The highest crypto crashes in 2022 have been Terra (LUNA), Songbird (SGB), and FTX Token (FTT). 2022 was an thrilling yr for the crypto business, though the value motion for the cryptocurrency markets has been decisively bearish. Notably, it can possible be the primary yr during which every quarter had a bearish close for the value of Bitcoin (BTC). The continued bear market has made it clear that this can be a crypto winter.

14 HOURS AGO