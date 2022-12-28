ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Chicago

Comments / 0

Related
WSOC Charlotte

Asian markets mixed after S&P 500 ends worst year since 2008

BANGKOK — (AP) — Shares began the year mixed on Monday, with most markets closed for New Year holidays. This week brings employment data and minutes from the latest meeting of the Federal Reserve as it battles inflation. That will likely remain investors’ overarching concern as 2023 begins with persisting uncertainties over the war in Ukraine and over whether interest rate hikes meant to tame inflation might lead to recession.
NBC Chicago

Money Managers Are Hopeful About the Stock Market in 2023. How They Plan to Invest

A new CNBC poll finds investors are generally feeling upbeat about the market next year. They're also optimistic about inflation easing, but they are worried about the Fed. More than 6 out of 10 said they have lost confidence in Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Despite this year's market havoc, investors...
NBC Chicago

Top Wall Street Analysts Like These Stocks in 2023

We step into the new year with a largely unchanged macroeconomic backdrop and a recession waiting for us. However, investors can maintain a healthy portfolio if they keep a longer-term view, shutting out all the noise. In that context, we kickstart 2023 with five stocks picked by Wall Street's top...
The Guardian

Almost 50 UK shops closed for good every day in 2022, says report

Last year was a “brutal” one for Britain’s retail sector, with more shops shutting down than at any other point in the last five years, and 2023 will be similarly challenging, according to industry groups. About 47 shops on average pulled down their shutters for the final...
The Guardian

Monday briefing: Is there any end in sight for the war in Ukraine?

Good morning, and happy new year. As Ukrainian soldiers in trenches on the northern frontline celebrated with a feast in their subterranean kitchen, Moscow was signalling its intentions for 2023: wave after wave of drone attacks on Kyiv infrastructure that extended into the early hours of Monday morning. In other...
NBC Chicago

Brazil's Lula Sworn In to Lead Much More Divided Brazil

Brazil’s Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva was sworn in as president on Sunday, and in his first address expressed optimism about plans to rebuild while pledging that members of outgoing Jair Bolsonaro’s administration will be held to account. Lula is assuming office for the third time after...
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
104K+
Followers
85K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy