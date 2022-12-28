Read full article on original website
Related
wspa.com
Community garden being built alongside runway at Spartanburg Airport
Airport director Terry Connorton says after seeing the food insecurity in Spartanburg, he spoke to Hub City Farmers Market and they say despite an airport sounding like an unlikely place for a successful garden…it’s actually the opposite. Community garden being built alongside runway at …. Airport director Terry...
FOX Carolina
Restaurant offers traditional New Years foods
Wade’s Restaurant, a family-owned staple of Spartanburg for more than 75 years, is helping customers ring in 2023 with traditional foods like greens and black eyed peas. We go inside their kitchen as they prepare for the holiday. Wade’s Restaurant is located at 1000 N. Pine St. in Spartanburg....
greenvillejournal.com
2022 City of Greenville rewind
For many in the city, both young and old alike, the opening of Unity Park, a project decades in the making, was the biggest story in 2022. But that’s just the start of the story. With the park’s Thomas and Vivian Wong Honor Tower now on the horizon, it was a year when long-held plans finally came to fruition. The city also improved traffic, grappled with development in the village of West Greenville and made affordable housing a higher priority.
FOX Carolina
Chipotle in Greer opens Friday
GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A new Chipotle Mexican Grill opens in Greer on Friday. The restaurant, located in the 1100 block of Wade Hampton Boulevard, will have a “Chipotlane” where customers can pick up digital orders without having to go inside. Greer’s Chipotle will be open every...
FOX Carolina
Spartanburg serves homeless through cold Christmas weekend
FOX Carolina spoke with Denise Johnson who says her life was forever changed when she lost her father in a DUI crash. Highlighting what's happening this weekend including the Children's Museum's noon NYE party, Little Gym NYE party, Dave and Buster's NYE evet and L8S8 roller sports skate. New Year's...
FOX Carolina
New restaurant offers New England flavor in downtown Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Table 301 is starting off the new year with a new restaurant in downtown Greenville inspired by its founder’s roots. Carl Sobocinski is a New England native, growing up in New Hampshire before he moved to the Upstate and created the Table 301 Restaurant Group. His portfolio includes Soby’s, The Lazy Goat, Nose Dive Gastropub, Passerelle Bistro - and now a fresh concept built on old favorites.
gsabusiness.com
Why Greer is an up-and-coming wedding destination
Greer is not only a destination for wedding planning services and venues, but a few new bridal businesses are also popping up downtown. A fresh, new bridal boutique quietly opened in downtown Greer on Dec. 15 and is a dream come true for a mother-daughter duo. Real estate attorney of...
thechampionnewspaper.com
Greenville Grand Bohemian celebrates nature in style
The Grand Bohemian Lodge in Greenville, South Carolina, has the look and feel of a lodge from a bygone era but one that celebrates art and nature in sophisticated style. Opened in August after three years of construction, the Grand Bohemian is a feast for the eyes for those with an appreciation of inventive design uses of wood, stone, bark, rock, and other natural elements.
gsabizwire.com
South Carolina Christian Foundation Gifts $225K to Ministries in the Upstate
Spartanburg, SC – South Carolina Christian Foundation (SCCF), a community foundation devoted to Biblical philanthropy, presented grants to 52 ministries in Upstate counties including York, Chester, Spartanburg, Cherokee, Greenville, Anderson, and Oconee counties. The grants are part of SCCF’s Community Trust Fund in which clients and donors collectively give to support ministries statewide that serve the most vulnerable population in South Carolina.
gsabizwire.com
Foot Solutions Greenville Earns Facility Accreditation From The American Board For Certification
Foot Solutions Greenville in Greenville, SC has received accreditation from the American Board for Certification in Orthotics, Prosthetics and Pedorthics, Inc., (ABC) an independent, nonprofit organization that has been providing facility accreditation since 1948. ABC’s evaluation of Foot Solutions Greenville includes a thorough review of the physical facility and quality...
Veteran Upstate business looking to expand employment opportunities for other veterans
According to the Department of Labor, since April of this year, the veteran unemployment rate has remained under 3%, but one company in the Upstate wants that number even lower.
More residential fires reek havoc on the Upstate
Three more residential fires have occurred in the Upstate, as the cold weather has brought an uptick in the number of blazes, the area has seen in recent days.
WYFF4.com
After days without water, Greenville apartment residents have place to go
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Some residents of an Upstate apartment complex will be relocated after a water pipe burst over the weekend, leaving them with water dripping from their ceilings and lights. They also didn't have running water. The pipe burst Saturday in one building at the Parker at Cone...
FOX Carolina
Downtown Spartanburg road closed for courthouse project
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A busy road in downtown Spartanburg will be closed Wednesday night so that crews can work on a Spartanburg County Courthouse project. The road closure on Daniel Morgan Avenue, from Magnolia Street to West Saint John Street, will begin Dec. 28 at 7 p.m., according to county officials.
avlwatchdog.org
Help Wanted: Will Pay $30,000 Bonus
The job market in Asheville is sounding like a competition for prized athletes with signing bonuses of up to $30,000. Labor shortages nationwide are creating competition among employers and driving vacancies across many industries. Employers from the Grove Park Inn and Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. to family-owned plumbing and landscaping businesses are trying to lure new employees with signing bonuses.
Laurens Co. home destroyed by fire Christmas night
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A fire on Christmas night has destroyed a home in Laurens County. The owner of the home said that people were renting it from him for about three months. He said the fire destroyed everything. Billy Leopard said he’s lived in the area for decades. “I remember when the house […]
WLOS.com
Multiple departments respond to fire at Henderson County farm retail outlet
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Investigators in Edneyville are looking into a fire that happened Monday at the Twisted Apple, an organic farm retail outlet in Henderson County. According to Edneyville Fire & Rescue, a fire broke out in the back of the 10,000 square foot building just before...
Spartanburg Co. landfill busy as people recycle holiday decorations, Christmas trees
The line at the Wellford Landfill was long the day after Christmas. People were getting rid of bags of trash, old toys, and Christmas trees.
avlwatchdog.org
Year in Review: ‘Rigged from the Beginning’
Editor’s Note: As 2022 comes to a close, Asheville Watchdog staffers take you back and inside their most memorable stories and news events of the year. The document behind this story in March, that the North Carolina Attorney General’s Office had “great concerns” that the Mission-HCA deal was “rigged from the beginning,” was buried in an avalanche of more than 17,000 files Asheville Watchdog obtained under a public records request.
whqr.org
Updated: Asheville officials say major water leaks repaired, services to gradually return within 36 hours
Are you or your business affected by the Asheville area water outages? Share your experiences by recording a voice memo or emailing voices@bpr.org. The City of Asheville says it expects water service will be fully restored in 36 hours, noting some residents may have water sooner than others depending on their location in reference to the treatment facility. To see maps of the boil water advisory and water restoration locations click here.
Comments / 0