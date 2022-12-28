Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
MLB Hall of Famer's daughter faces felony charge after newborn found unclothed and freezing in woodsEdy ZooManchester, NH
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From NashuaTed RiversNashua, NH
Alexandra Eckersley - ex Red Sox pitcher Dennis Eckersle, arrested for abandoning newborn in frigit New Hampshire WoodsMario DonevskiManchester, NH
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ManchesterTed RiversManchester, NH
New Hampshire State Police cruiser involved in crash on I-93 rampEdy ZooSalem, NH
Related
247Sports
Acton native Tyler Martin thrilled to be back home with Minutemen
There are some names that when you see them in the Transfer Portal you can't help but think are destined to end up in a certain place. When former Buckingham Browne & Nichols star linebacker and Acton, MA native Tyler Martin entered his name into the Portal on December 5th, that feeling was front and center for a lot of UMass fans who thought Martin and the Minutemen were a perfect match.
High School Hoopster Punched Referee In Face During Game Against Cohasset: Police
Police say a 17-year-old Boston basketball player punched a referee in the face during a game at Cohasset High School Wednesday night, Dec. 28. Cohasset High was facing off against South Boston's Excel High School when one of the Excel players attacked the ref around 6:45 p.m., Cohasset Police Chief William Quigley said in a news release. He did not say what sparked the alleged assault.
laconiadailysun.com
After just two years, IRONMAN pulls plug on revived Timberman
LACONIA — The 2022 IRONMAN 70.3 Timberman triathlon was the final such event, the Florida-based endurance sports corporation said earlier this fall. “After thoughtful consideration, we have made the decision to discontinue IRONMAN 70.3 Timberman. A decision like this is never easy, and we understand the disappointment this may cause for our IRONMAN 70.3 participants. We would like to thank the local community for their support and are grateful to Laconia, New Hampshire, for hosting us,” reads the statement IRONMAN posted on the event's webpage.
Truck takes down utility pole in serious crash in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Mass — Emergency crews responded to a serious crash in Lexington. A truck took down a utility pole on Bedford Street. Utility crews are here now working to repair the pole, you can see where the truck crashed. This is on Bedford street, right in front of the Boston Children’s medical offices here in Lexington.
Daughter of Dennis Eckersley Delivers Baby in Manchester, New Hampshire, Woods
A woman who gave birth to a child in the woods near Manchester's West Side Arena is the adoptive daughter of Red Sox announcer Dennis Eckersley. Manchester Police said they were called to the area around 12:40 a.m. and met Alexandra Eckersley, 26, who gave a false location for the child's whereabouts. After an hour, she gave police the infant's true location. The baby was taken to a hospital for treatment.
thisweekinworcester.com
Worcester Red Sox Now Hiring for 2023 Season
WORCESTER - The Worcester Red Sox are hiring for multiple positions ahead of the 2023 season, including in ticket sales, event staff and grounds crew members. There are several management positions open, including director of merchandise, group sales manager and coordinator of partnership services. Part-time positions in ticket sales, grounds...
Dozens of cats & dogs brought to Mass. from overcrowded shelters in southern states need good homes
SALEM, Mass. — Dozens of cats and dogs that have been brought to Massachusetts from overcrowded animal shelters in Tennessee, Texas, and Kentucky are in need of good homes, MSPCA officials said Wednesday. The MSPCA-Angell in Boston and Northeast Animal Shelter in Salem transported the animals to the Boston...
How Many Jo-Ann Stores Are Closing in Maine, New Hampshire in 2023?
JOANN Fabrics and Crafts, which began as a single store in 1943, has about 850 stores in 49 states, according to its website. The popular craft retailer has five locations in Maine and nine locations in New Hampshire. JOANN is reported to be closing some of its stores in 2023.
whdh.com
Merrimack Premium Outlets shut down after rockslide punctures gas line
MERRIMACK, N.H. (WHDH) - The Merrimack Premium Outlets have been temporarily shut down after a rockslide punctured a gas line at the building Wednesday morning. Merrimack Fire responded to the scene just after 7 a.m. for a gas leak. Upon arrival, they discovered that a rockslide to the rear of the mall had impacted the gas line. No injuries were reported, though the area was soon evacuated and gas to the building was shut off after crews arrived to find a strong odor emanating from the scene.
Mass. man wins big lottery prize after stopping on way home from game to gas up car for his wife
NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. — A Massachusetts man won a big lottery prize when he stopped on his way home from a men’s league hockey game to gas up the car for his wife and decided to go inside to buy a scratch ticket. Christian Kalil, or North Andover,...
thelocalne.ws
Storm damage on Plum Island
NEWBURYPORT — Officials had to cordon off a house on Plum Island due to storm damage caused Friday. It will likely be torn down some time in the New Year, they said. Acting Fire Chief Stephen H. Bradbury III said the house is located at 15 73rd St. It was unoccupied at the time and the home has long been battered by storms and coastal erosion.
Homeward Bound: Salem Shelter Brings Out-Of-State Pets To Massachusetts
Dozens of pets suffering from animal shelter overcrowding were brought to Massachusetts from other states this week, animal shelter officials said. MSPCA-Angell and Northeast Animal Shelter transported the pets who arrived in Massachusetts on December 27 from shelters in Tenness…
insideradio.com
Boston’s WEEI-FM Posts Best Ratings In Years, Ahead Of Lineup Changes.
Ahead of launching a revamped on-air lineup next week, WEEI-FM Boston posts some of its best ratings in years. With the three fall Nielsen PPM months combined (Oct.-Nov.-Dec.), the Audacy sports station ranked second among Men 25-54 with a 9.0 share, Boston.com reports. As reported earlier by Inside Radio, afternoon...
whdh.com
Eckersley family issues statement after woman charged following birth in woods in NH
MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - The family of Red Sox Hall of Famer Dennis Eckersley says they’re “utterly devastated” after his adopted daughter was charged with giving birth in the woods in New Hampshire and misleading officers who responded about where the infant was. In a statement, the...
natickreport.com
From Framingham to Natick: Barnes & Noble moving to Sherwood Plaza
Framingham’s loss will be Natick’s gain: Barnes & Noble is leaving its longtime Shopper’s World location in Framingham on Jan. 22 and plans to open a bit to the east on Rte. 9 at Sherwood Plaza in Natick in the spring. In the meantime, everything is half off in the store.
Billerica man finds roofing shingles in iPad bought at Target
LOWELL, Mass. — Who’s swapping out electronics with roofing shingles at stores in Massachusetts?. That question is being raised by people across the state after Boston 25 News first reported on the puzzling mystery Tuesday night. A Boston man said he found roofing shingles inside a Microsoft Surface...
Almost 500,000 Are Without Power Across Massachusetts, Maine, and New Hampshire
New England has been experiencing an influx of extreme weather this holiday season, after torrential rain and strong gusts of wind slammed the Boston area, as well as parts of Maine and New Hampshire just before Christmas. Since the holiday, almost 500,000 in New England have been experiencing power outages....
whdh.com
Heating equipment believed to be the cause behind Wayland fire
WAYLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire officials say heating equipment is likely to be the cause behind a fire in Wayland Monday afternoon. The homeowners said they smelled smoke and found flames in the attic, so they grabbed their children and got out. Because of the damage, the family now has...
mynbc5.com
Officials identify hiker found dead on Franconia trail
Officials said Guopeng “Tony” Li, 28, of Salem set out at about 11 a.m. Saturday to hike the 8.6-mile Bridle Path and Falling Waters Loop trail in Franconia. A relative notified officials when Li did not return by 9 p.m. that night. "We were concerned because of the...
Boston ranked among ‘loneliest’ cities in America
BOSTON — Boston has been ranked among the “loneliest” cities in America, according to a new study. The study analyzed Census Bureau data across more than 170 cities with a population of at least 150,000 in order to find the places that have the most residents who live alone, according to Chamber of Commerce researchers.
Comments / 0