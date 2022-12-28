Read full article on original website
Great News For The Passenger Train Coming Back to Montana
I want this plan to become a reality because it's affordable travel but a safer way to travel during the winter. The Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority has been hard at work making moves in progress for the revival of the southern passenger train route in Montana. This passenger train would go through Southern Montana and cities like Bozeman, Butte, and Missoula.
Getting out and about around Helena for the New Year
It's the final weekend of 2022 and there is plenty for you and your family to do to help ring in 2023.
newsfromthestates.com
Panel picks three nominees for consideration for Montana HD 80 vacancy
The Montana State Capitol in the snow on Dec. 1, 2022. (Photo by Nicole Girten/Daily Montanan) A joint panel of Lewis and Clark County and Powell County Republicans on Tuesday picked three nominees to send to county commissioners to fill the House District 80 seat vacated by Becky Beard earlier this month when she was picked to fill the Senate District 40 seat.
Flathead Beacon
Seventeen from Northwest Montana Picked for Shrine Game
The rosters for the annual Montana East-West Shrine Game will feature senior standouts from eight different Northwest Montana high schools, it was announced on Dec. 25. The annual all-star football game will be played on June 17, 2023 in Butte and feature the top players in the class of 2022 from around the state. This season, 17 locals have been chosen, 10 on the West roster and seven more as alternates for the West team. The student athletes represent Bigfork, Columbia Falls, Libby, Glacier, Mission, Polson, Thompson Falls and Whitefish high schools.
Fairfield Sun Times
Butte-Silver Bow, Anaconda-Deer Lodge likely to receive ARPA funds after initial exclusion
BUTTE, Mont. -- It was a very merry Christmas for two Montana counties in particular. After both Butte-Silver Bow and Anaconda-Deer Lodge were initially excluded from receiving federal assistance due to legislative language loopholes, it's looking like they'll be receiving that funding after all. "Your first impulse is, 'there's a...
ypradio.org
The Montana Historical Society closes as expansion project begins
This Friday is the last day to visit the Montana Historical Society in Helena in person – for at least a couple of years. The museum collects and preserves historical artifacts and more that track the history of the state and surrounding region. The temporary closure is part of...
Moose making the rounds in the Hamilton area
The Ravalli County Sheriff's Office reports a large adult bull moose has been spotted in the Daly and Grantsdale areas.
bitterrootstar.com
Wildlife habitat preserved on Skalkaho
Implementation of Ravalli County’s Open Land Bond program and establishment of conservation easements throughout the valley by the Bitter Root Land Trust has led to the protection of over 7,076 acres of wildlife habit and over 9,322 acres of working farm and ranch land from future development, according to the organization’s website. This includes about 43 miles of protected river and stream banks, and 201 acres of community owned riverside parkland. Buoyed by the recent overwhelming show of public support by voter approval of a second $10 million bond, the future of the county’s Open Lands Bond program looks bright.
Long-awaited Taco Bell Cantina open for business in Uptown Butte
After a multi-year wait, Uptown Butte can finally Live Más: the Taco Bell Cantina on the northwest corner of Park and Montana is now open.
dillontribune.com
Police: Water-related accident feared in disappearance
Area police and search and rescue officials think a man they’ve been searching for in the past couple of weeks had an ice- or waterrelated accident. Dillon Assistant Police Chief Joel Stewart said in a press release that evidence collected near where Michael Fontz’s vehicle was found indicated some kind of accident.
After Nearly 50 Years, This Montana Restaurant Is Closing
It's heartbreaking when an iconic restaurant has to close its doors after many fantastic years of service. Another year is almost on the books, and we have seen some great news with businesses coming to Montana, but we have also seen some businesses close in 2022. Here in the Gallatin Valley, we have seen some iconic businesses and restaurants close over the past twelve months. One more iconic restaurant has made that list.
montanarightnow.com
Helena music teacher charged with assaulting two more elementary students
A Helena music teacher who was previously charged with assaulting one of his students is now facing two additional charges of assaulting children at Four Georgians Elementary School. Carson Yahvah was charged with one felony count of assault on a minor June 6 and two more felony counts of assault...
