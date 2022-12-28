Read full article on original website
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Zion 2 Drops In Unique Red & Gum Colorway
The Jordan Zion 2 is getting a ton of shine. Zion Williamson’s second signature shoe is the Jordan Zion 2. Unfortunately, Williamson was never able to take to the court with his first model. This is because he was injured all of last season. However, he is healthy now, and the Zion 2 has been part of his rotation.
sneakernews.com
The Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Craft Gets Built With Clay Tones
While the Air Jordan 1 Mid may not rival its high-top construction in terms of popularity, Jordan Brand’s 2019 “FEARLESS ONES” pack saw the silhouette expand into colorways just as lauded as the original. While a majority of its latest propositions have been tooled exclusively for the youth, the widely-regarded “Inside Out” aesthetic is landing on the mid-top silhouette once again in clay hues.
hypebeast.com
Nike Adds the Air Max Scorpion to Its "Leap High" Collection
For Nike’s introduction of the Air Max Scorpion in 2022, the Swoosh let the silhouette speak for itself. Lacking any collaborations or themed releases in its debut year, the sneaker now finds itself a part of the brand’s Chinese New Year-themed “Leap High” collection for 2023’s Year of the Rabbit. Joining other silhouettes such as the Air Force 1 High Utility 2.0, Blazer Mid and ACG Lowcate, the Air Max Scorpion hops into the fray.
hypebeast.com
adidas Readies the adiFom Superstar Shoes
Has quietly released the adiFom Superstar shoes, a clogs-like pair based on the brand’s iconic Superstar silhouette. Arriving in two monochromatic colorways, the adiFom Superstar features a slip-on, shell-toe silhouette that emulates the original sneakers. Retaining the chunky charm of the Superstar silhouette, the new model is crafted to ensure comfort and ease with its lace-free design. Stepping up in sustainability, the shoes are constructed with 50% natural and renewable materials, which feature a foam-like fabrication made of sugarcane derivatives. As finishing touches, the emblematic three stripes can be found on the sides of the shoes, complete with the brand’s hallmarked trefoil embossing on the heel tabs.
This Vans Slip-On ‘Year of the Rabbit’ Collection Is Only Releasing In One Location
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Vans is celebrating 2023’s Year of the Rabbit by joining forces with Billy’s in Tokyo for a special Slip-On collection designed under its Vault by Vans imprint. The Japanese sneaker and apparel boutique announced on Instagram this week of its latest Vault by Vans Slip-On “Year of the Rabbit” collection that’s releasing exclusively at its stores. The three-shoe capsule will be available in a trio of distinct colorways: black, red, and green. The Billy’s-exclusive Vault By Vans Slip-Ons feature a remixed...
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 6 “Cool Grey” Gets Release Update
The Air Jordan 6 “Cool Grey” now has a new release date. Michael Jordan made the Air Jordan 6 famous back in 1991. A lot of this had to do with the fact that he won his first NBA title that year. The Jordan 6 was the shoe he was wearing when he did it, and since that time, fans have fawned over this offering.
hypebeast.com
Nike Unveils Ja Morant’s First Signature Sneaker, the Nike Ja 1
Has signed Ja Morant, Nike Basketball’s “first Gen Z signature athlete,” to its roster. In tandem with announcing the news, Morant has debuted his first signature shoe, the Nike Ja 1. The sneaker launches in a light blue colorway with mesh side panels and a pink and...
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 5 “Aqua” Release Date Delayed
This Jordan 4 pays homage to another Jumpman silhouette. Over the last three years, fans have seen a lot from the Air Jordan 5. Back in 2020, this sneaker celebrated its 30th anniversary, which led to a whole lot of new offerings. Additionally, this sneaker got a bunch of retros. Overall, it was a huge celebration, and that celebration has continued throughout the 2020s.
hypebeast.com
On-Foot Look at the Air Jordan 2 Low "Cherrywood"
Looking at Jordan Brand’s plans for 2023, the Air Jordan 2 continues to play a key role in the division’s offerings. It saw its most action yet in 2022 with a countless list of collaborators that included the likes of TITAN, Shelflife, J Balvin and many more. Now, looks such as the Air Jordan 2 Craft series and “UNC to Chicago” lead the way into the new year for the silhouette.
Hypebae
Parade x Coca-Cola Drop a Bubbly New Collection of Intimates
Gen-Z favorite lingerie brand Parade has debuted suprising, yet welcome collection with Coca-Cola. The classic American soda is synonymous with laughter and playfulness as it has served as our refreshment of choice for years, making it the perfect partner for the fun-loving intimates label. The collaboration is grounded in the...
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 5 “UNC” Officially Unveiled
The Air Jordan 5 “UNC” is coming in March. One of the best shoes of the 90s is the Air Jordan 5. This is actually the Jordan Brand shoe that kicked off the infamous decade. The shoe received a ton of nods throughout pop culture, although it remains relevant to this day. As a result, new colorways are always being made.
Adidas needs Yeezy-like designs to thrive, but many sneakerheads say they're done with the brand
Sneakerheads have debated about what demand for Adidas shoes without Yeezy branding will be. At least one analyst firm sees plenty of demand for them.
AOL Corp
Oprah's favorite jeans are up to 50% off — and women over 50 love 'em
Ever since Oprah spilled the beans on her favorite jeans to InStyle a few years back, we've had our eyes on them. And we plan to get our legs in them, now that they're on sale at Amazon for more than 50% off for the holidays. As Oprah might say, "YOU get a new pair of stylish, affordable jeans! And YOU get a pair of stylish, affordable jeans! And YOU get a pair of stylish, affordable jeans...!" One pair, the Marilyn Straight Denim Jeans, is down from $124 to just $71 — the lowest price we've ever seen them!
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 9 “Light Olive Concord” Unveiled
A new Air Jordan will be dropping soon. If you are a fan of the Air Jordan 9, then you certainly have unique taste as far as Jumpman shoes are concerned. The Jordan 9 is a polarizing shoe, however, much of that has to do with how Michael Jordan never wore these on the court. At the time of their release, Jordan was out playing baseball.
Former Adidas executive who helped make Yeezy shoes a reality is trying to make it easy for anyone to start a sneaker brand
Fctry Lab cofounder Omar Bailey this week announced a $6 million investment round and the launch of a new studio for sneaker creation.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan 6 Rings “True Blue” Unveiled: Photos
Of all of the hybrid Jordans ever made, there is no doubt that the Jordan 6 Rings is one of the most popular. This is a shoe that takes elements from the six shoes that Michael Jordan won titles in, and brings them all together. Overall, it is a nice concept that lends itself well to unique color schemes.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 37 “Bordeaux” Revealed: Release Details
The Air Jordan 37 is already a huge hit. This year’s Michael Jordan signature is the Air Jordan 37. We are quickly approaching the 40th iteration of this shoe, and fans are excited about the future direction of the brand. For now, however, Jumpman has focused on silhouettes that honor the model from 30 years prior.
hypebeast.com
The OG Nike Air Max CB 94 "Black/White" to Return in 2023
Despite it being fall of 2022 still, Nike’s roster for next year’s autumn has already began popping up. As sneakerheads begin to piece together the Swoosh’s roster of launches, Charles Barkley’s adored Air Max CB 94 looks to be returning in its OG “Black/White.” While we await a first look at the pair, below is an outline of what to anticipate from its re-release.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Nu Retro 1 Low Is Back In “Royal Blue”
A blast from the past has returned. Over the years, Jumpman has delivered some unique shoes, such as the Jordan Nu Retro 1 Low. These silhouettes came out during a time when Jumpman was leaving its iconic models behind. Instead, they wanted to focus on moving the brand forward. However,...
hypebeast.com
atmos Teams up With Jordan Brand for Early Release of Air Jordan 11 Retro “Varsity Red”
For those who can’t wait to sport the highly anticipated Air Jordan 11 Retro “Varsity Red” early, atmos and Jordan Brand have partnered up to release the sneakers one day ahead of its official launch date. The iconic silhouette is brought back in a familiar two-tone color...
