Sanders to nominate former Washington County judge to state
A local judge will soon be elevated to a higher position with Arkansas' new governor.
Will a new governor and shifting Legislature mean the expansion school choice in Arkansas?
A new governor and turnover in the state Legislature has proponents hopeful for the expansion of school-choice programs in the state during the 2023 legislative session. A coalition of Democrats and Republicans from mostly rural areas have blocked numerous school voucher bills in committee in past sessions. No legislation has...
Sarah Huckabee Sanders selects Florida official to lead Arkansas education agency
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Incoming Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Thursday named a top Florida schools official as her pick to lead the state's education agency, the latest signal of the direction of the Republican's nascent administration. Sanders tapped Jacob Oliva, a senior chancellor at the Florida Department...
Former Arkansas state senator Jeremy Hutchinson in Pulaski County jail for alleged $500K+ in back child support
A former Arkansas state senator who resigned after a federal indictment in 2018 is being held in Pulaski County jail with a $524,000 cash bond.
Gov. Hutchinson appoints new Colonel of the Arkansas State Police
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced his appointment of Lieutenant Colonel Forrest Marks as Colonel of the Arkansas State Police on Thursday. Marks is succeeding Colonel Bill Bryant, who will retire on Dec. 31. Marks has served in the Arkansas State Police since he began as a...
Arkansas has more licenses required to work but they're generally cheaper
(The Center Square) – While Arkansas may have more professions that require a license to work than seen nationally, a recent report on occupational licensing in America shows the burdens placed on workers, meaning the time and money spent to obtain a work permit in the Natural State, has declined. The Institute of Justice recently released its third edition of License to Work: A National Study of Burdens from Occupational Licensing, providing an updated look at the effects of occupational licensing requirements and changes in...
Governor-elect, Sarah Sanders says she will reappoint Larry Walther
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Sarah Sanders said on Wednesday she intends on reappointing Larry Walther as the Secretary of the Department of Finance and Administration. "Larry Walther has devotedly offered his talents and expertise to his state and country for almost two decades, and I am fortunate that he has agreed to remain as Secretary of our state’s Department of Finance and Administration,” said Sanders. “As Secretary, Larry has been an innovator at making government more efficient and available to our citizens, items that I applaud. He is going to be a critical partner in my efforts to make our state government lean and efficient and responsibly phase out the state income tax."
Arkansas lawmakers say push for permanent Daylight-Saving Time bill is bipartisan
Arkansas lawmakers said a Daylight Savings Time bill filed last week could get bipartisan support.
Walther reappointed to top post at Department of Finance and Administration
Gov.-elect Sarah Sanders announced Wednesday (Dec. 28) her intent to reappoint Larry Walther as the secretary of the Department of Finance and Administration. Walther also held a cabinet position with Sanders’ father, former Gov. Mike Huckabee. Walther has held the post since January 2015 when appointed by Gov. Asa...
Report: Group Works to Alleviate Arkansas Food Deserts
A recent report shows Arkansas has a "food desert" issue in urban and rural communities. Gov. Asa Hutchinson formed the Arkansas Gov.'s Food Desert Working Group, which issued a report recommending steps to alleviate food insecurities in Arkansas. Kathy Webb, CEO of the Arkansas Hunger Relief Alliance, who serves as...
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, nearing the end of his term, reflects on eight years in office
As Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson looks back on his eight years in office, what he’s most proud of might surprise you. Sure, he takes pride in shepherding through the largest income tax cuts in state history, but that’s not the first thing he mentioned in a wide-ranging interview about his administration. “Whenever you look at […] The post Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, nearing the end of his term, reflects on eight years in office appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
Protégé of Daisy Bates reflects on the Arkansas civil rights leader
In the coming year, Arkansas is expected to unveil two new statues in Washington that will represent the state in the U.S. Capitol. In 2019, the Arkansas General Assembly approved replacing the state’s current statues, which are more than a century-old, with civil rights leader Daisy Bates and singer Johnny Cash.
Keep Arkansas Beautiful Hires Education Coordinator
(LITTLE ROCK) – Michael Barger has joined the Keep Arkansas Beautiful Commission (KAB) as the education coordinator. In this role, he will be working with educators across the state to teach students the importance of environmental stewardship. Barger comes to KAB with 20 years of environmental education experience in...
Case update: Arkansas COVID-19 cases increase by 2,990 over past 7 days
Arkansas COVID-19 cases increased by 2,990 over the last seven days, according to the Arkansas Department of Health website update on Tuesday. The increase is down slightly from the 3,645 cases reported over the previous seven-day period. This week's count averages to about 427 new cases per day in the...
Blue & You Foundation 2023 grants in Arkansas expected to top $3.3 million
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The Blue & You Foundation for a Healthier Arkansas announced Wednesday, Dec. 21 that 47 grants are being awarded in 2023 to public schools, universities, and nonprofit groups in Arkansas totaling $3.38 million. The Blue & You Foundation is a charitable foundation established and funded...
Area Officers of the Year honored by AG’s office
BENTON – Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge recently hosted the 2022 Law Enforcement Officer of the Year awards and recognition luncheon in Benton. Rutledge announced this year’s overall Officer of the Year awards went to Forth Smith Police Officer Robin Gaines and Hot Springs Police Officers Stephen Parrott and James Moore.
Arkansas to raise mental health Medicaid pay
Rep. DeAnn Vaught, R-Horatio, discusses a report of a study on mental and behavioral health Nov. 14 during the joint meeting of the Health Services subcommittee at the state Capitol in Little Rock. (Photo courtesy of Arkansas Democrat-Gazette) Advocates, lawmakers and state bureaucrats hope regulatory changes that will increase Medicaid...
Blue & You Foundation awards grants in South Arkansas
The Blue & You Foundation for a Healthier Arkansas announced Wednesday 47 grants are being awarded in 2023 to public schools, universities and nonprofit groups in Arkansas totaling $3.38 million. Funding projects focused on:. -- Behavioral health resources. -- Social determinants of health. -- Maternal and pediatric health needs. --...
Here are Arkansas laws that will go into effect in 2023
LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — Not only is THV11 your Election Central when it's time to vote, but all year round— especially, when those laws you voted on go into effect. Starting January 1st, a corporate tax rate reduction will go into effect. Businesses will go from having to...
Arkansas nonprofits prepare for possible recession, shift in giving
Philanthropic giving remains fairly steady for many Arkansas nonprofits despite continuing inflation and the possibility of a recession. While several organizations are on track to meet their fundraising goals, some have experienced slight dips in support. But they’re not yet concerned because December is traditionally a busy time for charitable donations.
