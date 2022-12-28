Les Schwab Invitational 2022: Day 2 highlights, top stars, statistical leaders

The 26th Les Schwab Invitational boys basketball tournament continued Tuesday at Liberty High School in Hillsboro, Oregon.

Here’s a game-by-game recap of what went down, plus Day 2 statistical leaders.

Beaverton 69, Redmond (Wash.) 38 | Photos

The Beavers used balanced scoring, stingy defense and strong rebounding to run away with a comfortable victory over the Mustangs. Brady Rice (13 points), Jalen Childs (12), Max Elmgren (10) and Chance Winter (eight) led 11 scorers for Beaverton (7-2). The Beavers forced 13 turnovers with eight steals in a game they led 34-21 at halftime. Kyle Paddleford had 12 points off the bench and Ethan Tung pitched in eight to pace Redmond (3-4). The Mustangs were outrebounded 27-13.

Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas) 89, Grant 60 | Photos

John Mobley Jr. scored a game-high 20 points and had five of his team’s 18 steals, helping the Gaels overwhelm the Generals. Eli Bradley and Quentin Rhymes came off the bench to score 14 points apiece, Jase Richardson had 11 and Jaxon Richardson added 10 for Bishop Gorman (7-2). Starters Christian Green (19 points), Charles Manigo (11), Charlie Kapranos (11) and Mekhi Muhammad (10) finished in double figures for Grant (1-4), which committed 23 turnovers and was outscored in every period.

Duncanville (Texas) 85, Cleveland 54 | Photos

The Panthers raced to a 45-31 advantage after 16 minutes and never looked back in a blowout win over the Warriors. Cameron Barnes led all scorers with 22 points, KJ Lewis tallied 19 points to go with 11 rebounds and four steals, and Aric Demings chipped in 14 bench points and dished out six assists to pace Duncanville (13-0). Jamel Pichon (17 points), Jackson Cooper (12 points, eight rebounds), Sean Chris Tresvant (10) and Jackson Owens (10) provided the bulk of the scoring for Cleveland (1-4). The Warriors made 4 of 18 three-pointers and 4 of 13 free throws.

Sierra Canyon (Calif.) 87, Jesuit 61 | Photos

Bronny James drained six three-pointers and scored 22 points in 17 minutes, Ashton Hardaway added 12 points, and Dylan Metoyer had 11 assists as the hot-shooting Trailblazers downed the Crusaders. Isaiah Elohim pitched in 10 points for Sierra Canyon (11-2), which shot 58.6% (34 of 58) from the field. Dashawn Gatson came off the bench to score 13 points, Nico Rafalovich had 12 and Isaiah Crane dropped in 11 to lead Jesuit (2-4). The Crusaders trailed 45-26 after two periods.

DAY 2 LEADERS

Points (13 or more)

Cameron Barnes, Duncanville, 22

Bronny James, Sierra Canyon, 22

John Mobley Jr., Bishop Gorman, 20

Christian Green, Grant, 19

KJ Lewis, Duncanville, 19

Jamel Pichon, Cleveland, 17

Eli Bradley, Bishop Gorman, 14

Aric Demings, Duncanville, 14

Quentin Rhymes, Bishop Gorman, 14

Dashawn Gatson, Jesuit, 13

Brady Rice, Beaverton, 13

Rebounds (6 or more)

KJ Lewis, Duncanville, 11

Jackson Cooper, Cleveland, 8

Ron Holland, Duncanville, 8

Chance Winter, Beaverton, 8

Majok Chuol, Sierra Canyon, 7

Assists (4 or more)

Dylan Metoyer, Sierra Canyon, 11

Aric Demings, Duncanville, 6

Ron Holland, Duncanville, 5

Ryder Elisaldez, Bishop Gorman, 4

Charlie Kapranos, Grant, 4

KJ Lewis, Duncanville, 4

Jase Richardson, Bishop Gorman, 4

Steals (3 or more)

John Mobley Jr., Bishop Gorman, 5

Christian Green, Grant, 4

KJ Lewis, Duncanville, 4

Quentin Rhymes, Bishop Gorman, 4

Sean Chris Tresvant, Cleveland, 3

Blocked shots (2 or more)

Cameron Barnes, Duncanville, 2

KJ Lewis, Duncanville, 2

Justin Pippen, Sierra Canyon, 2

Chance Winter, Beaverton, 2

WEDNESDAY'S SCHEDULE

Consolation quarterfinals

Barlow (4-2) vs. Roosevelt (3-2), 9 a.m.

Grant (1-4) vs. Tigard (5-2), 10:30 a.m.

Cleveland (1-4) vs. Redmond (Wash.) (3-4), noon

Jesuit (2-4) vs. Lake Oswego (3-5), 1:30 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Tualatin (6-2) vs. West Linn (7-0), 4 p.m.

Bishop Gorman (7-2) vs. Lincoln (5-0), 5:30 p.m.

Beaverton (7-2) vs. Duncanville (13-0), 7 p.m.

Central Catholic (4-2) vs. Sierra Canyon (11-2), 8:30 p.m.

