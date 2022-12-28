Read full article on original website
dillontribune.com
Lima man sentenced for trespassing, plans appeal
A Lima man and former candidate for Beaverhead County Sheriff was found guilty and sentenced for trespassing on private property near Dell. Beaverhead County Justice of the Peace Randi Braddock issued Brozell a six-month jail sentence for the long-running misdemeanor court case following a three-hour bench trial Dec. 19. She also suspended Brozell’s fishing privileges for a year, and ordered him to pay court fines and fees. All but three days of the sentence were suspended.
dillontribune.com
Dillon woman gets deferred sentence for exploiting seniors
A Dillon woman received a six-year deferred sentence last week for stealing medicine and exploiting elderly residents at an area nursing home in Fifth Judicial District Court. Robyn Shepard, 47, previously pleaded guilty to felony counts of criminal possession of dangerous drugs, exploitation of an older person and exploitation of an incapacitated person. She admitted taking prescriptions from residents at the Renaissance nursing home where she was a caregiver.
NBCMontana
Dillon police release update in missing person case
MISSOULA, Mont. — Officials in Dillon released an update Wednesday about the search for a man who went missing nearly two weeks ago. The last known contact with Michael Fontz, 37, was Dec. 9. His vehicle was located Dec. 14 next to the Big Hole River near Melrose. Officials...
Great News For The Passenger Train Coming Back to Montana
I want this plan to become a reality because it's affordable travel but a safer way to travel during the winter. The Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority has been hard at work making moves in progress for the revival of the southern passenger train route in Montana. This passenger train would go through Southern Montana and cities like Bozeman, Butte, and Missoula.
Fairfield Sun Times
Butte-Silver Bow, Anaconda-Deer Lodge likely to receive ARPA funds after initial exclusion
BUTTE, Mont. -- It was a very merry Christmas for two Montana counties in particular. After both Butte-Silver Bow and Anaconda-Deer Lodge were initially excluded from receiving federal assistance due to legislative language loopholes, it's looking like they'll be receiving that funding after all. "Your first impulse is, 'there's a...
Long-awaited Taco Bell Cantina open for business in Uptown Butte
After a multi-year wait, Uptown Butte can finally Live Más: the Taco Bell Cantina on the northwest corner of Park and Montana is now open.
Flathead Beacon
Seventeen from Northwest Montana Picked for Shrine Game
The rosters for the annual Montana East-West Shrine Game will feature senior standouts from eight different Northwest Montana high schools, it was announced on Dec. 25. The annual all-star football game will be played on June 17, 2023 in Butte and feature the top players in the class of 2022 from around the state. This season, 17 locals have been chosen, 10 on the West roster and seven more as alternates for the West team. The student athletes represent Bigfork, Columbia Falls, Libby, Glacier, Mission, Polson, Thompson Falls and Whitefish high schools.
