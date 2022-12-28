Read full article on original website
Three Indiana Towns Made the Top Ten on the List of Best Small Cities in America
Living in a "big" city certainly has its advantages - lots of things to see and do, lots of shopping and dining choices, and lots of people - but big city life isn't for everybody. The same things that make a big city attractive to some, also drive others away to live in a smaller city. In fact, some studies show that nearly half of Americans prefer to live in the suburbs, as opposed to urban or rural areas. A couple of reasons for this include smaller populations and a lower cost of living.
Canceled flight leaves Indy father and daughter stranded in Orlando, costing thousands
INDIANAPOLIS — Across the country and right here in Indy, Hoosiers are trying to get to their destinations after massive flight cancellations by Southwest Airlines. According to FlightAware, 40 SWA flights going in or out of the Indianapolis International Airport were canceled Wednesday. One Indianapolis father and daughter are stuck in Orlando now after their […]
Lost luggage of Southwest passengers piles up at IND airport
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Southwest Airlines warns that clearing the backlog of stranded people and lost luggage could take days. Southwest has canceled at least 183 flights in and out of Indianapolis since Sunday, with four more flights already canceled for Friday. Southwest said Thursday that it expects to return...
Another Indianapolis Museum pipe burst, Rhythm! Discovery Center flooded
Another Indianapolis Museum, Rhythm! Discovery Center is now dealing with flooding after a burst pipe.
Washout conditions expected across the Hoosier State this Friday
INDIANAPOLIS – Rain is expected to move into the state overnight and will fall steadily across most of the area throughout Friday. Overcast conditions will take us through the remainder of Thursday evening as a southerly breeze keeps temps in the 50s across the state! Rainy weather will not begin until after midnight, so it wouldn’t be a bad evening to enjoy an outdoor activity. Showers and downpours will then overtake the state ahead of Friday morning. Nearly every location in Indiana will see several hours of steady rain, particularly areas south. Temperatures will remain relatively unchanged through the day, primarily in the low 50s. Rainfall will continue overnight, slowly retreating to the southeast.
BROWN COUNTY FALLEN: Navy machinist from Brown County dies after ship struck by German torpedo
Before the United States entered World War II and despite the preponderance of isolationist leanings across the country, congress passed the Selective Training and Service Act of 1940 authorizing a draft. This was the first peacetime draft in U. S. history. By October 1940, all men between the ages of...
Continuous flight cancellations impact Indianapolis International Airport
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Travel plans continue to be disrupted from flight cancellations. As of 5 p.m. Wednesday, there’s a total of 41 canceled flights at the Indianapolis International Airport. According to Flight Aware, all but one of the canceled flights in Indianapolis are from Southwest Airlines. The flights being affected are part of a national meltdown that’s left people stuck at airports or waiting on hold to try and find new flights.
Delicious fried chicken dishes from Chicken Scratch Indy
Chef Tia Harrison from Chicken Scratch Indy joined us today to whip up fried chicken pasta alfredo and honey hot chicken mac fries. You can learn more about Chicken Scratch Indy and order food here. The restaurant is located at 5308 Keystone Ave in Indianapolis.
Best restaurant in Indiana, according to the mayor of Flavortown
INDIANAPOLIS — With more than 400 “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” episodes under his (probably studded) belt, Guy Fieri has unleashed “Flavortown” in virtually every corner of the United States. But with so many dining destinations, how do you single out the best of the best? Luckily, Mashed has rounded up what they’re calling the tastiest […]
Southwest cancels flights out of Indy
INDIANAPOLIS — All of Southwest Airlines flights out of Indianapolis International Airport on Monday evening were canceled. The airport’s flight status shows the last Southwest flight that left Indianapolis departed at 2:45 p.m. According to Flight Aware, 45 Southwest Flights were canceled on Monday. It shows 38 are canceled for Tuesday. Monday night flights from […]
Tire tracks on frozen Indianapolis canal
Tire tracks could be seen on the frozen canal the morning after a woman drove her car. She was later arrested.
Footage Of Car Driving Down Frozen Indianapolis Canal is Wild
Downtown Indianapolis is home to a canal that many people like to enjoy. In the warmer months, the canal is a great place to go to enjoy a paddle boat or a gondola ride, or even a serene place to take a walk around the canal. With the figid temperatures the Hoosier state has seen over the last week, the Indianapolis canal saw a first, a car driving down the frozen canal.
Actor Kirk Cameron reads new book at Indianapolis Public Library
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A crowd of thousands packed into the Indianapolis Public Library in order to hear Christian actor and author Kirk Cameron read his new book “As You Grow.”. The reading comes just a week after Cameron claimed in an open letter that he was denied a...
Sale of troubled Indianapolis apartment complex has closed, city officials say
INDIANAPOLIS — Officials said Thursday the sale of a troubled Indianapolis apartment complex had closed. Earlier this year, people living at Berkley Commons had their water cut off. Since then, Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita and the city filed separate lawsuits against the property owners.The owners of the complex owed Citizens Energy millions of dollars in missed payments, despite residents having paid their monthly utility bills.
Community comes together in big way to help Strothkamp family of Carmel
On Dec. 21, Mark Strothkamp of Carmel unexpectedly passed away after suffering a sudden stroke. Within hours, the community was already rallying around his family – wife Meg and two children, Ainsley and Braedy – and a GoFundMe was organized to pay for his children’s educational expenses, as well as health care expenses related to his passing.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Indiana
Photo byPhoto by Krystel Heddy on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Indiana and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are highly praised for their food.
Indianapolis Zoo tiger cub dies from liver defect
INDIANAPOLIS — A second tiger cub at the Indianapolis Zoo has died from a liver defect months after his brother died of the same ailment. “Nicolas, like his brother Roman, had a liver defect that was likely present at birth or acquired soon after,” the Zoo tweeted Friday. Nicolas’ brother Roman died from a similar […]
Greenfield woman says she rescued dog abandoned in frigid weather
The high temperature in Greenfield on the day the dog was found was 0°, per AccuWeather.
In this Indiana suburb school board election, the red wave didn't materialize
In November, anti-critical race theory and pro-parental rights groups made a push to win seats on school boards around the country. But the election results were mixed for these conservative candidates during the midterm elections. Lee Gaines of WFYI takes a look at a school district in suburban Indianapolis where...
Fire destroys shelter house at Riley Park in Greenfield
GREENFIELD — A fire in Greenfield this morning destroyed the shelter house at Riley Park. According to the Greenfield Police Department, there were no injuries and no one was inside at the time of the fire. Greenfield Parks announced all programs will be moved to the Patricia Elmore Center...
