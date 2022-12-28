Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Burger King employee who was given a goody bag for not calling out for 27 years receives around $400K in donationsMaya DeviLas Vegas, NV
Raiders Derek Carr is benched; Proof that why moving on from Carr is Best for BusinessJames PatrickLas Vegas, NV
UFC Star SuspendedNews Breaking LIVELas Vegas, NV
Opinion: Benching Derek Carr was the right call for the RaidersEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Craziest Nightlife in the World: Las VegasUjwal SharmaLas Vegas, NV
Related
Fox5 KVVU
Guest turns $1.75 bet into $366K after hitting jackpot on Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A guest at a Las Vegas Strip property is ending the year on a high note after hitting a massive jackpot Wednesday. According to a news release, the guest, who wished to remain anonymous, turned a $1.75 bet into more than $366,000. The Venetian Resort...
lasvegasthenandnow.com
A Guide to Who Owns Which Casinos in Las Vegas
Nailing down who owns each casino in Las Vegas becomes a more challenging and confusing exercise by the day. Not only do properties change hands frequently, but there are more and more situations where a Real Estate Investment Trust (or REIT) owns the physical property while a separate entity leases the building and owns the operations of the resort.
Americajr.com
Hotel prices are rising for CES 2023 in Las Vegas
Las Vegas — The Consumer Electronics Show, better known as CES, returns to Las Vegas from Jan. 5 – 8, 2023. There will also be a media day called CES Unveiled on Tuesday, Jan. 3. Thousands of media and attendees will be flying into southern Nevada from all...
Fox5 KVVU
Retired Hawaii teacher hits $125K jackpot on Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A woman visiting from Hawaii had quite a profitable trip to the “Ninth Island” after hitting a jackpot on the Las Vegas Strip. According to Caesars Entertainment, Sandra Haynes of Kauai County, Hawaii, hit a Major Progressive Jackpot of $125,878 on Let It Ride poker while playing at Harrah’s Las Vegas on Tuesday evening.
How much it costs to stay in Las Vegas to celebrate New Year’s Eve
Hundreds of thousands of people are visiting Las Vegas for the New Year's celebration and all of them need a place to stay. Here's a look at what people are paying to celebrate the new year along the Las Vegas Strip and in downtown Las Vegas at the Fremont Street Experience.
Fox5 KVVU
No flight or car rental? Stranded passengers get creative to get a ride
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Thousands of airline passengers across the country have been stranded without flights or car rentals, and are finding creative ways to get home and get a ride. Some have tried popular apps such as Uber and Lyft to get across state lines. Local rideshare drivers...
Nevada casinos win more than $1 billion for 21st straight month
Casinos continued to roll in November, winning more than a billion dollars from gamblers for the 21st month in a row.
Longest-Running Las Vegas Strip Show Closing Unexpectedly
Very few shows have a 10-year run, let alone get to play for 40 years on the Las Vegas Strip. Wayne Newton has been around as a Las Vegas headline act for roughly 60 years, but he has topped many shows across the city. Donnie and Marie Osmond had an...
963kklz.com
7 Of The Best Candy Stores In Las Vegas
Today is National Chocolate Candy Day. Which is convenient timing since we all got some form of candy for Christmas. Well, today you can feel free to polish it off without guilt. And if it’s already gone, go get some more!. Las Vegas has a lot of everything, it...
jammin1057.com
How The Southwest Meltdown Is Affecting Las Vegas
We’ve all been seeing the news about the Southwest Airlines nightmare happening this week. Flights are being cancelled all over the nation. And many people have been stranded or severely delayed for their holidays. And it’s not just the blizzard that’s causing the issues. We’ll get to that in a minute.
Eater
The Best Meals We Ate in Las Vegas in 2022
It’s time again for the Year in Eater — where we look back at the last twelve months of Las Vegas’s restaurant scene. We reached out to Vegas’s finest food writers, reporters, and bloggers to get their takes on local trends, recent standouts, and notable newcomers. Here, they think back to the best meal they had all year.
'Really Strange': People Spot Mysterious Lights Hovering Above Las Vegas
"I’ve never seen anything like this.”
Las Vegas woman reaches out to travelers stranded at Harry Reid Airport
A Las Vegas woman has decided to offer up her home to people who may be dealing with unexpected delays and are stranded at Harry Reid International airport this week.
Fox5 KVVU
Independent airline adding flights to help stranded passengers in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - As major airlines scramble to rebook holiday travelers, some smaller companies are stepping up to help out thousands of stranded passengers in Las Vegas and across the country. “Our hearts go out to the people who are stuck right now. I think that no matter...
news3lv.com
Miss Universe Laos visits Las Vegas with U.S. tour
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — She's already made history as Miss Universe Laos 2022, and now she's in contention for the 71st annual Miss Universe happening next month. Payengxa Lor joined us to talk about visiting Las Vegas as part of her U.S. tour and competing in the pageant.
8newsnow.com
Southwest fiasco creates chaos at airports including in Las Vegas
Https://www.8newsnow.com/news/local-news/southwest-fiasco-creates-chaos-at-airports-including-in-las-vegas/. Southwest fiasco creates chaos at airports including …. https://www.8newsnow.com/news/local-news/southwest-fiasco-creates-chaos-at-airports-including-in-las-vegas/. Demand for medicine grows, leaving empty shelves …. As respiratory illnesses are spreading, the growing demand for medications is leading to bare shelves around the Las Vegas valley. Tourists worry about refunds after canceled flights …. Las Vegas thrives on...
Fox5 KVVU
2 jackpots totaling $503K hit at same Las Vegas Strip casino over holiday weekend
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Two guests at the same Las Vegas Strip casino had a profitable holiday weekend after hitting large jackpots. According to Caesars Palace, one guest hit a jackpot for $400,000 while another guest got lucky with a jackpot worth $103,125. The two jackpots combined totaled $503,125.
8newsnow.com
Southwest Airlines cancels more than 2,500 flights Wednesday creating another day of chaos for travelers
Southwest Airlines cancels more than 2,500 flights Wednesday creating another day of chaos for travelers. Southwest Airlines cancels more than 2,500 flights …. Southwest Airlines cancels more than 2,500 flights Wednesday creating another day of chaos for travelers. K9 training demonstration held at new Las Vegas Metropolitan …. The Las...
Vegas Casino Rises Back From the Dead! Tour the Casino, Hotel & Rides – Is It Enough?
Primm, Nevada is located just about 30 minutes from the Las Vegas Strip and has quite an interesting backstory. Originally home to a moonshiner named Pete, the area has grown over the years to include a giant mall and 3 casinos. Unfortunately it has withered on the vine over the years with Covid not helping a ton in that department.
‘I’m so eager to be home,’ stranded Henderson couple tries to find way home amid major flight cancellations
A Henderson couple who traveled 2,000 miles away for the holidays is like many Southwest Airlines travelers this time of year attempting to get home amid flight cancellations.
VegasPublicity.com
Las Vegas, NV
9
Followers
0
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT
VegasPublicity.com is your source for news about Las Vegas, the most Exciting City on The Planet! Check us daily for news about Hotels, Casinos, Shows, Events, Bars, Dining, Sports, Local & National events and sightings of your favorite celebrities. VegasPublicity.com is published by PR/Marketing veteran Bryan Eggers.https://VegasPublicity.com
Comments / 0