Bow, NH

247Sports

Acton native Tyler Martin thrilled to be back home with Minutemen

There are some names that when you see them in the Transfer Portal you can't help but think are destined to end up in a certain place. When former Buckingham Browne & Nichols star linebacker and Acton, MA native Tyler Martin entered his name into the Portal on December 5th, that feeling was front and center for a lot of UMass fans who thought Martin and the Minutemen were a perfect match.
AMHERST, MA
Daily Voice

High School Hoopster Punched Referee In Face During Game Against Cohasset: Police

Police say a 17-year-old Boston basketball player punched a referee in the face during a game at Cohasset High School Wednesday night, Dec. 28. Cohasset High was facing off against South Boston's Excel High School when one of the Excel players attacked the ref around 6:45 p.m., Cohasset Police Chief William Quigley said in a news release. He did not say what sparked the alleged assault.
COHASSET, MA
laconiadailysun.com

After just two years, IRONMAN pulls plug on revived Timberman

LACONIA — The 2022 IRONMAN 70.3 Timberman triathlon was the final such event, the Florida-based endurance sports corporation said earlier this fall. “After thoughtful consideration, we have made the decision to discontinue IRONMAN 70.3 Timberman. A decision like this is never easy, and we understand the disappointment this may cause for our IRONMAN 70.3 participants. We would like to thank the local community for their support and are grateful to Laconia, New Hampshire, for hosting us,” reads the statement IRONMAN posted on the event's webpage.
LACONIA, NH
97.5 WOKQ

Daughter of Dennis Eckersley Delivers Baby in Manchester, New Hampshire, Woods

A woman who gave birth to a child in the woods near Manchester's West Side Arena is the adoptive daughter of Red Sox announcer Dennis Eckersley. Manchester Police said they were called to the area around 12:40 a.m. and met Alexandra Eckersley, 26, who gave a false location for the child's whereabouts. After an hour, she gave police the infant's true location. The baby was taken to a hospital for treatment.
MANCHESTER, NH
thisweekinworcester.com

Worcester Red Sox Now Hiring for 2023 Season

WORCESTER - The Worcester Red Sox are hiring for multiple positions ahead of the 2023 season, including in ticket sales, event staff and grounds crew members. There are several management positions open, including director of merchandise, group sales manager and coordinator of partnership services. Part-time positions in ticket sales, grounds...
WORCESTER, MA
whdh.com

Merrimack Premium Outlets shut down after rockslide punctures gas line

MERRIMACK, N.H. (WHDH) - The Merrimack Premium Outlets have been temporarily shut down after a rockslide punctured a gas line at the building Wednesday morning. Merrimack Fire responded to the scene just after 7 a.m. for a gas leak. Upon arrival, they discovered that a rockslide to the rear of the mall had impacted the gas line. No injuries were reported, though the area was soon evacuated and gas to the building was shut off after crews arrived to find a strong odor emanating from the scene.
MERRIMACK, NH
thelocalne.ws

Storm damage on Plum Island

NEWBURYPORT — Officials had to cordon off a house on Plum Island due to storm damage caused Friday. It will likely be torn down some time in the New Year, they said. Acting Fire Chief Stephen H. Bradbury III said the house is located at 15 73rd St. It was unoccupied at the time and the home has long been battered by storms and coastal erosion.
NEWBURYPORT, MA
insideradio.com

Boston’s WEEI-FM Posts Best Ratings In Years, Ahead Of Lineup Changes.

Ahead of launching a revamped on-air lineup next week, WEEI-FM Boston posts some of its best ratings in years. With the three fall Nielsen PPM months combined (Oct.-Nov.-Dec.), the Audacy sports station ranked second among Men 25-54 with a 9.0 share, Boston.com reports. As reported earlier by Inside Radio, afternoon...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Heating equipment believed to be the cause behind Wayland fire

WAYLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire officials say heating equipment is likely to be the cause behind a fire in Wayland Monday afternoon. The homeowners said they smelled smoke and found flames in the attic, so they grabbed their children and got out. Because of the damage, the family now has...
WAYLAND, MA
mynbc5.com

Officials identify hiker found dead on Franconia trail

Officials said Guopeng “Tony” Li, 28, of Salem set out at about 11 a.m. Saturday to hike the 8.6-mile Bridle Path and Falling Waters Loop trail in Franconia. A relative notified officials when Li did not return by 9 p.m. that night. "We were concerned because of the...
SALEM, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston ranked among ‘loneliest’ cities in America

BOSTON — Boston has been ranked among the “loneliest” cities in America, according to a new study. The study analyzed Census Bureau data across more than 170 cities with a population of at least 150,000 in order to find the places that have the most residents who live alone, according to Chamber of Commerce researchers.
BOSTON, MA

