Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Chainsaw Man Cosplay Puts a Holiday Spin on Denji
Chainsaw Man is gearing up for the end of its first season soon, and one awesome cosplay is helping to celebrate the anime and the holiday season by revving up in a special seasonal way with Denji! The anime taking on Tatsuki Fujimoto's original manga series has been one of the most successful new anime releases of the year. Not only was it the most anticipated new series of 2022 overall, but each episode has seemingly hit the mark with fans thanks to how much from the manga has been covered leading into the final episode of the anime's debut run.
ComicBook
Chainsaw Man Brings Every Ending Together Into One Video: Watch
Chainsaw Man debuted 12 cool ending themes unique to each of the episodes released over the course of the first season, and now fans can check out all of them in a cool way as the series has compiled them all into a single video! The anime taking on Tatsuki Fujimoto's original manga series was the most anticipated new release of the year overall, and things were taken to a whole new level by MAPPA themselves as they treated it like the huge production it ended up being. One of these changes was to reveal a new ending theme for each episode, and each one was dramatically different from one another.
ComicBook
Chainsaw Man Hypes Its Big Year With Special Trailer
Chainsaw Man has had one heck of a year thanks to new releases for both its anime and manga, and the franchise is celebrating everything that went down this year for the franchise with a special trailer hyping up the series' coolest moments so far! It's been a very momentum filled year for Tatsuki Fujimoto's original manga franchise as not only did it return from hiatus with Part 2 of its manga release, but the debut of the highly anticipated first season of the anime adaptation too. Now it's heading into the next year much stronger than ever before.
ComicBook
Konosuba Cosplay Readies for Season 3 With Darkness
Konosuba: God's Blessing on this Wonderful World! is gearing up to come back with a third season of the anime after many years, and one awesome cosplay is making sure Darkness is ready for the anime's big return! It's going to be a fruitful next few years for the anime franchise based off of Natsume Akatsuki's original light novel series. The book run might have wrapped up a couple of years ago, but the franchise is showing no signs of slowing down as the anime is coming back soon with not only a third season but a new spin-off anime focused on Megumin too.
ComicBook
One Piece Cosplay Shows Off Why Boa Hancock is an Empress
One Piece is filled to the brim with some of the most memorable characters in all anime and manga as a whole, and one awesome cosplay is reminding fans of why Boa Hancock is known as the Pirate Empress. Although Luffy has come across all sorts of wild friends and foes through the course of his long journey through the seas thus far, there are fewer characters that have made the kind of impact on fans that Hancock has. Introduced as one of the (now former) Seven Warlords, the Pirate Empress soon became one of Luffy's biggest and best allies to date.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Introduces a New Fusion Saiyan
Dragon Ball has been around for decades, and at this point, its fusion fighters are known the world over. From Vegito to Gogeta, the anime has shown time and again how powerful fusions can be in battle when the time calls. And now, it seems another fighter is joining the ranks all thanks to Dragon Ball Legends.
ComicBook
Bleach Creator Honors the Anime's Fallen Moms With New Art
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War has brought its big flashback arc to an end with the final episodes of Part 1 of the new anime series, and the original creator behind it all is honoring Ichigo Kurosaki and Uryu Ishida's fallen mothers with some special new art! The final episodes of Part 1 explored a special aspect of Ichigo's past by filling in some of the gaps left when his mother and father first met one another all those years ago. At the same time, it also helped to flesh out some of the other characters involved throughout as well.
otakuusamagazine.com
Yuri is My Job! Anime Trailer Updates Staff, Ending Theme Details
When the Yuri is My Job! anime premieres in April 2023, its episodes will close out to the tune of the “Yume ga Sametemo” ending theme, as performed by lead cast members Yui Ogura and Sumire Uesaka. That’s just one piece of information revealed in the latest trailer, which also came through with some updates to the staff list.
ComicBook
Hunter x Hunter Cosplay Highlights Old And Young Gon
Hunter x Hunter made a shocking return this year, with creator Yoshihiro Togashi returning to the world of hunters via new chapters of the manga that fans had been waiting to read for years. Unfortunately, due to Togashi's continued health issues, the series is once again going on hiatus, but that fact isn't stopping hunter fans from taking the opportunity to praise the series via their own unique works of art. Now, one cosplayer has taken the opportunity to unite both Gon's young and ultimate forms in one breathtaking video.
Will There Be an ‘Alice in Borderland’ Season 3 on Netflix? What We Know
It’s all fun and games, and then someone gets hurt. That may be the one sentence that best describes Alice in Borderland, Shinsuke Sato’s sci-fi adaptation for Netflix. Set in a post-apocalyptic world, a handful of the survivors in Tokyo have to play games for their lives. If they win, they get the chance to hopefully evade death again and possibly see their friends die. If they lose, it’s the big laser beam in the sky. Really, it’s always a lose-lose. Packed with puzzles and elaborate betrayals, few shows will leave you on the edge of your seat like this one....
ComicBook
Sonic Frontiers Producer Teases More Sonic the Hedgehog News in 2023
Sonic the Hedgehog had a big year in 2022 with a new game, movie, and TV show all releasing in the same year, and as some might've anticipated, Sega has more planned for 2023. Takashi Iizuka, the game developer who served as the producer on Sonic Frontiers, indicated as much recently in an interview where he teased a "second wave" of Sonic-related announcements for next year to keep the momentum going strong, though we naturally don't have specific teasers as to what's coming in 2023.
ComicBook
One Piece Cosplay Imagines a Fem Ace
Ace might have passed thanks to the events of One Piece's Marineford Arc, giving anime fans one of the most tragic casualties in the history of the medium, but his legacy has lived on well passed his sad passing. As One Piece continues the War For Wano Arc in its anime adaptation, the manga is exploring the Final Arc of the series that will bring the Straw Hats' journey to a close after twenty-plus years and one cosplayer has imagined what a female Ace might have looked like.
The Verge
Please don’t film me in 2023
In my favorite TikTok video of 2022, an amateur interviewer with a tiny microphone approaches a stranger in an AC/DC T-shirt minding their own business. Pushing the mic in front of the person’s face, the interviewer comes in with the favorite question of gatekeepers from time immemorial:. “Can you...
The best retro video game consoles for 2022
Take a trip down memory lane with six superb retro games consoles you can get your hands on without breaking the bank. Since the hugely successful launch of the Nintendo NES Classic Edition back in 2016, the retro games console has become a lucrative little side hustle for the big console manufacturers and smaller retro hardware companies; so much so that machines such as the SNES Classic Mini and Mega Drive Mini – which are both excellent – are now hard to get hold of without paying vastly inflated prices. Here, though, are six superb alternatives you can buy now without too much of a hunt or the need to take out a second mortgage.
otakuusamagazine.com
The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten Drops Trailer and New Festive Image
The anime The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten (known as Otonari no Tenshi-sama ni Itsu no Ma ni ka Dame Ningen ni Sareteita Ken in Japanese) will debut on January 7. To get people excited, the franchise not only shared a new trailer, but also released a Christmas-themed image. In the trailer you can hear the opening theme song “Gift” being performed by Masayoshi Ōishi.
ComicBook
Chainsaw Man Fans Push Back at Petition Asking For a New Anime
When it comes to anime, it seems the industry is all abuzz about Chainsaw Man. If you did not know, the series hit up television this fall, and its season one finale went live earlier this week. The epic end caught everyone's eye, but not every fan was happy with what they got. Some have even gone so far as to petition for a season one redo after taking in the adaptation, and right now?
otakuusamagazine.com
Sound! Euphonium Anime Sets Theatrical OVA for Summer 2023
The beat must march on, as evidenced by the fact that the Sound! Euphonium anime adaptation is continuing in various forms. The latest to be detailed is the previously announced OVA, which is officially set to premiere in Japan in summer 2023. That puts it nicely ahead of the 2024 plans for the third season, and you can see a teaser trailer and visual for the OVA below.
ComicBook
Nier: Automata Ver 1.1a Trailer Previews Theme Song: Watch
Video games are no stranger to jumping in the world of anime, with major franchises such as Castlevania, Persona, Street Fighter, Pokemon, and Dragon Quest hitting the world of animation. Next year will see plenty of anime arriving from the medium, but Nier: Automata will be the first video game receiving an anime adaptation in January, as a new trailer gives viewers a first look at the opening theme that will bring a new 2-B story to the small screen.
ComicBook
Studio Ghibli Will Sell Theme Park Tickets Internationally
Studio Ghibli swung open the doors to its very own amusement park earlier this year, with the production house seeking to expand on the theme park in the future by further creating environments that are modeled from some of their biggest movies. Princess Mononoke, My Neighbor Totoro, Spirited Away, and Kiki's Delivery Service are just a few of the movies that will have a place in the new theme park, and it seems as though anime fans not living in Japan will have the opportunity to pick up tickets next year.
ComicBook
Hunter x Hunter Creator Addresses Manga's 2023 Hiatus
It looks like Hunter x Hunter is gearing up for its next break. Earlier this year, fans of the manga rose up after creator Yoshihiro Togashi confirmed he was resuming work on Hunter x Hunter. The series then made a successful comeback to Shonen Jump, but a recent report announced the hit series is going back on hiatus. And now, Togashi is addressing the issue with a note to fans.
Comments / 0