Lake Charles, LA

Heavy rainfall, strong storms expected this afternoon

Heavy rainfall and strong storms are expected this afternoon into Friday morning, according to the National Weather Service’s Lake Charles office. The entire Southwest Louisiana region has the potential to see hazardous weather. The excessive rainfall threat will begin this afternoon, with the greatest likelihood overnight into Friday morning,...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Louisiana Experts Say Wait on Removing Frost Damaged Plants

From Shreveport in the northwestern corner of Louisiana to New Orleans in the far southeast, it got cold in Louisiana this past week, and now that our seasonal winter warmth has returned a lot of you are looking for damage control in your yards and gardens. While it's no fun to drive up to a yard filled with dead and dying plants, it just might be in your best interest to not be such an overachiever as far as pruning back the dead leaves go.
LOUISIANA STATE
Search for your missing money in La., 48 other states - all from one website

BATON ROUGE, La. - Louisiana Unclaimed Property items are part of an online search site that now features free and secure searches of 49 states’ unclaimed property departments. MissingMoney.com was recently revamped to grant citizens nationwide the ability to search multiple unclaimed property databases at one advertising-free site. MissingMoney.com is the only national search site endorsed by states.
LOUISIANA STATE
Wednesday PM Forecast: Friday storms will bring a heavy downpour

Friday morning storms are bringing a heavy downpour. Tonight & Tomorrow: Temperatures tonight will be warm, only bottoming out in the low 60s. You may need to turn the A/C back on if you haven’t already. Thursday morning will have some areas of patchy fog and a few isolated showers. By the afternoon, there will be some sun coming through mostly cloudy skies, and temperatures will be in the mid-70s.
BATON ROUGE, LA
LOUISIANA STATE
Kenny Wayne Shepherd Rocking Lake Charles, Louisiana In February

Shreveport, Louisiana's favorite son, Kenny Wayne Shepherd, will be performing in Lake Charles in February. Kenny Wayne Brobst was born on June 12, 1977 in Shreveport. Shepherd got his first guitar at the age of three and the rest is as they say history. He was signed to a major record deal at the age of 13. Kenny is completely self-taught and doesn't read music. He took is stepfather's last name, Shepherd, as his stage name.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Great Southern Wood announces $5.9 million expansion of Louisiana facility

MANSURA, La. – Great Southern Wood Preserving, the lumber processing company best known for its YellaWood brand pressure-treated pine, announced a $5.9 million expansion of its Avoyelles Parish, Louisiana facility’s remanufacturing division with the installation of four new production lines. The additional equipment will increase the facility’s production capacity and allow for the manufacturing of components used in the oil field and for storm relief and mitigation.
AVOYELLES PARISH, LA
Louisiana Convicted Murdered Mistakenly Released Has Been Recaptured

Louisiana Convicted Murdered Mistakenly Released Has Been Recaptured. Louisiana – On December 28, 2022, Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre, reported that the U.S. Marshall’s Office had located and arrested Michael Leblanc at a location in New Orleans, Louisiana. Leblanc was previously convicted of second-degree murder in relation to a 2014 homicide in Donaldsonville, Louisiana, and wrongly released on December 6, 2022, after serving time for a separate crime.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Louisiana deer hunter takes 150-class, 10-point trophy buck

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — A Louisiana man used a childhood Christmas gift to bag a 150-class, 10-point buck earlier this month. Ryan Lamonte, 38, of Clinton, got a Savage Model 110 .270 bolt action rifle at the age of 14. He used it to kill a buck nicknamed Split on Dec. 14.
CLINTON, LA
It’s Official: Louisiana leaders’ favorite food and drink

“It’s Official” is a series aimed at letting Louisiana residents know more about the elected officials that run their state. Food is such a huge part of Louisiana’s culture and its legacy in the United States. The state’s elected officials have to be serious about it, whether it comes to promoting Louisiana cuisine across the […] The post It’s Official: Louisiana leaders’ favorite food and drink appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
