Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Blessings Boxes in IndianapolisMedia TVIndianapolis, IN
Indianapolis peacemaker program sees success in reducing crime ratesEdy ZooIndianapolis, IN
What’s Happening with the Carmel Clay School Board Race Should Terrify EveryoneyaqianCarmel, IN
Indianapolis Colts Bench QB Matt Ryan AgainOnlyHomersIndianapolis, IN
Related
Police make arrest after gunshots in Franklin neighborhood
FRANKLIN, Ind. – Franklin police arrested a man accused of firing shots in a neighborhood Wednesday night. According to the Franklin Police Department, officers were dispatched to the Branigin Creek neighborhood around 9:35 p.m. after receiving reports of gunshots in the area. Responding officers didn’t find a source of the gunfire or any indications that […]
wrtv.com
Marion County John Doe identified as missing Carmel man
CARMEL — Carmel Police say the body of a man who was last seen in October has been found in Indianapolis. Bernard Caillouet, 24, of Carmel was reported missing on Nov. 3 after not being seen since Oct. 29. A Silver Alert was issued on Nov. 4. On Dec....
Current Publishing
Police: Report of attempted abduction ‘unfounded’
The Westfield Police Dept. has determined that a report of a possible attempted abduction of a boy off his bike in early December was “unfounded” after authorities investigated the matter. Police said Dec. 7 that they were investigating a possible attempted abduction after a boy reported he was...
IMPD urges residents to not shoot guns into air during NYE celebration
According to IMPD, they annually respond to several calls for shots fired on New Year’s Eve. A bullet fired into the air can ascend a mile or more in the air.
Man accused of stealing car in downtown Indianapolis with 70-year-old woman inside
Justin Matthews, age 29, was arrested in Illinois by Moultrie County deputies and faces kidnapping and auto theft charges.
8-year-old shot on Indy’s east side
INDIANAPOLIS — An 8-year-old girl has been shot in the leg on Indy’s east side, according to police. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened just before 9 p.m. in the 4200 block of E. Washington Street, a few blocks east of where Washington crosses with Sherman Drive. Police believe the gunshot came […]
WIBC.com
IMPD: Man Shot and Killed on Northeast Side
INDIANAPOLIS–A man was shot and killed on the northeast side of Indianapolis. IMPD says it happened on Alsuda Court around 3 o’clock Wednesday morning. That’s at an apartment complex near East Fall Creek Parkway and Binford Boulevard. Police found a man with a gunshot wound and he...
Puppies rescued from crashed truck after driver flees from Indy police
INDIANAPOLIS — A few lucky dogs found themselves escaping harm despite being unwilling passengers of a police pursuit that ended in a crash on Thursday. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said officers located a stolen white pickup truck on Thursday which ended up becoming a police pursuit after the driver refused to stop. The driver […]
IMPD officer rescues dog dumped in trash
INDIANAPOLIS — A dog is now in the care of Indianapolis Animal Care Services after police found it in a dumpster Wednesday. IMPD Southwest District posted on Facebook saying the dog was thrown away in a dumpster — less than a mile from the shelter — and someone called it in to police. The dog's whiskers had also been cut off.
Driver ends up on thin ice in Plainfield Wednesday afternoon
PLAINFIELD, Ind. — Plainfield police said no one was injured when a car ended up on a frozen retention pond Wednesday afternoon. Emergency crews responded to the 9500 block of Bradford Road, near South Ronald Reagan Parkway, around 1:30 p.m. on a report of a car in the water. Officers arrived to find a car partially through the ice in a pond.
WIBC.com
A Columbus Mom Was Denied A Restraining Order 10 Days Before Her Death
COLUMBUS, Ind. — The family of a woman killed in a murder-suicide in Columbus right before Christmas says that she was denied a protective order against her abusive husband just days before she was killed. Julie Schmidtke was pregnant with her and her husband’s third child when police say...
WISH-TV
Fire guts Riley Park Shelter House built in 1930s in Greenfield
GREENFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — A morning fire on Wednesday damaged the Riley Park Shelter House, authorities say. The Greenfield Fire Territory was called at 9:14 a.m. Wednesday to the shelter house at 210 N. Apple St. The park is east of downtown Greenfield north of U.S. 40. No one...
33-year-old woman arrested after allegedly driving across icy downtown canal
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD arrested a 33-year-old woman for drunk driving after she allegedly drove onto the frozen downtown canal Sunday night and continued until she broke through the ice, plunging her car into the frigid water. The driver, identified as 33-year-old Biankia Larayne Gleason, had gone down an embankment...
shelbycountypost.com
Greenfield's Riley Park Shelter House site of Wednesday fire
A fire caused heavy damage to Greenfield's Riley Park Shelter House on Wednesday. Greenfield Police report that no one was inside and there were no injuries. This is not the Patricia Elmore Center / Day Care. Everyone at the Pat Elmore Center is safe. Apple Street was closed for firefighting...
Woman drives on frozen canal, arrested
A woman has been arrested after police said she drove across a frozen canal in Indianapolis. The incident happened on Christmas night. WXIN reported that Biankia Gleason, 33, apparently blamed her GPS for directing her to the location. She told firefighters that she had driven down an embankment, through a park and onto the canal. When she couldn’t go any further, she turned around and went south, until her car broke through the ice.
Otterbein man arrested after woman's social media post
A 49-year-old Otterbein man has been charged with domestic battery after a woman's social media post was reported to Tippecanoe County police on Christmas morning. James Rider of Pine Street was arrested after officers saw a woman in a camper at the residence with "multiple bruises on her face," according to a probable cause affidavit filed Tuesday.
Police say missing 13-year-old from Pennsylvania may be in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 13-year-old girl from Pennsylvania who authorities believe may be in the Indianapolis area. Irma Vigil was last seen in West Mifflin, Pa., on Dec 13. She was said to be wearing a black colored sweatshirt with a red serpent on it and […]
2 dead after Madison County crash between car and train
MADISON COUNTY, INDIANA, Ind. — Two people are dead after a crash between a car and train Wednesday morning in Madison County. The Madison County sheriff told 13News the crash happened around 8:15 a.m. at 400 West and West 1150 North, near Alexandria. The sheriff confirmed two people died...
New Castle prison guard charged, accused of punching handcuffed inmate in face
NEW CASTLE, IND. — A New Castle Correctional Facility guard was charged with battery and misconduct after he allegedly punched a handcuffed inmate in the face. According to an internal affairs investigation conducted by the Indiana Department of Correction (DOC), correctional officer Samual Moore, 27, used excessive force when escorting a prisoner to a medical […]
Anderson nonprofit gets big donation on same day they were robbed
ANDERSON, Ind — A place in Anderson that's dedicated to helping pets was robbed early Tuesday morning. "I was angry, I was very angry," said Susan Blake, executive director of Mitz'y Thrift Shop. "I felt violated." She caught the crime on a security camera. "We're helping a lot of...
Comments / 0