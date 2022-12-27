WHO: Members of the Massachusetts Gaming Commission including Chair Cathy Judd-Stein and Commissioners Brad Hill, Jordan Maynard, Eileen O’Brien, and Nakisha Skinner. WHAT: The MGC will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, January 3, as well as multiple public meetings on Tuesday, January 3; Wednesday, January 4; and Thursday, January 5, 2023.

