Ridgecrest, CA

KGET

CHP to conduct DUI checkpoint Friday in Mojave area

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol said officers will conduct a DUI and driver’s license checkpoint in an unincorporated area of eastern Kern County on Friday. CHP said officers will be at an undisclosed location between 6 p.m. Dec. 30 and 2 a.m. Dec. 31 checking for signs of alcohol or drug impairment […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
Ridgecrest Daily Independent

Ridgecrest woman shot boyfriend after he was seen kissing teen, police say

On Dec. 4, Renee Molina, 23, of Ridgecrest celebrated her birthday weekend by drinking shots of Jim Beam Apple Whiskey, and partying with her boyfriend of eight years and friends, according to Ridgecrest Police reports. Later that night, reports say Molina got sick and went to bed. The following morning,...
RIDGECREST, CA

