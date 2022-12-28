ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ravenna, OH

Roosevelt girls basketball applies pressure early and often to beat Ravenna

By Jonah Rosenblum, Record-Courier
Record-Courier
Record-Courier
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35Lkue_0jwIFa5100

KENT — The Ravens were on a high, riding a three-game win streak and coming off a Ravenna Holiday Tournament title .

The Rough Riders quickly attacked their visiting rivals Tuesday, pressing early and often to ensure that the Ravens didn't find a similar groove.

Scoring points off turnovers early and quickly building a big lead, Roosevelt topped Ravenna, 63-34, Tuesday.

"We play a lot of half-court pressure," Rough Riders coach Craig Foreman said. "We challenged our girls to extend it to three-quarter court there, and I asked the captains to lead that and they controlled the pressure."

That pressure didn't just help Roosevelt build a double-digit lead late in the first quarter (12-2) and 20-point lead a minute and a half into the second (24-4). It also got the Rough Riders going — with 10 of their 17 first-quarter points coming off of turnovers — on a night when their outside shots weren't falling.

Perhaps no one benefited more from that pressure than Roosevelt senior guard Katie Keller, who had nine of her 15 points in the opening quarter, including four points off of turnovers.

"Definitely our coach is always talking about energy right off the bench from the beginning," Keller said. "So one of the things we all try to do coming [out] is be that spark of energy and I know sometimes it's hard having a five o'clock game, we're all kind of off of our game a little bit, but i think definitely we all communicated well."

Katie Keller, Lexie Canning provide spark for Roosevelt

It was Keller who gave Roosevelt the lead for good when she picked up a steal out of the three-quarter court press and turned it into a layup and a 4-2 lead. Rough Riders senior Lexie Canning, a do-it-all stretch four and more who led all scorers with 17 points Tuesday, followed with her own "pick-six" for a 6-2 lead, and Keller then slung a pass into senior Taylor Dunlap in the high post who was fouled and hit a pair of free throws.

Keller's second "pick-six" of the night made it 12-2 and she added a 3-pointer before the opening stanza was over, with junior Arie Wilson tacking on a fast-break layup in the final seconds of the quarter to take a 17-4 lead.

"We love Arie," Foreman said. "She's someone [that] definitely brings the defense with her long arms. [She] can score and she's kind of like an instant offense type of thing because she's willing to shoot it. She's not scared on defense, she's not scared on offense, and that's great off the bench."

Canning showed uncanny speed for a post early in the second when she ran a defensive rebound all the way down the court, barreling past a defender for a lefty layup and a 24-4 lead with 6:29 remaining in the first half.

Faith Farris, Mary Laudato, Ravenna fight hard

The Ravens (4-7), to their credit, didn't quit.

Indeed, junior post Faith Farris chipped away on the glass and with drives to the hoop all night, earning a staggering 16 free-throw attempts Tuesday. Farris hit eight of them to lead Ravenna with 12 points.

Fellow post Mary Laudato, a senior, similarly impressed, including a deep jumper to start the scoring for both teams. She later swished a mid-range jumper and finished a point shy of a double-double with nine points and 11 rebounds.

Still, the Ravens couldn't overcome the flood of turnovers that the Rough Riders caused, with Ravenna turning it over twice as often as Roosevelt (30-15). Those Ravens' giveaways played a big role in why the Rough Riders garnered nearly twice as many shots from the field (65-33) Tuesday.

While Ravenna's offense improved in the second half, Roosevelt closed in style, scoring 15 of the final 21 points of the night, including a nifty 2-on-1 dish from Keller, as the senior guard paused and wrapped a pass around the defender to Canning for a layup, and a half-court strike from sophomore Julia Nash to Canning for another layup.

"We haven't played our rival since freshman year because of COVID and stuff like that," Canning said. "So it was good to be back playing the rivals and being able to have that energy for a rival."

The hope is that energy remains high for the Rough Riders (5-7), who have now won three of four following a 2-6 start.

"We definitely have our ups and downs throughout the season," Keller said. "Like we have really high highs with really low lows, so I think this will definitely give us that energy to go into our next round of league games."

This article originally appeared on Record-Courier: Roosevelt girls basketball applies pressure early and often to beat Ravenna

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ysnlive.com

ALLIANCE OPENS UP HOLIDAY CLASSIC WITH WIN

CANFIELD OH- In the first game of the fourth annual South Range Holiday Tournament for girls basketball, a couple of non-YSN teams squared off in the opening bout. With The Eastern Buckeye Conference (EBC) representative in The Alliance Aviators matching up with The Nordonia Knights. The first half score was...
ALLIANCE, OH
Cleveland.com

Majority of Greater Clevelanders support adding a dome to First Energy Stadium, poll shows

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The majority of Greater Clevelanders support adding a dome to FirstEnergy Stadium, according to a recent poll from Baldwin Wallace University. Nearly 70% of respondents said they somewhat or strongly support adding a dome to the stadium, which is home to running back Nick Chubb and the Cleveland Browns. Under 7% said they strongly opposed adding a dome, while 16% said they were not sure.
CLEVELAND, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Burgers in the Akron Area

Are you looking for a delicious burger in Greater Akron?. If the answer is yes, you should visit these places in the area. If you like your burgers big and juicy, you can't go wrong with this local favorite. Their classic jumbo burger has a half-pound beef patty, ketchup, mustard, onion, and pickle. Customers also love the Bomb burger (which comes with pepper jack cheese, bacon, red onions, lettuce, a delicious special sauce, and a pretzel bun), Big D's favorite (which is topped with grilled mushrooms, bacon, and white American cheese), and Mean Marlene (which is topped with hot yellow pepper rings and pepper jack cheese). If you want a lighter burger, they offer a junior burger with a quarter-pound patty. Customers also recommend their filet mignon sandwich, which comes with four ounces of steak, grilled onion, mushrooms, and white American cheese.
AKRON, OH
Nini Media

$5.25 Million Paid to Former Ohio Prisoner for Wrongful Murder Conviction - Elkins Clarence

Wrongly imprisoned for years, now free, Clarence Elkins seeks relief from his PTSDPhoto byKosich's Korner. When Melinda Elkins' husband was convicted of killing her mother four years ago, she refused to believe it was true. She thinks she has a compelling reason. She testified that Clarence A. Elkins was home with her in Magnolia at the time, 30 miles away from the crime scene in Barberton, an Akron suburb. But Melinda Elkins said no one believed her.
BARBERTON, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Akron’s 4th community entertainment district proposed in Merriman Valley

AKRON, Ohio — Liberty Commons is poised to make a major comeback, and bring a large swath of the Merriman Valley business district with it. Situated near the southernmost border of the Cuyahoga Valley National Park, Liberty Commons was once the home of night spots packed on weekends, and several restaurants, including Liberty Street Brewing, known for its popular Dragon Slayer beer, featured on taps across the city.
AKRON, OH
cleveland.com

The passing of a prophet from our midst: Len Calabrese

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- In our culture so pervaded by super individualism and hyper consumerism, we seldom hear the word prophet anymore, let alone know someone who fits that description. Webster’s Dictionary gives one definition of a prophet as an inspired teacher or leader who speaks truth to power.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Jeff and Patti Kinzbach returning to Cleveland to appear at Ohio RV Supershow in January: ‘Rocking the RV Life’

January is going to start off with a bang here in Northeast Ohio. The holidays might be over, and the weather might be sketchy but there is one event you should attend. The Ohio RV Supershow presented by Progressive. The show goes from Wednesday January 4th through Sunday the 8th at the I-X Center in Cleveland, Ohio. If you love the outdoors, this is for you!
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Akron medic dragged while trying to help man passed out behind wheel

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - An Akron medic was dragged after attempting to assist a person passed out behind the wheel, according to police. According to police, on Dec. 21 the suspect passed out behind the wheel of his 2011 dark blue/black Mercedes E350 4matic at an intersection. When the medic...
AKRON, OH
whbc.com

#2 Most Dangerous Intersection: Market N at 12th

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A bit of a surprise. The intersection of Market Avenue N and 12th Street makes the Stark County Area Transportation Study’s recently-released list of the Top 10 Most Dangerous Intersections in the county. “Surprise” because the intersection was redone as part...
CANTON, OH
Cleveland.com

Paralyzed Parma resident walks again, surprises doctors with visit

PARMA, Ohio -- This holiday season Destiny Pawlus is walking tall and counting her blessings. After two years of figurative baby steps during intense Guillain-Barre syndrome rehabilitation, the Parma resident literally started walking again. “In the beginning, I was really scared because it’s hard to imagine what it was like...
PARMA, OH
1049 The Edge

Ohio Man Wanted by Police Ask Police for a Ride

A man with outstanding warrants asked local police for a ride, and he got one, right to jail. Ever wonder why police are always requesting or demanding to see everyone's identification? One likely reason might be connected to the large number of people floating around with outstanding warrants. Important note: most states have laws that protect your rights in this area according to Michigan Legal Center,
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

4 Akron residents homeless after 2 separate fires

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron firefighters fought two fires Wednesday which left a total of four residents homeless. The first fire started around 7:30 a.m. in the 1200 block of Collinwood Ave. When firefighters arrived, they found heavy fire coming from a second story bedroom. Firefighters had the fire under...
AKRON, OH
Record-Courier

Record-Courier

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
808K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Kent, OH from Kent Ravenna Record-Courier.

 http://record-courier.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy