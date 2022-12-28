Read full article on original website
Related
alxnow.com
Jack Taylor sells Alexandria Toyota for $35 million
Jack Taylor’s Alexandria Toyota sold for $35 million to a Maryland company last month, and the dealership is keeping the name “Alexandria Toyota.”. Waldorf-based Kody Holdings, which owns a dozen auto dealerships in Maryland, bought the dealership at 3750 Richmond Highway on November 21. The 390,000-square-foot property is...
alxnow.com
Alexandria hosting Virginia Black History Month Gala in February
Black resistance is the theme of the upcoming Virginia Black History Month Gala in Alexandria. Actor, singer and producer “Leon” Robinson will be the keynote speaker for the annual event, which will be held at the Hilton Mark Center (5000 Seminary Road) on Friday, February 24, and Saturday, February 25. Robinson performed roles in “The Temptations,” “The Five Heartbeats,” “Cool Runnings,” “Above the Rim,” and as Little Richard in the 2000 film “Little Richard.”
arlnow.com
Smallest and largest homes sold in Arlington (Nov-Dec 2022)
This past week saw 14 homes sold in Arlington. The least expensive condo, single-family home or townhouse sale over the past seven days was $215,000 while the most expensive was $1,900,000. Over the past month, meanwhile, a total of 134 homes were sold. Let’s take a look at some of...
fox5dc.com
'We really want the ferry open:' Hundreds protest over White's Ferry continued closure
WASHINGTON - White’s Ferry, which carries passengers and cars across the Potomac between Maryland and Virginia, has been shut down for two years now. On Thursday, locals gathered to send a message to politicians that it is hurting the community. "We really want the ferry open," said Poolesville resident...
Stimulus update: Residents in Virginia city set to receive $500 check in February
A select number of residents in the city of Alexandria, Virginia, have been selected for a program that will give them $500 every month over the course of two years.
WJLA
New laws going into effect January 2023 in DC, Virginia and Maryland
WASHINGTON (7News) — The countdown is on to 2023! The new year is bringing new changes to some laws and regulations in the DMV. Here are some laws are will go into effect on Jan. 1 or later in 2023:. WASHINGTON, D.C. Minimum wage. The living wage in the...
tysonsreporter.com
Coffee shop from fashion brand Ralph Lauren opens at Tysons Galleria
Holiday shoppers have flocked over the past week to a new coffee shop in Tysons Galleria from an unexpected source. Ralph Lauren, the fashion company known for its polo shirts, opened Ralph’s Coffee on Dec. 19, just in time to take advantage of the final Christmas shopping rush. “I...
NBC Washington
‘Very Happy': Nun Celebrates 75 Years of Service in Prince William County
A D.C.-area nun recently hit a pretty big milestone, celebrating 75 years as a Benedictine sister. Spend even one minute with Sister Andrea Verchuck and you’ll see her smile; within two minutes, she’ll probably be laughing. "I'm very happy and I'm very healthy," she said. Even as a...
WUSA
Barricade situation going on for over 8 hours in Herndon, Virginia
A police spokesperson said a dad was holding his son hostage. WUSA9 was told the son is now out of the house and safe.
bethesdamagazine.com
A county that takes pride in its diversity finds itself plagued with hate
For at least three years running, WalletHub has ranked four Montgomery County localities as among the most ethnically diverse in the nation: Germantown, Gaithersburg, Silver Spring and Rockville. People of color make up the majority of residents of the county. Jewish people account for about 10% of the county’s population,...
a-z-animals.com
The Best Swimming Holes Near Washington
Within an hour or two of Washington, DC, there are numerous picturesque lakes and watering holes that are ideal for a summer day trip. These swimming holes are your greatest option for summertime entertainment in socially isolating times. Even if you want to swing on a rope like Tarzan in Maryland, swim around in a freshwater lake, or get wet beneath a hidden waterfall in Virginia.
cardinalnews.org
Eight things to know about the growth of Virginia’s immigrant community
First of a three-part series. Craig County is different from Northern Virginia in so many ways that they are hard to count, but here’s the one we’ll deal with today. Northern Virginia has the state’s highest population of immigrants. In Manassas Park, the foreign-born population constitutes 36.1% of the city’s population. In Fairfax County, 31.1%. They are the two most immigrant-heavy localities in Virginia. Craig County is the least – at 0.2% of the population.
Inside Nova
Two-way tolling on I-95 picks up steam
Momentum is picking up in certain corners for expanding the tolled express lanes on Interstate 95 to allow for all-day, bidirectional access. But some in Richmond and around the region are saying “not so fast” and calling the idea undercooked or even wrong-headed at present. The most recent...
restonnow.com
Name change proposal for Lake Audubon floated to community
Lake Audubon — a man-made lake in Reston — may soon chart new waters with a new name. Reston Association’s Board of Directors has begun preliminary conversations to consider launching a community dialogue on potentially renaming the lake, which is named after 19th century artist and known enslaver John James Audubon.
Residents of Virginia city to receive $500 every month for two years
A relatively small number of residents in Alexandria, Virginia, have been selected for a program that will give them $500 every month over the course of two years.
Fairfax Times
Fairfax City Council approves special use permit
Fairfax nonprofit homeless services provider The Lamb Center and leading nonprofit affordable housing developer Wesley Housing announced that the Fairfax City Council unanimously approved the Special Use Permit for the 54-unit Permanent Supportive Housing (PSH) community on Dec. 12. The Special Use Permit will enable the redevelopment of the Hy-Way...
Inside Nova
Fire damages historic former church in Loudoun County
Investigators are trying to determine what caused a Tuesday morning fire in the attic of a historic Loudoun County church turned into a home. Firefighters were called to the scene in the 36900 block of Charlestown Pike in the town of Hillsboro just after 9:30 a.m., with first-arriving crews reporting smoke coming from the two-story stone church converted into a home.
NBC Washington
A Science Project Designed by High School Students in Fairfax County is Now in Outer Space
It's a big day for students at Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology in Fairfax County, Virginia: A science project they designed is now in outer space. A satellite built by the young scholars launched from the International Space Station early Thursday morning. The students there are familiar...
loudounnow.com
Fraser, Milan Defend Purcellville's Rt. 690 Interchange Work
Purcellville Mayor Kwasi Fraser and mayor-elect Stanley Milan this week both defended the Purcellville Town Council’s decision to send project plans for the Fields Farm Athletic Complex and the Rt. 7/690 interchange back to the town’s Planning Commission at a Dec. 13 meeting. County officials have warned the continued delays, more than two years after the county filed applications and permits with the town on those projects, now risk a major source of state funding for the interchange and could mean it is delayed indefinitely.
Students, stand up for your rights
By Patrick Brady After the Virginia Department of Education spent over two years dancing around implementing model policies to improve accessibility for transgender youth in Virginia, Governor Glenn Youngkin reversed the increasing flow of LGBTQ+ freedoms by introducing stricter laws concerning transgender youth in public schools. Many Americans think the fight for queer rights finished […] The post Students, stand up for your rights appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Comments / 0