Park Forest, IL

CBS Chicago

Shorewood auction company giving unwanted gifts a second chance

SHOREWOOD, Ill. (CBS) -- Many presents are making their way from under the tree to the return pile, but what happens to items that don't fit or aren't wanted?CBS 2's Ash-har Quraishi went inside an online auction company in the southwest suburbs that is giving these items a new shelf life.It's not the "Island of Misfit Toys," but an entire warehouse in Shorewood devoted to returns.It's all part of slibuy.com, an online auction company that also operates a deeply discounted dig store and fixed-price warehouse sale."Probably the strangest thing I've ever seen is a full-size hot tub come off the...
SHOREWOOD, IL
CBS Chicago

Schaumburg has plans for new entertainment district

CHICAGO (CBS) – The village of Schaumburg is moving ahead with plans to build a giant new entertainment district.Sources confirmed the village is finalizing the purchase of a chunk of land next to the Schaumburg Convention Center and Renaissance Hotel.Some of that space will be used to build Andretti Indoor Karting and Games.If it's anything like Andretti's other locations, it will include a go-kart track, laser tag, bowling, and a full restaurant and bar.The village trustees still must approve the sale.
SCHAUMBURG, IL
WSPY NEWS

Aurora man killed in crash with tree

An Aurora man is dead after a crashing into a tree in the area of South Edgelawn Drive and Prairie Street on the city's west side. Police identified him as 31-year-old Axel Morales. Police say Morales disobeyed a stop sign while heading south on Edgelawn and struck another vehicle before...
AURORA, IL
The Independent Newspapers

Villa Park resident dies in house fire

A woman died in a fire in her Villa Park home on the morning of Wednesday, Dec. 14. Shortly before 8 a.m., firefighters responded to a report of a fire at a two-story, single-family home on the 900 block of South Summit Avenue. Firefighters entered the home and immediately located the victim. The DuPage County Coroner pronounced the woman deceased at the scene. According to the Villa Park Fire Department, the fire appears to have been accidental and was most likely caused by discarded smoking materials. The fire left the home uninhabitable and caused damage estimated at $125,000. The victim’s husband, who was not at home at the time of the fire, is staying with family members in the area.
VILLA PARK, IL
CBS Chicago

Huge icicles hang from Joliet senior living home after pipe bursts

JOLIET, Ill. (CBS) -- Huge icicles were cascading down the side of a senior living home in Joliet.The city said it's the result of burst pipes, a fear all too familiar for home and business owners as the big thaw begins.CBS 2's Sara Machi went to the facility to check it out.A crew came in with a cherry picker basket hammering the icicles into smaller pieces until they fell away.The front door was blocked off with signs directing people to use another entrance. CBS 2 spoke to some folks who said they've been through one issue after another because of...
JOLIET, IL
fox32chicago.com

2 shot in Englewood home

CHICAGO - Two men were shot and hospitalized Tuesday night in the Englewood neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The men, 27 and 29, were inside a residence around 9 p.m. in the 6100 block of South Morgan Street when gunfire broke out, according to Chicago police. The 27-year-old was grazed...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Thieves Hit Mag Mile Stores Twice This Week, Including Christmas Morning: Police

Chicago Police are investigating two store burglaries on the Magnificent Mile this week, with one of the thefts occurring on Christmas morning. On Sunday at approximately 4:30am, three men stopped in a white colored van outside the Bottega Veneta Store in the 800 block of N. Michigan Ave. and smashed the front glass window, according to police.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Application Deadline for Chicago's $500 Cash Assistance Program Looms

It's the final call for Chicago residents looking to take part in the city's new cash assistance program as the deadline to apply is closing in. The city is offering one-time payments of $500 through the Chicago Resiliency Fund 2.0, a program that's "aimed at providing cash assistance to Chicagoans who may have been left out of COVID-19 stimulus."
CHICAGO, IL
wjol.com

Man Arrested After Christmas Day Robbery in Joliet

A 37-year-old Crete man has been arrested after an alleged Christmas Day armed robbery in Joliet. Larry Johnson has been charged with Armed Robbery, Aggravated Fleeing and Eluding a Peace Officer, Possession of a Stolen Motor Vehicle, Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon, No FOID, Defacing Identification Mark on a Firearm, and Obstructing Identification.
JOLIET, IL
East Coast Traveler

Where to Find the Best Pizza in Chicago

CHICAGO, IL - When it comes to Chicago pizza, there are many places to choose from. Whether you're looking for an authentic Italian pizza or want to try the newest gourmet creation, there is something for everyone in the city. Sources used in this article are the following: Wikipedia and suggestions from our readers and editors at The East Coast Traveler.
CHICAGO, IL

