruin a Good Louisiana Crawfish Season?
You Can't Scroll Through Facebook Without Seeing People Talk About Crawfish. I have already invited myself to multiple crawfish boils. I am ready for my lips to burn because I went too hard on the spicy crawfish. I am prepared for the best reason many of us live in Louisiana, crawfish season.
theadvocate.com
'How many deaths will it take?': Louisiana man leads effort for field burning alternatives
John Achee Jr. was transported back to 2008 when he read about a recent fatal crash that was attributed to low visibility caused by smoke from an agricultural field burn. The October wreck in Vermilion Parish was eerily similar to an Assumption Parish crash 14 years earlier that claimed the life of Achee's father.
Lake Charles American Press
Heavy rainfall, strong storms expected this afternoon
Heavy rainfall and strong storms are expected this afternoon into Friday morning, according to the National Weather Service’s Lake Charles office. The entire Southwest Louisiana region has the potential to see hazardous weather. The excessive rainfall threat will begin this afternoon, with the greatest likelihood overnight into Friday morning,...
How Did Louisiana's Recent Cold Snap Affect Crawfish Season?
Here's what the experts are saying about the recent cold snap and how that could affect Louisiana's supply of crawfish this year.
Louisiana Experts Say Wait on Removing Frost Damaged Plants
From Shreveport in the northwestern corner of Louisiana to New Orleans in the far southeast, it got cold in Louisiana this past week, and now that our seasonal winter warmth has returned a lot of you are looking for damage control in your yards and gardens. While it's no fun to drive up to a yard filled with dead and dying plants, it just might be in your best interest to not be such an overachiever as far as pruning back the dead leaves go.
KNOE TV8
Search for your missing money in La., 48 other states - all from one website
BATON ROUGE, La. - Louisiana Unclaimed Property items are part of an online search site that now features free and secure searches of 49 states’ unclaimed property departments. MissingMoney.com was recently revamped to grant citizens nationwide the ability to search multiple unclaimed property databases at one advertising-free site. MissingMoney.com is the only national search site endorsed by states.
wbrz.com
Wednesday PM Forecast: Friday storms will bring a heavy downpour
Friday morning storms are bringing a heavy downpour. Tonight & Tomorrow: Temperatures tonight will be warm, only bottoming out in the low 60s. You may need to turn the A/C back on if you haven’t already. Thursday morning will have some areas of patchy fog and a few isolated showers. By the afternoon, there will be some sun coming through mostly cloudy skies, and temperatures will be in the mid-70s.
Light Show With Over 200 Drones Tomorrow In Lake Charles, Louisiana
SWLA has never seen anything like this before; this first of a kind event will be held tomorrow and we have all the details. The newly opened Horeshoe Casino will host this amazing light show tomorrow over the lake. For more details on when Gordon Ramsay will open his new steakhouse in the Horseshow, click here.
publicradiotulsa.org
Bleeding and in pain, she couldn't get 2 Louisiana ERs to answer: Is it a miscarriage?
BATON ROUGE, La. – When Kaitlyn Joshua found out she was pregnant in mid-August, she and her husband, Landon Joshua, were excited to have a second baby on the way. They have a 4-year-old daughter, and thought that was just the right age to help out with a younger sibling.
brproud.com
Are you missing money? Louisiana residents can find out fast
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana residents can now search and claim property that is believed to be theirs on a free and secure website. MissingMoney.com is the only website endorsed by state officials, including Louisiana State Treasurer John M. Schroder. “This is an impressive tool designed for the...
Louisiana Strawberry Crown leaves for California
The crown travels with the Queen who's riding in the Rose Parade.
Beginning in 2023, Every Home in Louisiana Will Have to Have One of These
With the latest weather issues we've had here the past several days, plumbers are in high demand, along with space heaters. And depending on the type of heater you use, your risk of carbon monoxide exposure is much higher during the winter. According to Johns Hopkins Medical Center:. Most carbon...
Homeless man freezes to death in Mississippi while trying to get to family
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A 57-year-old homeless man, who died from cold weather exposure Christmas day, was trying to travel from Louisiana to Tennessee to get to family members, officials said. Charles Wilson Ligon Jr. was found dead by hunters in southern Mississippi Monday. Ligon was dressed in a light jacket and had money […]
Kenny Wayne Shepherd Rocking Lake Charles, Louisiana In February
Shreveport, Louisiana's favorite son, Kenny Wayne Shepherd, will be performing in Lake Charles in February. Kenny Wayne Brobst was born on June 12, 1977 in Shreveport. Shepherd got his first guitar at the age of three and the rest is as they say history. He was signed to a major record deal at the age of 13. Kenny is completely self-taught and doesn't read music. He took is stepfather's last name, Shepherd, as his stage name.
lbmjournal.com
Great Southern Wood announces $5.9 million expansion of Louisiana facility
MANSURA, La. – Great Southern Wood Preserving, the lumber processing company best known for its YellaWood brand pressure-treated pine, announced a $5.9 million expansion of its Avoyelles Parish, Louisiana facility’s remanufacturing division with the installation of four new production lines. The additional equipment will increase the facility’s production capacity and allow for the manufacturing of components used in the oil field and for storm relief and mitigation.
Louisiana Convicted Murdered Mistakenly Released Has Been Recaptured
Louisiana Convicted Murdered Mistakenly Released Has Been Recaptured. Louisiana – On December 28, 2022, Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre, reported that the U.S. Marshall’s Office had located and arrested Michael Leblanc at a location in New Orleans, Louisiana. Leblanc was previously convicted of second-degree murder in relation to a 2014 homicide in Donaldsonville, Louisiana, and wrongly released on December 6, 2022, after serving time for a separate crime.
brproud.com
Louisiana deer hunter takes 150-class, 10-point trophy buck
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — A Louisiana man used a childhood Christmas gift to bag a 150-class, 10-point buck earlier this month. Ryan Lamonte, 38, of Clinton, got a Savage Model 110 .270 bolt action rifle at the age of 14. He used it to kill a buck nicknamed Split on Dec. 14.
It’s Official: Louisiana leaders’ favorite food and drink
“It’s Official” is a series aimed at letting Louisiana residents know more about the elected officials that run their state. Food is such a huge part of Louisiana’s culture and its legacy in the United States. The state’s elected officials have to be serious about it, whether it comes to promoting Louisiana cuisine across the […] The post It’s Official: Louisiana leaders’ favorite food and drink appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
Shreveport Announces Holiday Garbage Pickup Changes
With the 3 day weekends because of the holidays, garbage pickup in Shreveport will again be affected next week. Our normal pickup day in Broadmoor is Monday, but because of the New Year's Holiday Weekend, there will be no garbage collection this Monday. The City of Shreveport has released their...
92.9 THE LAKE
Lake Charles, LA
7K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
92.9 The Lake plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0