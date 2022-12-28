Read full article on original website
astaga.com
Top Crypto Crashes of 2022
The highest crypto crashes in 2022 have been Terra (LUNA), Songbird (SGB), and FTX Token (FTT). 2022 was an thrilling yr for the crypto business, though the value motion for the cryptocurrency markets has been decisively bearish. Notably, it can possible be the primary yr during which every quarter had a bearish close for the value of Bitcoin (BTC). The continued bear market has made it clear that this can be a crypto winter.
This 48-year-old FTX user who lost access to $120,000 plans to diversify into real estate and luxury collectibles - but hasn't lost faith in crypto
This software developer has been investing in crypto for two years, and planned to use the FTX funds for his three childrens' college education. He had roughly five bitcoin on his account, as well as a smaller position in Avalanche, which added up to about $120,000 based on November prices.
dailyhodl.com
Sam Bankman-Fried’s Trading Arm Invested $1,150,000,000 Into Bitcoin Mining Company: Report
Alameda Research, the trading firm founded by the disgraced former crypto billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried, reportedly invested well over a billion dollars into a Bitcoin (BTC) mining firm. According to a report from Bloomberg, Alameda bet big on BTC mining via a $1.15 billion investment in Genesis Digital Assets, a New...
The Sam Bankman-Fried-backed crypto Solana has lost nearly all its value this year and is still crashing as key projects bail
Solana, once praised as a viable rival for Ethereum, has tumbled almost 70% since the collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried's empire, and is down 94% in 2022. The token was heavily backed by Bankman-Fried, and his companies held large positions on their books. The disgraced crypto founder said over the summer...
dailyhodl.com
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Developer Hints at Imminent Release of Highly Anticipated Layer-2 Solution Shibarium
One of the key developers behind meme crypto Shiba Inu (SHIB) is hinting that the release of the much-anticipated SHIB layer-2 blockchain is near. The pseudonymous developer known as Shytoshi Kusama tells his 864,000 Twitter followers that Shibarium will be arriving “very soon.”. “Happy Holidays to more than half...
Inside the relationship between Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX and Solana, the blockchain he championed whose token is down 96% from its highs
Sam Bankman-Fried was a big supporter of Solana, the layer-1 blockchain that bills itself as a faster alternative to Ethereum's network. He backed projects on its ecosystem, and his firms amassed huge sums of the blockchain's native token, also called Solana (SOL). The altcoin has crashed 96% from its record...
coinjournal.net
Alameda liquidates millions worth of tokens for Bitcoin
Alameda Research addresses sent millions worth of tokens to decentralised exchanges and crypto mixers on Wednesday. According to on-chain data, the tokens were swapped into USDT before being converted into Bitcoin. The Alameda wallets sprung into life a few days after FTX co-founder Sam Bankman-Fried was released on a $250...
u.today
Here's How XRP Can Become Stablecoin, Explains XRPL Lead Developer
XRP Ledger and Xumm Wallet lead developer Wietse Wind, in an interaction with one of his followers, revealed a theoretical scenario in which XRP could become a stablecoin. Wind's concept followed after he stated that 1 XRP equals 1 XRP directly, in the manner of Michael Saylor or Changpeng Zhao.
astaga.com
Arthur Hayes Calls Solana A ‘Shitcoin’; Here’s Why
Solana Information: The worldwide crypto trade collapse continues because the cumulative market cap drops beneath the essential $800 billion mark. The most important crypto like Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) costs have dropped by a whopping 65% and 68% over the yr to this point (YTD), respectively. Nevertheless, the yr 2022 has confirmed to be worst for the Solana (SOL).
decrypt.co
Solana Slides Another 16% and Falls Out of Top 20
Once among the most valuable cryptocurrencies on the market, SOL has shed 97% of its value since its peak and is falling fast. Solana has shed 16% of its value in the last 24 hours, continuing its recent string of losses and falling out of the top 20 coins by market cap.
cryptopotato.com
Kraken to Exit Japanese Market for Second Time
The decision is part of Kraken’s efforts to “prioritize resources” and investments. Kraken announced plans to shut operations in Japan again, citing a weak global crypto market as well as market conditions in the East Asian country. In a statement, the San Francisco-based crypto exchange said it...
astaga.com
Solana’s Dramatic Price Fall Makes Investors Question Its Future
With the autumn of crypto alternate FTX, Solana stays one of many most-impacted digital property as of date. It appears there’s no backside in sight for the SOL value which tanked by one other 8% on Wednesday, December 28. Amid the current value correction, the SOL price has dropped...
