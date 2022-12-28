Read full article on original website
Bakersfield Now
Man reported missing after Thanksgiving, found dead, according to family
WOFFORD HEIGHTS, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A man who was reported missing a day after Thanksgiving, was found dead in the Kern River Canyon Tuesday, after a weeks-long search, according to his family. Nathan Jackson, 42, was last seen November 25 after surprising his mother for Thanksgiving in Wofford Heights....
CHP to conduct DUI checkpoint Friday in Mojave area
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol said officers will conduct a DUI and driver’s license checkpoint in an unincorporated area of eastern Kern County on Friday. CHP said officers will be at an undisclosed location between 6 p.m. Dec. 30 and 2 a.m. Dec. 31 checking for signs of alcohol or drug impairment […]
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Ridgecrest woman shot boyfriend after he was seen kissing teen, police say
On Dec. 4, Renee Molina, 23, of Ridgecrest celebrated her birthday weekend by drinking shots of Jim Beam Apple Whiskey, and partying with her boyfriend of eight years and friends, according to Ridgecrest Police reports. Later that night, reports say Molina got sick and went to bed. The following morning,...
