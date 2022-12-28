ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Karine Jean-Pierre, Press Secretary of the White House, released a statement regarding the Supreme Court Title 42 Order.

Stuart Shore
1d ago

She is a liar! The problem with this administration is they believe the truth is what they say it is. They hate unplanned questions. It is not a true presidency and these people prove through their actions that they do not have the American peoples,,' backs. Then truth is being told of how they are and have been trying to crush the 1st Amendment and the 2nd.

Robert AH
1d ago

SCOTUS slaps the POTUS, once again. Further confirming this is THE most unconstitutional and lawless administration in our history.

CRC433
1d ago

KJP is clueless and can’t speak without her binder. Won’t look anyone in the eyes. Change the channel when she come on TV

Related
Cleveland.com

Classless no-show by two justices at Chief Justice O’Connor’s portrait unveiling: editorial

During her 37-year tenure in Ohio judicial and political office, retiring Ohio Supreme Court Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor, a Republican, has been a class act. She’s consistently put conviction over party and justice over partisanship, establishing herself as a true heir to the popular 23-year Chief Justice Thomas J. Moyer, who died in office in April 2010. At the time, Moyer was the nation’s longest-serving state Supreme Court justice.
OHIO STATE
New York Post

White House tells Supreme Court there is no longer ‘justification’ left for Title 42

The Biden administration argued to the Supreme Court Tuesday that the controversial Title 42 health policy had outlived its usefulness and should be allowed to expire as scheduled Wednesday. “The government recognizes that the end of the Title 42 orders will likely lead to disruption and a temporary increase in unlawful border crossings,” Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar wrote in response to Chief Justice John Roberts’ Monday order temporarily keeping the policy in place after 19 GOP-led states filed an “eleventh hour” emergency appeal. “The government in no way seeks to minimize the seriousness of that problem,” Prelogar added. “But the solution to...

