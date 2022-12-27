Read full article on original website
Gruesome Injury On WWE SmackDown
He may have picked up the win on WWE SmackDown but tonight a WWE star also appeared to pick up a gruesome injury!. Eagle eyed fans noticing that by the end of the main event of WWE SmackDown featuring Kevin Owens teaming with John Cena against Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn, there was a noticeable injury visible.
WWE Releases Hilarious New Dominik Mysterio T-Shirt
WWE Raw star and Judgment Day member Dominik Mysterio seemingly spent his Christmas behind bars. WWE uploaded a video of Dominik and Rhea Ripley arriving at Dominik’s grandfather’s house for Christmas, before he was told to leave by Rey Mysterio. Dominik and his father got into a shouting...
Identity Of Mystery Woman With MJF Revealed
On tonight’s AEW Dynamite, MJF appeared ahead of Bryan Danielson’s match with Ethan Page with a mystery brunette by his side. Now the mystery has been revealed as the identity of the woman is now known!. Because of the striking resemblance to Shotzi, some fans wondered on Twitter...
Top WWE Star Suffers Potential Injury At Live Event
UPDATE: a new report has shot down rumors that the injury was a work. more at this link. A top WWE star was unable to finish a match at a house show due to an apparent injury according to fans in attendance. While WWE had a house show in Hershey,...
Popular Star Was Advised Not To Wrestle By Doctors Before Huge Title Win
IWGP Women’s Champion has opened up about suffering an injury in the days before her huge match at NJPW X STARDOM Historic X-Over. At the November 20 crossover event, KAIRI defeated Mayu Iwatani to become the first ever IWGP Women’s Champion. Following the bout, KAIRI revealed that she...
GloRilla Getting Married? Shaquille O'Neal 'Proposes' To Rapper on Instagram Live
GloRilla just received a marriage proposal from Shaquille O'Neal. The rising Memphis rapper has been busy in the past months as her popularity in the music industry continues. Starting with her "F.N.F (Let's Go)" release in April, GloRilla went on to release more songs and EP while establishing collaborations with other artists.
John Cena Planned WrestleMania 39 Opponent Revealed?
A new report has revealed John Cena’s planned WrestleMania 39 opponent. As previously reported, Logan Paul said he would like to challenge John Cena at the upcoming WrestleMania 39 event in April 2023. Despite cryptic social media posts referencing Paul, Cena has been relatively quiet about the challenge. It...
Roman Reigns Has Message For John Cena & Kevin Owens Ahead Of SmackDown
Ahead of their major match on the last SmackDown of 2022, Roman Reigns has a message for both John Cena and Kevin Owens. Roman Reigns’ official Twitter account posted a match graphic for the big showdown, including the message:. “They’ll be smashed in 2022 and forgotten by 2023. #SmackDown”...
WWE Hall Of Famer Backed Out Of Ric Flair’s Last Match After Learning Flair Had Pacemaker
A WWE Hall of Famer has revealed that he backed out of Ric Flair’s Last Match after learning Flair had a pacemaker. On July 31, Ric Flair competed in his titled “Last Match” by teaming up with Andrade El Idolo to defeat Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal.
WWE Star Pulled From December 30 Live Event In Toronto
A WWE stay may have been pulled from tonight’s live event in Toronto. WWE is set to run two simultaneous events at the same time on Friday when they will hold SmackDown in Tampa and a Raw brand live event in Toronto. It seems like the company has decided...
Huge WWE Return & Title Change On Final SmackDown Of 2022
After besting Raquel Rodriguez to retain her WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship, Ronda Rousey was met by a big surprise. A returning Charlotte Flair appeared to not only get in the ring to face off with Rousey, but also challenged her for the SmackDown Women’s Championship – right here, right now!
WWE Hall Of Famer Claims He’s ‘Ready For The Royal Rumble’
A WWE Hall of Famer has claimed that he is ready for the Royal Rumble. On January 28, 2023, WWE will present the Royal Rumble. The titular matches have always been known for their surprises from stars coming back from injury and legends of the squared circle. One individual that...
Uncle Howdy Gets In The Ring On WWE SmackDown
In what is already set to be a massive show, Bray Wyatt and Uncle Howdy kicked off the final WWE SmackDown of 2022 with a bang!. After reviewing last week’s attack on a WWE camera (with a Mandible Claw no less!) Bray Wyatt took to the ring to apologize...
WWE Star Reacts To Being Named Sports Illustrated Number One Wrestler Of 2022
The WWE star who topped Sports Illustrated’s list of Top 10 Wrestlers of 2022 has reacted to the honor on Instagram. Taking to his Instagram stories to share the graphic from SI naming himself as the top wrestler of 2022, Seth Rollins has responded. “Thanks for the love. An...
Top WWE Star Didn’t Know If He Wanted To Still Be In The Ring Before Re-Signing
WWE star Kevin Owens has said that he wasn’t sure whether he wanted to compete in the ring before re-signing with the company. Owens re-signed with WWE in December 2021, which surprised many who expected him to join former Ring of Honor colleagues in AEW. Upon re-signing with WWE,...
Top AEW Star Comments On Winning 2022 ESPN Wrestling Award
A top AEW star has commented on winning a 2022 ESPN wrestling award. On Wednesday, December 28, ESPN posted an article revealing the winners of the 2022 wrestling awards. ESPN NHL writer and wrestling fan Greg Wyshynski posted the article to Twitter where AEW World Champion MJF responded to it.
WWE Star Was Working Through Injury For Almost A Year
An update has emerged on Tommaso Ciampa, who is currently out of action recovering from an injury. Ciampa has been on the shelf since September, with Johnny Gargano confirming on the October 24 edition of Raw that his former tag partner had suffered an injury. Later that week, the former...
WWE Star Teases Special Entrance For Upcoming Event
A WWE star may have teased a special entrance for an upcoming event. On January 1, WWE SmackDown star Shinsuke Nakamura will face The Great Muta for Pro Wrestling NOAH in one of Muta’s final matches of his storied career. NOAH held a press conference on Friday to further...
Former WWE Star Joins New STARDOM Faction
Former WWE NXT star Xia Brookside has returned to STARDOM and formed a new faction, following her WWE departure. Brookside and Mariah May appeared alongside Mina Shirakawa at the December 29 STARDOM Dream Queendom 2 event, accompanying Shirakawa to the ring for the Cosmic Angels’ match against Donna Del Mondo.
AEW Star Gets New Name On Rampage
An AEW star has informed fans that they’ll be going by a new name on tonight’s edition of AEW Rampage (December 30). After betraying his Dark Order brethern and even insulting poor -1, Preston Vance is leaning all the way into his heel faction, Los Ingobernables de Faccion.
