A Dillon woman received a six-year deferred sentence last week for stealing medicine and exploiting elderly residents at an area nursing home in Fifth Judicial District Court. Robyn Shepard, 47, previously pleaded guilty to felony counts of criminal possession of dangerous drugs, exploitation of an older person and exploitation of an incapacitated person. She admitted taking prescriptions from residents at the Renaissance nursing home where she was a caregiver.

DILLON, MT ・ 1 DAY AGO