Wilson County, TN

WEATHER 12-28,2022 Windy and Warmer

By Clark Shelton
Wilson County Source
Wilson County Source
 1 day ago

We will see steadily climbing temps for the next week and periods of rain and possibly some storms. Winds will continue to be brisk and gusty for the next couple of days.

For those curious about their New Years Eve plans, it is a 50/50 chance rain and storms will move out by early evening. But, the Guitar Drop looks relatively dry for now. We will monitor coming closer to the festivities.

For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 54. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 42. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

The post WEATHER 12-28,2022 Windy and Warmer appeared first on Wilson County Source .

