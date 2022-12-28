ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

astaga.com

Top Crypto Crashes of 2022

The highest crypto crashes in 2022 have been Terra (LUNA), Songbird (SGB), and FTX Token (FTT). 2022 was an thrilling yr for the crypto business, though the value motion for the cryptocurrency markets has been decisively bearish. Notably, it can possible be the primary yr during which every quarter had a bearish close for the value of Bitcoin (BTC). The continued bear market has made it clear that this can be a crypto winter.
coinjournal.net

Alameda liquidates millions worth of tokens for Bitcoin

Alameda Research addresses sent millions worth of tokens to decentralised exchanges and crypto mixers on Wednesday. According to on-chain data, the tokens were swapped into USDT before being converted into Bitcoin. The Alameda wallets sprung into life a few days after FTX co-founder Sam Bankman-Fried was released on a $250...
u.today

Here's How XRP Can Become Stablecoin, Explains XRPL Lead Developer

XRP Ledger and Xumm Wallet lead developer Wietse Wind, in an interaction with one of his followers, revealed a theoretical scenario in which XRP could become a stablecoin. Wind's concept followed after he stated that 1 XRP equals 1 XRP directly, in the manner of Michael Saylor or Changpeng Zhao.
astaga.com

Arthur Hayes Calls Solana A ‘Shitcoin’; Here’s Why

Solana Information: The worldwide crypto trade collapse continues because the cumulative market cap drops beneath the essential $800 billion mark. The most important crypto like Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) costs have dropped by a whopping 65% and 68% over the yr to this point (YTD), respectively. Nevertheless, the yr 2022 has confirmed to be worst for the Solana (SOL).
decrypt.co

Solana Slides Another 16% and Falls Out of Top 20

Once among the most valuable cryptocurrencies on the market, SOL has shed 97% of its value since its peak and is falling fast. Solana has shed 16% of its value in the last 24 hours, continuing its recent string of losses and falling out of the top 20 coins by market cap.
cryptopotato.com

Kraken to Exit Japanese Market for Second Time

The decision is part of Kraken’s efforts to “prioritize resources” and investments. Kraken announced plans to shut operations in Japan again, citing a weak global crypto market as well as market conditions in the East Asian country. In a statement, the San Francisco-based crypto exchange said it...
astaga.com

Solana’s Dramatic Price Fall Makes Investors Question Its Future

With the autumn of crypto alternate FTX, Solana stays one of many most-impacted digital property as of date. It appears there’s no backside in sight for the SOL value which tanked by one other 8% on Wednesday, December 28. Amid the current value correction, the SOL price has dropped...

