Spartanburg County, SC

wspa.com

Community garden being built alongside runway at Spartanburg Airport

Airport director Terry Connorton says after seeing the food insecurity in Spartanburg, he spoke to Hub City Farmers Market and they say despite an airport sounding like an unlikely place for a successful garden…it’s actually the opposite. Community garden being built alongside runway at …. Airport director Terry...
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

Restaurant offers traditional New Years foods

Wade’s Restaurant, a family-owned staple of Spartanburg for more than 75 years, is helping customers ring in 2023 with traditional foods like greens and black eyed peas. We go inside their kitchen as they prepare for the holiday. Wade’s Restaurant is located at 1000 N. Pine St. in Spartanburg....
SPARTANBURG, SC
greenvillejournal.com

2022 City of Greenville rewind

For many in the city, both young and old alike, the opening of Unity Park, a project decades in the making, was the biggest story in 2022. But that’s just the start of the story. With the park’s Thomas and Vivian Wong Honor Tower now on the horizon, it was a year when long-held plans finally came to fruition. The city also improved traffic, grappled with development in the village of West Greenville and made affordable housing a higher priority.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Chipotle in Greer opens Friday

GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A new Chipotle Mexican Grill opens in Greer on Friday. The restaurant, located in the 1100 block of Wade Hampton Boulevard, will have a “Chipotlane” where customers can pick up digital orders without having to go inside. Greer’s Chipotle will be open every...
GREER, SC
FOX Carolina

Spartanburg serves homeless through cold Christmas weekend

FOX Carolina spoke with Denise Johnson who says her life was forever changed when she lost her father in a DUI crash. Highlighting what's happening this weekend including the Children's Museum's noon NYE party, Little Gym NYE party, Dave and Buster's NYE evet and L8S8 roller sports skate. New Year's...
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

New restaurant offers New England flavor in downtown Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Table 301 is starting off the new year with a new restaurant in downtown Greenville inspired by its founder’s roots. Carl Sobocinski is a New England native, growing up in New Hampshire before he moved to the Upstate and created the Table 301 Restaurant Group. His portfolio includes Soby’s, The Lazy Goat, Nose Dive Gastropub, Passerelle Bistro - and now a fresh concept built on old favorites.
GREENVILLE, SC
gsabusiness.com

Why Greer is an up-and-coming wedding destination

Greer is not only a destination for wedding planning services and venues, but a few new bridal businesses are also popping up downtown. A fresh, new bridal boutique quietly opened in downtown Greer on Dec. 15 and is a dream come true for a mother-daughter duo. Real estate attorney of...
GREER, SC
thechampionnewspaper.com

Greenville Grand Bohemian celebrates nature in style

The Grand Bohemian Lodge in Greenville, South Carolina, has the look and feel of a lodge from a bygone era but one that celebrates art and nature in sophisticated style. Opened in August after three years of construction, the Grand Bohemian is a feast for the eyes for those with an appreciation of inventive design uses of wood, stone, bark, rock, and other natural elements.
GREENVILLE, SC
gsabizwire.com

South Carolina Christian Foundation Gifts $225K to Ministries in the Upstate

Spartanburg, SC – South Carolina Christian Foundation (SCCF), a community foundation devoted to Biblical philanthropy, presented grants to 52 ministries in Upstate counties including York, Chester, Spartanburg, Cherokee, Greenville, Anderson, and Oconee counties. The grants are part of SCCF’s Community Trust Fund in which clients and donors collectively give to support ministries statewide that serve the most vulnerable population in South Carolina.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
gsabizwire.com

Foot Solutions Greenville Earns Facility Accreditation From The American Board For Certification

Foot Solutions Greenville in Greenville, SC has received accreditation from the American Board for Certification in Orthotics, Prosthetics and Pedorthics, Inc., (ABC) an independent, nonprofit organization that has been providing facility accreditation since 1948. ABC’s evaluation of Foot Solutions Greenville includes a thorough review of the physical facility and quality...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Downtown Spartanburg road closed for courthouse project

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A busy road in downtown Spartanburg will be closed Wednesday night so that crews can work on a Spartanburg County Courthouse project. The road closure on Daniel Morgan Avenue, from Magnolia Street to West Saint John Street, will begin Dec. 28 at 7 p.m., according to county officials.
SPARTANBURG, SC
avlwatchdog.org

Help Wanted: Will Pay $30,000 Bonus

The job market in Asheville is sounding like a competition for prized athletes with signing bonuses of up to $30,000. Labor shortages nationwide are creating competition among employers and driving vacancies across many industries. Employers from the Grove Park Inn and Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. to family-owned plumbing and landscaping businesses are trying to lure new employees with signing bonuses.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WSPA 7News

Laurens Co. home destroyed by fire Christmas night

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A fire on Christmas night has destroyed a home in Laurens County. The owner of the home said that people were renting it from him for about three months. He said the fire destroyed everything. Billy Leopard said he’s lived in the area for decades. “I remember when the house […]
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
avlwatchdog.org

Year in Review: ‘Rigged from the Beginning’

Editor’s Note: As 2022 comes to a close, Asheville Watchdog staffers take you back and inside their most memorable stories and news events of the year. The document behind this story in March, that the North Carolina Attorney General’s Office had “great concerns” that the Mission-HCA deal was “rigged from the beginning,” was buried in an avalanche of more than 17,000 files Asheville Watchdog obtained under a public records request.
ASHEVILLE, NC
whqr.org

Updated: Asheville officials say major water leaks repaired, services to gradually return within 36 hours

Are you or your business affected by the Asheville area water outages? Share your experiences by recording a voice memo or emailing voices@bpr.org. The City of Asheville says it expects water service will be fully restored in 36 hours, noting some residents may have water sooner than others depending on their location in reference to the treatment facility. To see maps of the boil water advisory and water restoration locations click here.
ASHEVILLE, NC

