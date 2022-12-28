ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Kevin Blochlinger
2d ago

Just had a niece die of pneumonia because she couldn't afford health insurance. And the first hospital wouldn't except her without it. Yep, his health care plan is working.

wow!!
2d ago

Just like the higher education topic, the answer is not health insurance. The answer lies and controlling the out of control costs that make up our healthcare system.

Blessed
1d ago

4 years ago my husband a I signed up for medical insurance through Marketplace. It was $54.00 combined for the both of us. Every year they raise it by $200.00Our payments for 2023 will be $754.00 per month. Yeah it sure is "affordable health care." 🤬🤬

