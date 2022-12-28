ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westfield, IN

FOX59

Police make arrest after gunshots in Franklin neighborhood

FRANKLIN, Ind. – Franklin police arrested a man accused of firing shots in a neighborhood Wednesday night. According to the Franklin Police Department, officers were dispatched to the Branigin Creek neighborhood around 9:35 p.m. after receiving reports of gunshots in the area. Responding officers didn’t find a source of the gunfire or any indications that […]
FRANKLIN, IN
wrtv.com

Marion County John Doe identified as missing Carmel man

CARMEL — Carmel Police say the body of a man who was last seen in October has been found in Indianapolis. Bernard Caillouet, 24, of Carmel was reported missing on Nov. 3 after not being seen since Oct. 29. A Silver Alert was issued on Nov. 4. On Dec....
CARMEL, IN
Current Publishing

Police: Report of attempted abduction ‘unfounded’

The Westfield Police Dept. has determined that a report of a possible attempted abduction of a boy off his bike in early December was “unfounded” after authorities investigated the matter. Police said Dec. 7 that they were investigating a possible attempted abduction after a boy reported he was...
WESTFIELD, IN
FOX59

8-year-old shot on Indy’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS — An 8-year-old girl has been shot in the leg on Indy’s east side, according to police. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened just before 9 p.m. in the 4200 block of E. Washington Street, a few blocks east of where Washington crosses with Sherman Drive. Police believe the gunshot came […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WIBC.com

IMPD: Man Shot and Killed on Northeast Side

INDIANAPOLIS–A man was shot and killed on the northeast side of Indianapolis. IMPD says it happened on Alsuda Court around 3 o’clock Wednesday morning. That’s at an apartment complex near East Fall Creek Parkway and Binford Boulevard. Police found a man with a gunshot wound and he...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Puppies rescued from crashed truck after driver flees from Indy police

INDIANAPOLIS — A few lucky dogs found themselves escaping harm despite being unwilling passengers of a police pursuit that ended in a crash on Thursday. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said officers located a stolen white pickup truck on Thursday which ended up becoming a police pursuit after the driver refused to stop. The driver […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

IMPD officer rescues dog dumped in trash

INDIANAPOLIS — A dog is now in the care of Indianapolis Animal Care Services after police found it in a dumpster Wednesday. IMPD Southwest District posted on Facebook saying the dog was thrown away in a dumpster — less than a mile from the shelter — and someone called it in to police. The dog's whiskers had also been cut off.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Driver ends up on thin ice in Plainfield Wednesday afternoon

PLAINFIELD, Ind. — Plainfield police said no one was injured when a car ended up on a frozen retention pond Wednesday afternoon. Emergency crews responded to the 9500 block of Bradford Road, near South Ronald Reagan Parkway, around 1:30 p.m. on a report of a car in the water. Officers arrived to find a car partially through the ice in a pond.
PLAINFIELD, IN
WISH-TV

Fire guts Riley Park Shelter House built in 1930s in Greenfield

GREENFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — A morning fire on Wednesday damaged the Riley Park Shelter House, authorities say. The Greenfield Fire Territory was called at 9:14 a.m. Wednesday to the shelter house at 210 N. Apple St. The park is east of downtown Greenfield north of U.S. 40. No one...
GREENFIELD, IN
shelbycountypost.com

Greenfield's Riley Park Shelter House site of Wednesday fire

A fire caused heavy damage to Greenfield's Riley Park Shelter House on Wednesday. Greenfield Police report that no one was inside and there were no injuries. This is not the Patricia Elmore Center / Day Care. Everyone at the Pat Elmore Center is safe. Apple Street was closed for firefighting...
GREENFIELD, IN
WHIO Dayton

Woman drives on frozen canal, arrested

A woman has been arrested after police said she drove across a frozen canal in Indianapolis. The incident happened on Christmas night. WXIN reported that Biankia Gleason, 33, apparently blamed her GPS for directing her to the location. She told firefighters that she had driven down an embankment, through a park and onto the canal. When she couldn’t go any further, she turned around and went south, until her car broke through the ice.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Exponent

Otterbein man arrested after woman's social media post

A 49-year-old Otterbein man has been charged with domestic battery after a woman's social media post was reported to Tippecanoe County police on Christmas morning. James Rider of Pine Street was arrested after officers saw a woman in a camper at the residence with "multiple bruises on her face," according to a probable cause affidavit filed Tuesday.
OTTERBEIN, IN
WTHR

2 dead after Madison County crash between car and train

MADISON COUNTY, INDIANA, Ind. — Two people are dead after a crash between a car and train Wednesday morning in Madison County. The Madison County sheriff told 13News the crash happened around 8:15 a.m. at 400 West and West 1150 North, near Alexandria. The sheriff confirmed two people died...
MADISON COUNTY, IN
FOX59

New Castle prison guard charged, accused of punching handcuffed inmate in face

NEW CASTLE, IND. — A New Castle Correctional Facility guard was charged with battery and misconduct after he allegedly punched a handcuffed inmate in the face. According to an internal affairs investigation conducted by the Indiana Department of Correction (DOC), correctional officer Samual Moore, 27, used excessive force when escorting a prisoner to a medical […]
NEW CASTLE, IN

