Luke Zuffelato’s Big Finish Leads Santa Barbara to Victory in Holiday Classic Basketball

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Noozhawk
Gauchos Close Out The Old Year With Big Second Half Against UC San Diego
Old acquaintance was not forgot on this New Year’s Eve for the UC Santa Barbara men’s basketball team. The Gauchos, who were upset at UC San Diego in last year’s league opener, avoided another eve of destruction on Saturday by rallying in the second half for an 82-61 victory at the Thunderdome.
Noozhawk
San Marcos Girls Water Polo Edged by Top-Ranked Orange Lutheran in Holiday Cup Final
The fifth-ranked San Marcos girls water polo team tested itself against fellow CIF-SS Division 1 powers Friday at the Holiday Cup, beating third-ranked Laguna Beach 13-12 before losing to top-ranked Orange Lutheran in the tournament final, 14-12. “This was the first time in our program’s history making the finals of...
Noozhawk
Westmont Men Close 2022 with a Win over British Columbia at Tom Byron Classic
After going into Christmas break on a four game losing streak, Westmont Men’s Basketball (9-5) returned with a vengeance on Friday night in Santa Barbara. On the final day of the 45th annual Tom Byron Classic, the Warriors closed out 2022 with an 84-57 win over the British Columbia Thunderbirds (11-6).
Noozhawk
Car Crashes, Explosions and a Zebra Are Among Noozhawk’s Top 10 Most-Read Stories of 2022
Looking back at 2022, Noozhawk’s most-read stories of the year include reports on a fatal car crash, a home invasion, a wildfire, a tsunami advisory, Santa Barbara business controversies and the tragic end to a search for a missing hiker. The following is a list of the 10 most-read...
Noozhawk
Noozhawk Editors’ Picks for 10 Dramatic and Important News Stories of 2022
News stories about fatal vehicle crashes, wildfires, explosions, local businesses and a zebra were among the most-read stories for 2022, but Noozhawk’s coverage ranged far beyond that. Noozhawk publishes a list of the most-read stories every year, and this is a list of editors’ picks for stories that may...
Noozhawk
Oil Leak Reported in Toro Creek Area of Carpinteria
Emergency personnel responded Sunday to a report of an oil leak into Toro Creek in the Carpinteria-Summerland area. Firefighters were dispatched about 11:30 a.m. to the 1000 block of Toro Canyon Road, north of Toro Canyon Park near Viola Lane, according to Santa Barbara County fire Capt. Scott Safechuck. Crews...
Noozhawk
Rain Ushers Out 2022; New Year’s Day to Bring Brief Break in Wet Weather
A fast-moving storm soaked Santa Barbara County on Saturday, providing a wet ending to 2022 and setting the stage for a rainy first week of 2023. Rain began falling on Saturday afternoon and was expected to drop 1 to 2 inches but be done late Saturday night, according to Mike Wofford with the National Weather Service office in Oxnard.
Noozhawk
Historic Main-Begg Farmhouse in Goleta Valley Slated to Fully Open for Tours, Events
While many historic sites can be found around the Goleta Valley, one that was more recently designated as a historic landmark on the Santa Barbara County register, the Main-Begg Farmhouse, is getting closer to fully opening, offering tours of the house that was built in 1911. The Main-Begg Farmhouse in...
Noozhawk
Former Cabrillo High School Athletic Director Files Civil Lawsuit Against Student, Parents
The former athletic director at Cabrillo High School has filed a civil lawsuit in Santa Barbara County Superior Court against a family who accused Gary West of physically assaulting a student. West, former athletic director and interim football coach, initially filed the lawsuit in early August and submitted an amended...
Noozhawk
Los Alamos Residents Organize Against Long-Approved Housing Project
Los Alamos residents are rallying to get changes made to a long-approved 59-unit housing development that they contend will negatively impact the community, but options may be limited. Uniting under a Facebook group dubbed “Save Los Alamos — Stop the ‘Village Square Development,’” residents plan to meet Monday to discuss...
Noozhawk
District Attorney Joyce E. Dudley Retires After 32 Years
Earlier this year, District Attorney Joyce E. Dudley decided not to seek a fourth term and instead retire after more than 32 years. Today, she described her decision as “bittersweet and somewhat scary.”. Dudley began working at age six in her father’s restaurant in Queens, New York. She has...
Noozhawk
Morning RV Fire in Lompoc Sends 2 People to Hospital
Two people were taken to Lompoc Valley Medical Center early Friday after a recreational vehicle fire. Personnel from the Lompoc Fire Department were dispatched at 2:30 a.m. to the incident at North Twelfth Street and Industrial Way. They found the RV engulfed in flames, and two people outside the vehicle.
Comments / 0