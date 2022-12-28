LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Sarah Sanders said on Wednesday she intends on reappointing Larry Walther as the Secretary of the Department of Finance and Administration. "Larry Walther has devotedly offered his talents and expertise to his state and country for almost two decades, and I am fortunate that he has agreed to remain as Secretary of our state’s Department of Finance and Administration,” said Sanders. “As Secretary, Larry has been an innovator at making government more efficient and available to our citizens, items that I applaud. He is going to be a critical partner in my efforts to make our state government lean and efficient and responsibly phase out the state income tax."

LITTLE ROCK, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO