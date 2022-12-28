Read full article on original website
Related
Asian markets mixed after S&P 500 ends worst year since 2008
BANGKOK — (AP) — Shares began the year mixed on Monday, with most markets closed for New Year holidays. This week brings employment data and minutes from the latest meeting of the Federal Reserve as it battles inflation. That will likely remain investors’ overarching concern as 2023 begins with persisting uncertainties over the war in Ukraine and over whether interest rate hikes meant to tame inflation might lead to recession.
NBC Chicago
Money Managers Are Hopeful About the Stock Market in 2023. How They Plan to Invest
A new CNBC poll finds investors are generally feeling upbeat about the market next year. They're also optimistic about inflation easing, but they are worried about the Fed. More than 6 out of 10 said they have lost confidence in Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Despite this year's market havoc, investors...
Top Wall Street Analysts Like These Stocks in 2023
We step into the new year with a largely unchanged macroeconomic backdrop and a recession waiting for us. However, investors can maintain a healthy portfolio if they keep a longer-term view, shutting out all the noise. In that context, we kickstart 2023 with five stocks picked by Wall Street's top...
Chinese and US Fighter Jets Nearly Collide in South China Sea
The U.S. military says a Chinese fighter jet flew dangerously close to an Air Force plane over the South China Sea, forcing the American pilot to maneuver to avoid a collision. U.S. Indo-Pacific Command said in a statement Thursday that the incident occurred Dec. 21 when the Chinese People's Liberation...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Shaw Communications, Li Auto, Southwest and Others
Li Auto (LI) – Li Auto said it expected to deliver more than 20,000 of its electric vehicles this month, higher than the 14,087 the China-based EV maker delivered in December 2021. Southwest Airlines (LUV) – Southwest said it planned to return to a regular flight schedule Friday and...
NBC Chicago
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: TG Therapeutics, Micron Technology, ChargePoint and More
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. TG Therapeutics — Shares jumped more than 9% after the biotech company announced this week that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved its treatment for relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults. Micron Technology — Shares of the chipmaker...
Almost 50 UK shops closed for good every day in 2022, says report
Last year was a “brutal” one for Britain’s retail sector, with more shops shutting down than at any other point in the last five years, and 2023 will be similarly challenging, according to industry groups. About 47 shops on average pulled down their shutters for the final...
Monday briefing: Is there any end in sight for the war in Ukraine?
Good morning, and happy new year. As Ukrainian soldiers in trenches on the northern frontline celebrated with a feast in their subterranean kitchen, Moscow was signalling its intentions for 2023: wave after wave of drone attacks on Kyiv infrastructure that extended into the early hours of Monday morning. In other...
Brazil's Lula Sworn In to Lead Much More Divided Brazil
Brazil’s Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva was sworn in as president on Sunday, and in his first address expressed optimism about plans to rebuild while pledging that members of outgoing Jair Bolsonaro’s administration will be held to account. Lula is assuming office for the third time after...
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
104K+
Followers
85K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0