ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Windsor, NJ

East Windsor woman – a two-time kidney transplant recipient – to participate in the 2023 Donate Life Rose Parade float

By Submitted Content
centraljersey.com
centraljersey.com
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thesunpapers.com

Meteorologist Kathy Orr of FOX 29 News to emcee Samaritan’s Celebration of Life Gala

Meteorologist Kathy Orr of FOX 29 News in Philadelphia will serve as emcee of Samaritan’s 2023 Celebration of Life Gala, presented by Holman Enterprises. Samaritan’s 2023 Gala will be held on February 11, 2023 at 6 p.m. at the DoubleTree by Hilton in Cherry Hill, N.J. This marks the return to an in-person format for the annual fundraising event, which celebrates Samaritan’s 40-plus years of providing quality, compassionate care to more than 11,000 families annually throughout Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Gloucester and Mercer counties.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
Shore News Network

Three New Jersey winners get small piece of Megamillions jackpot

TOMS RIVER, NJ – There were no jackpot winners in Tuesday’s Megamillions lottery, but three New Jersey residents won a total of $40,000 in the drawing. The Megamillions jackpot is now $640 million for Friday’s drawing. Three winning tickets were sold in New Jersey on Tuesday. A $20,000 ticket was sold at Town Square Place in Jersey City. A $10,000 ticket was sold at Ricks Farm in Somerdale and a third was sold at News Plus in Toms River. The winning numbers for the Tuesday, December 27, drawing were: 09, 13, 36, 59, and 61. The Gold Mega Ball was The post Three New Jersey winners get small piece of Megamillions jackpot appeared first on Shore News Network.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Community News

Robbinsville Police and emergency workers grow beards for charity

Inspired by the late Joe Barker, Robbinsville Township police officers, members of PBA Local #344 and the Robbinsville Fire Department joined with neighboring departments such as Hopewell and West Windsor to raise a total of $8,000 during this year’s 6th Annual “No-Shave November” – an initiative aimed at raising funds for cancer treatment and research.
ROBBINSVILLE, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Community Medical Center Receives Multiple National Awards

TOMS RIVER – Community Medical Center (CMC), an RWJBarnabas Health facility, is pleased to share it has received numerous prestigious accolades throughout 2022 that are reflective of the hospital’s excellence in women’s services, maternity care, surgical care, and transitional care. The facility was nationally recognized in various specialty care areas by Healthgrades and U.S. News and World Report.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
CBS New York

N.J. investigating cluster of Legionnaires' disease cases

NEW JERSEY -- The New Jersey Department of Health is investigating a cluster of Legionnaires' disease cases in Passaic and Bergen Counties. So far, there are seven confirmed cases across the two counties.CBS2 was able to confirm two people were diagnosed in the city of Passaic. There were also cases in Paterson and Wayne. Legionnaires' disease is a type of pneumonia people get after breathing in small droplets of water contaminated with Legionella bacteria. "It's picked up by breathing in these contaminated droplets and the good news is it's not contagious from person-to-person. Unlike COVID or flu, you don't have to worry about...
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Autopsy report sheds light on student death that rocked NJ campus

PRINCETON — The death of an Ivy League student remains no less tragic but perhaps less of a mystery after investigators this week released the results of an autopsy. The report released this week shows that the Princeton University junior had been taking prescribed antidepressant and anxiety medications — the same drugs that she overdosed on after writing down plans to take her life.
PRINCETON, NJ
Criterion Sentinel

Federal funds will help renovate, expand Edison’s Toth Health Center; enhance student support at Middlesex College

In his first month in office, Edison Mayor Sam Joshi visited Washington D.C. to meet with members of Congress and the U.S. Senate about Edison’s funding needs. “This year, my administration has secured an unprecedented amount of federal, state and county funds towards various Edison projects and I look forward continuing this success,” Joshi said in a post on social media.
EDISON, NJ
NJ.com

Food Notes: Some warm meals to cook up during the cold months

As we head toward the new year, Trenton returns to its illustrious past with this year’s Patriots’ Week activities. More than a dozen events continue through Saturday (see the website patriotsweek.com) including two designed for foodies who like to wind their way through history. The Patriots Pub Crawl...
TRENTON, NJ
92.7 WOBM

We may have found the best empanadas in NJ

One good thing about growing up in an Italian neighborhood in Union City that turned Hispanic was the food. Especially the empanadas. If you're looking for the best empanadas look no further than Latin Bites in Manalapan. Latin Bites has been in business since 2018 and serves Puerto Rican and...
UNION CITY, NJ
buckscountyherald.com

Peddler’s Village slates Fire and Frost Fun celebrations

Peddler’s Village in Lahaska will host Fire & Frost Fun on select Friday and Saturday evenings in early January. Against the backdrop of the village’s historical “winter wonderland” setting, the outdoor festival will feature dozens of ice sculptures, a DJ spinning party music and a family-friendly scavenger hunt. An ice throne designed for photo ops will grace the Village Green.
LAHASKA, PA
centraljersey.com

centraljersey.com

Princeton, NJ
13K+
Followers
15K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News and Events in Central New Jersey

 http://centraljersey.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy