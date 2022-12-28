Read full article on original website
Related
Coal, gas lead 2022 commodities rally; recession fears greet New Year
SINGAPORE, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Coal and natural gas markets were poised on Friday to end 2022 with strong gains after a global energy crisis triggered by the Russia-Ukraine war stoked a sharp upswing in prices, while tighter supplies expected in 2023 could fuel more gains.
Malaysia to screen all inbound travellers, including from China, for fever
KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Malaysia on Friday said it will screen all inbound travellers for fever and test wastewater from aircraft arriving from China for COVID-19 as part of fresh measures to prevent an outbreak following Beijing's decision to lift strict zero-COVID policies.
China faces bumpy road to normal as infections surge
China is on a bumpy road back to normal life as schools, shopping malls and restaurants fill up again following the abrupt end of some of the world's most severe restrictions even as hospitals are swamped with feverish, wheezing COVID-19 patients
Japan tests all China arrivals for COVID amid surging cases
TOKYO — (AP) — Japan on Friday started requiring COVID-19 tests for all passengers arriving from China as an emergency measure against surging infections there and as Japan faces rising case numbers and record-level deaths at home. Japan reported a record 420 new coronavirus deaths on Thursday, one...
Analysis-Will Netanyahu clip the wings of his new cabinet hawks?
JERUSALEM, Dec 30 (Reuters) - One is a pistol-packing ex-member of an outlawed Jewish militant group. The other is a religious fundamentalist who once called himself a "proud homophobe". Both are West Bank settlers averse to Palestinians' self-rule - let alone their hopes of statehood.
Tax super-rich on private jet travel to fund public transport, says UK charity
The super-rich should be forced to pay an extra tax each time they fly on “hugely damaging” private jets to help fund better and cleaner public transport, a charity has said. The Campaign for Better Transport (CfBT) called on the government to introduce a “super tax” on private...
Comments / 0