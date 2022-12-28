Read full article on original website
dillontribune.com
Dillon woman gets deferred sentence for exploiting seniors
A Dillon woman received a six-year deferred sentence last week for stealing medicine and exploiting elderly residents at an area nursing home in Fifth Judicial District Court. Robyn Shepard, 47, previously pleaded guilty to felony counts of criminal possession of dangerous drugs, exploitation of an older person and exploitation of an incapacitated person. She admitted taking prescriptions from residents at the Renaissance nursing home where she was a caregiver.
dillontribune.com
Police: Water-related accident feared in disappearance
Area police and search and rescue officials think a man they’ve been searching for in the past couple of weeks had an ice- or waterrelated accident. Dillon Assistant Police Chief Joel Stewart said in a press release that evidence collected near where Michael Fontz’s vehicle was found indicated some kind of accident.
NBCMontana
Dillon police release update in missing person case
MISSOULA, Mont. — Officials in Dillon released an update Wednesday about the search for a man who went missing nearly two weeks ago. The last known contact with Michael Fontz, 37, was Dec. 9. His vehicle was located Dec. 14 next to the Big Hole River near Melrose. Officials...
