Fairfax County, VA

Jack Taylor sells Alexandria Toyota for $35 million

Jack Taylor’s Alexandria Toyota sold for $35 million to a Maryland company last month, and the dealership is keeping the name “Alexandria Toyota.”. Waldorf-based Kody Holdings, which owns a dozen auto dealerships in Maryland, bought the dealership at 3750 Richmond Highway on November 21. The 390,000-square-foot property is...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Alexandria hosting Virginia Black History Month Gala in February

Black resistance is the theme of the upcoming Virginia Black History Month Gala in Alexandria. Actor, singer and producer “Leon” Robinson will be the keynote speaker for the annual event, which will be held at the Hilton Mark Center (5000 Seminary Road) on Friday, February 24, and Saturday, February 25. Robinson performed roles in “The Temptations,” “The Five Heartbeats,” “Cool Runnings,” “Above the Rim,” and as Little Richard in the 2000 film “Little Richard.”
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Smallest and largest homes sold in Arlington (Nov-Dec 2022)

This past week saw 14 homes sold in Arlington. The least expensive condo, single-family home or townhouse sale over the past seven days was $215,000 while the most expensive was $1,900,000. Over the past month, meanwhile, a total of 134 homes were sold. Let’s take a look at some of...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Coffee shop from fashion brand Ralph Lauren opens at Tysons Galleria

Holiday shoppers have flocked over the past week to a new coffee shop in Tysons Galleria from an unexpected source. Ralph Lauren, the fashion company known for its polo shirts, opened Ralph’s Coffee on Dec. 19, just in time to take advantage of the final Christmas shopping rush. “I...
TYSONS, VA
The Best Swimming Holes Near Washington

Within an hour or two of Washington, DC, there are numerous picturesque lakes and watering holes that are ideal for a summer day trip. These swimming holes are your greatest option for summertime entertainment in socially isolating times. Even if you want to swing on a rope like Tarzan in Maryland, swim around in a freshwater lake, or get wet beneath a hidden waterfall in Virginia.
WASHINGTON, DC
Eight things to know about the growth of Virginia’s immigrant community

First of a three-part series. Craig County is different from Northern Virginia in so many ways that they are hard to count, but here’s the one we’ll deal with today. Northern Virginia has the state’s highest population of immigrants. In Manassas Park, the foreign-born population constitutes 36.1% of the city’s population. In Fairfax County, 31.1%. They are the two most immigrant-heavy localities in Virginia. Craig County is the least – at 0.2% of the population.
VIRGINIA STATE
Two-way tolling on I-95 picks up steam

Momentum is picking up in certain corners for expanding the tolled express lanes on Interstate 95 to allow for all-day, bidirectional access. But some in Richmond and around the region are saying “not so fast” and calling the idea undercooked or even wrong-headed at present. The most recent...
RICHMOND, VA
Name change proposal for Lake Audubon floated to community

Lake Audubon — a man-made lake in Reston — may soon chart new waters with a new name. Reston Association’s Board of Directors has begun preliminary conversations to consider launching a community dialogue on potentially renaming the lake, which is named after 19th century artist and known enslaver John James Audubon.
RESTON, VA
Fairfax City Council approves special use permit

Fairfax nonprofit homeless services provider The Lamb Center and leading nonprofit affordable housing developer Wesley Housing announced that the Fairfax City Council unanimously approved the Special Use Permit for the 54-unit Permanent Supportive Housing (PSH) community on Dec. 12. The Special Use Permit will enable the redevelopment of the Hy-Way...
FAIRFAX, VA
Fire damages historic former church in Loudoun County

Investigators are trying to determine what caused a Tuesday morning fire in the attic of a historic Loudoun County church turned into a home. Firefighters were called to the scene in the 36900 block of Charlestown Pike in the town of Hillsboro just after 9:30 a.m., with first-arriving crews reporting smoke coming from the two-story stone church converted into a home.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
Fraser, Milan Defend Purcellville's Rt. 690 Interchange Work

Purcellville Mayor Kwasi Fraser and mayor-elect Stanley Milan this week both defended the Purcellville Town Council’s decision to send project plans for the Fields Farm Athletic Complex and the Rt. 7/690 interchange back to the town’s Planning Commission at a Dec. 13 meeting. County officials have warned the continued delays, more than two years after the county filed applications and permits with the town on those projects, now risk a major source of state funding for the interchange and could mean it is delayed indefinitely.
PURCELLVILLE, VA
Students, stand up for your rights

By Patrick Brady After the Virginia Department of Education spent over two years dancing around implementing model policies to improve accessibility for transgender youth in Virginia, Governor Glenn Youngkin reversed the increasing flow of LGBTQ+ freedoms by introducing stricter laws concerning transgender youth in public schools. Many Americans think the fight for queer rights finished […] The post Students, stand up for your rights appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE

