Yardbarker
Could LeBron James Rejoin The Cleveland Cavaliers?
The basketball world erupted when Klutch Sports Group announced that LeBron James would be leaving the Cleveland Cavaliers and had signed with the Los Angeles Lakers. The four-year, $153.3 million contract would have the 34-year-old James “taking his talents” to Hollywood to join a Lakers team that was only two years removed from Kobe Bryant’s retirement, five years from their last playoffs, and eight years from their previous championship campaign.
Kevin Durant sees Cleveland as another year closer after elite addition of Donovan Mitchell: What they’re saying about the Cavaliers
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Earning their ninth win in a row after defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers, 125-117, on Monday night, Kevin Durant is watching his Brooklyn Nets shed the drama label and come together as a more and more complete team. He has also watched the Cavs continue to grow with more continuity and an elite addition in the offseason.
FOX Sports
Williamson leads New Orleans against Philadelphia after 43-point showing
Philadelphia 76ers (20-13, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (22-12, first in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans takes on the Philadelphia 76ers after Zion Williamson scored 43 points in the New Orleans Pelicans' 119-118 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Pelicans are 15-4 on their...
BREAKING: RJ Barrett Leaves Knicks' Dallas Visit With Injury, Will Not Return
The New York Knicks have lost two of their most notable names on Tuesday night in Dallas.
FOX Sports
DeRozan leads Chicago against Detroit after 42-point game
Detroit Pistons (9-28, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (15-19, 10th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Chicago plays the Detroit Pistons after DeMar DeRozan scored 42 points in the Chicago Bulls' 119-113 overtime victory over the Milwaukee Bucks. The Bulls have gone 13-9 against Eastern Conference opponents....
Notre Dame reportedly lands top transfer QB
Notre Dame lost quarterback Drew Pyne to the transfer portal, but they seem to have found a replacement for him. ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported on Tuesday that Sam Hartman is expected to enter the transfer portal and go to Notre Dame. Hartman has played quarterback at Wake Forest the last five seasons. He only appeared... The post Notre Dame reportedly lands top transfer QB appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Phoenix Suns blast Memphis Grizzlies in revenge rematch without injured Devin Booker
MEMPHIS – No early double-digit deficit. No giving up 39 points in the first quarter. No trailing by as many as 34 or losing by 25. The Phoenix Suns weren’t playing...
Former Ohio State star has strong words for Ryan Day
After losing in a blowout to their archrival Michigan Wolverines in their last game, the Ohio State Buckeyes and head coach Ryan Day have a chance to bounce back in a massive way with a College Football Playoff semifinal matchup against the top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs. And one Ohio State star has had some strong words Read more... The post Former Ohio State star has strong words for Ryan Day appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Ja Morant scores 34 points, Memphis Grizzlies defense struggles in blowout loss to Suns
The Memphis Grizzlies aren't sneaking up on anyone this season. They're getting the best shots of many teams. The Phoenix Suns, like the Golden State Warriors two days ago, were down two starters. The Grizzlies didn't match the energy of the Suns and fell 125-108 at FedExForum. Ja Morant led...
Urban Meyer opens up on Ohio State football program under Ryan Day after another double-digit loss to Michigan
Urban Meyer never lost to Michigan during his seven seasons at Ohio State, but things have changed. No. 4 Ohio State (11-1) enters its College Football Playoff semifinal matchup against No. 1 Georgia (13-0) off a 45-23 loss at home over Thanksgiving weekend to Michigan. That followed last year’s loss in Ann Arbor to the Wolverines, as Ryan Day is 1-2 in three-career matchups in The Game. Takes about Ryan Day were loud after the most recent defeat after the Buckeyes were run off the field. Meyer knows how much The Game means to fans, but urged some to take a step back.
3 more missteps that will get Ryan Day fired at Ohio State, starting vs Georgia
Angry Ohio State fans ready to fire Ryan Day have been quelled after the Buckeyes made the Playoff. But a few missteps could change the tune. With the taste of a 45-23 loss to rival Michigan still souring in their mouths, Ohio State fans were ready to send head coach Ryan Day packing. After all, it was the Buckeyes’ second straight loss to Harbaugh after two decades of dominance in the rivalry and the first time that OSU had lost in Columbus in over 20 years.
Yardbarker
Potential Knicks targets ahead of trade deadline
As SNY's Ian Begley reports, the Knicks held internal discussions about trading for Sixers forward Tobias Harris and Raptors forward O.G. Anunoby before their recent eight-game winning streak. Houston’s Eric Gordon is another name the Knicks have expressed an interest in, according to multiple reports. Although it has the...
Yardbarker
The Utah Jazz Rejected A 3-Team Trade Deal And Asked For More First-Round Picks
The NBA is already approaching the trade deadline in a little over a month, and with a lot of teams within the playoff spots, there are some interesting possibilities in terms of moves across the league. While the lack of too many teams toward the bottom means not a lot of stars would be available, there are some excellent pieces that teams that want to improve their chances can go for.
FOX Sports
Minnesota visits Milwaukee following Antetokounmpo's 45-point game
Minnesota Timberwolves (16-19, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (22-12, third in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee plays the Minnesota Timberwolves after Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 45 points in the Milwaukee Bucks' 119-113 overtime loss to the Chicago Bulls. The Bucks are 14-3 on their home court. Milwaukee...
Latest on Adebayo and Butler’s status for Heat’s matchup vs. Lakers. Also, LeBron watch is on
The Miami Heat might get Bam Adebayo and/or Jimmy Butler back for Wednesday’s matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers. Or the Heat might again have to find a way to win without both of them.
Cincinnati Reportedly Close To Hiring Ohio State Assistant
Cincinnati continues to poach members of Ohio State's staff. Last week, Matt Zenitz of On3Sports reported that the Bearcats are expected to name Buckeyes player personnel Zach Grant their new general manager. They're also in line to add another Ohio State assistant. Per Zenitz, Cincinnati is about to hire recruiting...
Tyrese Haliburton nominated for Eastern Conference Player of the Week award again
Haliburton has been nominated for the award four times this season and has won it once. After a strong week featuring two star-level performances, Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton was nominated for Eastern Conference Player of the Week for this past week of games in the NBA. The award was...
saturdaytradition.com
Jeremiah Beasley, 4-star 2024 LB, names 2 B1G teams in top 5
Jeremiah Beasley is starting to narrow the focus of his recruitment, naming a top 5 with 2 in-state Big Ten teams. Beasley, a blue-chip linebacker out of Belleville (Michigan), has 18 scholarship offers. He revealed a top group of Michigan, Michigan State, Kentucky, Pittsburgh and Tennessee on Tuesday. A back-to-back...
NFL team reportedly interested in Jim Harbaugh
After beating the Ohio State Buckeyes, winning the Big Ten and making it to the College Football Playoff for the second straight season, Jim Harbaugh has already made it clear that he intends to return to the Michigan Wolverines next season even despite reported interest from several NFL teams. But that isn’t going to stop Read more... The post NFL team reportedly interested in Jim Harbaugh appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NBA announces slew of suspensions following Pistons-Magic brawl
Pistons guard Killian Hayes received the harshest punishment from the NBA, suspended for three games without pay for his role. Meanwhile, the two other main combatants also received suspensions. Magic center Moritz Wagner got two games, while Pistons guard Hamidou Diallo received a game suspension without pay. Additionally, eight other...
