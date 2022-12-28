Read full article on original website
Staff Predictions: South Carolina vs. Notre Dame
The Gamecocks Digest staff has made their picks for South Carolina vs. Notre Dame this afternoon.
Laeticia Amihere: South Carolina’s not-so-secret weapon
South Carolina will be challenged almost nightly during conference play. Laeticia Amihere will be a difference maker for them against top teams. South Carolina tips off conference play this week. The Gamecocks come into SEC play as the team to beat, a designation they have carried for 27 consecutive weeks and show no signs of letting go of anytime soon.
What channel is Notre Dame vs. South Carolina on today? Time, TV schedule to watch 2022 Gator Bowl
There aren't many teams that ended the season on as hot as South Carolina. The No. 19 Gamecocks ended College Football Playoff hopes for both No. 5 Tennessee and No. 8 Clemson, eliminating them with 63-38 and 31-30 defeats. Spencer Rattler tore the two teams apart, combining to complete 55-of-76 passes for eight touchdown passes and two interceptions.
WATCH: Vicari Swain Talks South Carolina Football
South Carolina signee Vicari Swain spoke with Gamecocks Digest during his time at the Georgia Elite Classic.
South Carolina football: Can the Gamecocks regain their focus against Notre Dame?
At practice in Jacksonville, Fla., this week for Friday’s Gator Bowl matchup against 21st-ranked Notre Dame (8-4), one could easily anticipate that the focus will be how 19th-ranked South Carolina (8-4) devises a game plan and keeps its late-season momentum. Instead, the underlying current for the Gamecocks is the...
Beal-Smith feels good, and he has data to back it up
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The South Carolina football team lost its top rusher to the NCAA Transfer Portal, but there’s a player on the roster who may be able to fill that role, now that he’s fully healthy. Christian Beal-Smith has never felt better, and he has the data to back it up.
Camden, Keenan girls take centerstage at Chick-fil-A Classic
The Chick-fil-A Classic is known nationally for the top-notch talent it’s brought to the Columbia area over the 20-year existence of the tournament. Photos of past stars Steph Curry, Zion Williamson and Anthony Edwards hang in the rafters as just some of the past stars that are now playing in the NBA.
The Lady Dogs take down Keenan 62-42 in the Chick-Fil-A Classic Tournament
On Tuesday, December 27th, the Lady Dogs Varsity Basketball team played in the Chick-Fil-A Classic Tournament @ River Bluff HS. The game was a special edition game, and the 1st girls game to be played in the Classic’s history, not to mention a rematch of the AAA State Championship game from last season, Camden vs Keenan.
Diamond Hornets still learning under English
The Lower Richland Diamond Hornets finished with a 7-11 record during the 2021-2022 season, which included a second place finish in Region 4-3A and a home playoff game. “We only had two players with experience coming into last year,” head coach Jo Jo English said. “I think the kids did the best they could. We started off slow, made some adjustments to the roster, and finished strong.”
Boys Junior Varsity Basketball beats Columbia 65 – 19
Tyler Zatta 13, Brayden Pavlus 13, Dylon Susan 9, Juelz Santiago 6,. Sonny Tutundzic 2, Matthew Bloomfield 11, Mohammad Ali 8,. Donovan Martin 1, Rayyan Hamdallah 2. 3-Point Goals: Tyler Zatta 1, Brayden Pavlus 2, Dylon Susan 1,. Matthew Bloomfield 1, Mohammad Ali 2. Free Throws: 8 of 9 for...
Beamer lays out his philosophy on players in the transfer portal, why he won't allow them to play in the bowl game
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The introduction of the NCAA Transfer Portal has added additional moving parts to the college football landscape. It's become the norm now to see players go on social media to announce they are in the portal. Combine that with the NIL legislation and you have a Wild, Wild West scenario playing out with college football head coaches trying to manager their roster in the eye of an off-season storm.
South Carolina man makes Biden's clemency list
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A 77-year-old Swansea, South Carolina, man is one of six individuals to receive a full clemency from President Joe Biden on the eve of the New Year. Charlie Byrnes Jackson pleaded guilty to one count of possession and sale of distilled spirits without tax stamps when he was 18. The offense involved a single illegal whiskey transaction, and resulted in nominal loss to the government. In 1964, he was sentenced to five years’ probation. Mr. Jackson attempted to fulfill his dream of enlisting in the United States Marine Corps after his high-school graduation in 1964, but was rejected due to the federal conviction. Mr. Jackson completed his probation term in June 1969. Mr. Jackson has been an active member of his church since 1987, and he has helped many community members in need and used his carpentry skills to maintain and renovate the church buildings.
Columbia Councilman Joe Taylor Jr. dies
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Two Columbia City Councilmembers and Columbia City officials confirm Columbia City Councilman Joe Taylor Jr. has died. He is survived by his wife Amanda Taylor and their two adult children. The cause of the death is not clear. Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford told WIS she...
4 Amazing Seafood Restaurants in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you love eating seafood, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are highly praised by local people for their service and delicious food, so make sure to pay them a visit if you haven't already.
SCHP: Wreck blocks all lanes on I-26 West near Exit 97
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Highway Patrol says all lanes are blocked due to a wreck on I-26 West. It happened before 9 a.m. near Exit 97/US-176. Troopers say there are injuries in the wreck as they continue to investigate. Stay with ABC Columbia for updates.
South Carolina man dies in hunting accident, coroner says
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — A South Carolina man died in a hunting accident the day after Christmas, according to the coroner. Dispatchers got a 911 call at 11:10 a.m. about a man shot on hunting land on Shivers Green Road. Coroner David West said Matthew Roach, 40, of Elgin,...
This Huge Thrift Shop in South Carolina is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local thrift store can be a cool way to spend your day. There's always something there for everyone and for a great deal too!
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Columbia
Columbia might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Columbia.
Alcorn Middle students receive free hoodies from Buffalo Soldiers
All 371 students at Alcorn Middle School received free hoodies from the Columbia chapter of The Buffalo Soldiers Motorcycle Club. Members of the non-profit organization and Alcorn staff distributed the hoodies at the school. Walmart provided the hoodies for this event.
'Minor fights' at DJJ send some to emergency room over Christmas weekend
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) continues to face challenges as the year comes to an end. According to Senator Katrina Shealy, who helps oversee the system, there were what she describes as minor fights this week, which sent some young people to the emergency room. One of the minors received stitches to the forehead. No staff were injured, according to Shealy.
