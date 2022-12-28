For many in the city, both young and old alike, the opening of Unity Park, a project decades in the making, was the biggest story in 2022. But that’s just the start of the story. With the park’s Thomas and Vivian Wong Honor Tower now on the horizon, it was a year when long-held plans finally came to fruition. The city also improved traffic, grappled with development in the village of West Greenville and made affordable housing a higher priority.

GREENVILLE, SC ・ 15 HOURS AGO