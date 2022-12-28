ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
lasvegasthenandnow.com

A Guide to Who Owns Which Casinos in Las Vegas

Nailing down who owns each casino in Las Vegas becomes a more challenging and confusing exercise by the day. Not only do properties change hands frequently, but there are more and more situations where a Real Estate Investment Trust (or REIT) owns the physical property while a separate entity leases the building and owns the operations of the resort.
Americajr.com

Hotel prices are rising for CES 2023 in Las Vegas

Las Vegas — The Consumer Electronics Show, better known as CES, returns to Las Vegas from Jan. 5 – 8, 2023. There will also be a media day called CES Unveiled on Tuesday, Jan. 3. Thousands of media and attendees will be flying into southern Nevada from all...
Fox5 KVVU

Retired Hawaii teacher hits $125K jackpot on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A woman visiting from Hawaii had quite a profitable trip to the “Ninth Island” after hitting a jackpot on the Las Vegas Strip. According to Caesars Entertainment, Sandra Haynes of Kauai County, Hawaii, hit a Major Progressive Jackpot of $125,878 on Let It Ride poker while playing at Harrah’s Las Vegas on Tuesday evening.
963kklz.com

7 Of The Best Candy Stores In Las Vegas

Today is National Chocolate Candy Day. Which is convenient timing since we all got some form of candy for Christmas. Well, today you can feel free to polish it off without guilt. And if it’s already gone, go get some more!. Las Vegas has a lot of everything, it...
jammin1057.com

How The Southwest Meltdown Is Affecting Las Vegas

We’ve all been seeing the news about the Southwest Airlines nightmare happening this week. Flights are being cancelled all over the nation. And many people have been stranded or severely delayed for their holidays. And it’s not just the blizzard that’s causing the issues. We’ll get to that in a minute.
Eater

The Best Meals We Ate in Las Vegas in 2022

It’s time again for the Year in Eater — where we look back at the last twelve months of Las Vegas’s restaurant scene. We reached out to Vegas’s finest food writers, reporters, and bloggers to get their takes on local trends, recent standouts, and notable newcomers. Here, they think back to the best meal they had all year.
news3lv.com

Miss Universe Laos visits Las Vegas with U.S. tour

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — She's already made history as Miss Universe Laos 2022, and now she's in contention for the 71st annual Miss Universe happening next month. Payengxa Lor joined us to talk about visiting Las Vegas as part of her U.S. tour and competing in the pageant.
8newsnow.com

Southwest fiasco creates chaos at airports including in Las Vegas

Https://www.8newsnow.com/news/local-news/southwest-fiasco-creates-chaos-at-airports-including-in-las-vegas/. Southwest fiasco creates chaos at airports including …. https://www.8newsnow.com/news/local-news/southwest-fiasco-creates-chaos-at-airports-including-in-las-vegas/. Demand for medicine grows, leaving empty shelves …. As respiratory illnesses are spreading, the growing demand for medications is leading to bare shelves around the Las Vegas valley. Tourists worry about refunds after canceled flights …. Las Vegas thrives on...
