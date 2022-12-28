Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
The nuclear bomb that was dropped and lost at seaCristoval VictorialSavannah, GA
Leading discount supermarket chain opening new South Carolina location next monthKristen WaltersBluffton, SC
travelyouman.com
How To Get To Daufuskie Island (Parking, Location, And Best Times)
One of the South Carolina Sea Islands, Daufuskie Island SC is about one mile across the Sound from Hilton Head Island. It’s one of the most distinctive and undeveloped islands on the east coast, with delicious cuisine, seductive artists, well-known writers, Billie Burn, and a rich history. On this article about How to get to Daufuskie Island, we will be sharing all basic information that you need to know. Enjoy our comprehensive guide to the island, which includes directions, advice on how to get about, ideas for things to do, places to eat, and places to stay.
marinelink.com
Detyens Awarded US Navy Oiler Repair Job
North Charleston, S.C. ship repair yard Detyens Shipyards has been awarded a contract for a 75-calendar day shipyard availability for the mid-term availability of Military Sealift Command’s (MSC) fleet replenishment oiler USNS Laramie (T-AO 203). The $10,051,547 firm-fixed-price contract, a small business set-aside, includes a base period and three...
South Carolina has 2 billionaires, see who they are
Stacker compiled a list of richest billionaires in South Carolina using data from Forbes.
Watch: Blue heron rescued from mud in South Carolina
An animal control officer in South Carolina came to the rescue of a blue heron spotted stranded in pluff mud -- and the operation was caught on camera.
artscanvas.org
Activists fight to memorialize site of largest slave auction in American history
Judy Woodruff: Activists in Savannah, Georgia, are fighting to shine a spotlight on a little known, but very painful moment in American history. Special correspondent Benedict Moran reports for our arts and culture series, Canvas. Benedict Moran: Three miles from the center of Savannah sits this nondescript plot of land....
4 Amazing Seafood Restaurants in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you love eating seafood, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are highly praised by local people for their service and delicious food, so make sure to pay them a visit if you haven't already.
southmag.com
South’s Greatest Doctors 2022/23
Dr. Tim Minton, the region’s only fellowship-trained, double board certified facial plastic and reconstructive surgeon, is committed to providing a superior level of care in a friendly and personalized environment. WHAT DO YOU LIKE MOST ABOUT PRACTICING MEDICINE?. In plastic surgery I love the artistry side of the specialty....
WYFF4.com
Dog 'left to die' outside animal shelter in South Carolina, officials say
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — It will be a long road to recovery for a dog that was "left to die" and "barely clinging to life" outside an animal shelter in South Carolina. Authorities at the Charleston Animal Society said the dog was abandoned, in critical condition, outside the gate of the facility at about 9 p.m. on Dec. 22.
Savannah Tribune
“40 Acres and A Mule” Film and Q&A
Come learn about and discuss the historic meeting in Savannah on January 12, 1865 that produced the land redistribution plan known as “40 Acres and a Mule,” the first attempt in the nation’s history to achieve racial equity. On January 12, 2023 the 158th anniversary of the...
Charleston City Paper
Did your meat die happy?
This isn’t a story to make you feel guilty about eating meat. But the chefs who use sustainable meat say there’s a better way than settling for the cheaply produced commodity meats in a lot of butcher cases in grocery stores. Fortunately, that better way is not as...
southmag.com
South’s Greatest Medical Professionals 2022/23
Q: What is your favorite part about working in the medical field?. A: The sense of self fulfillment when I help someone reach their dream smile. Seeing my patients leave with beautiful smiles that I helped create and being a small part of all their stories is why I love what I do.
The best South Carolina restaurant visited by Guy Fieri: report
Of all the things Guy Fieri has eaten, a piece of fried chicken in South Carolina really captured his heart.
Charleston City Paper
Our View: County Council needs to give up on I-526
Part of mature and visionary leadership is knowing when to reevaluate, recalculate and reconsider a public policy dream. Such is the case now with extending Interstate 526 from West Ashley across Johns Island to James Island. This nine-mile stretch of limited-access road will cost $2.2 billion. — more than the...
live5news.com
TopGolf’s North Charleston location sets official grand opening date
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Lowcountry is just weeks away from the popular golf and gaming company Topgolf Entertainment Group opening its new location. TopGolf first announced in June of 2021 that they would be opening a 72 all-weather bay venue in North Charleston. TopGolf is set to be near Tanger Outlet Drive and International Boulevard, right behind the Panera.
Walterboro neighbors concerned about new halfway house opening in the community
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – Community members are concerned about a new ministry that is set to open in the Walterboro area. Shield Ministries, an organization that claims to help convicted sex offenders rehabilitate and re-enter society, will open its doors off Barracada Road near Highway 17-A. About 50 men could be housed at the property […]
allongeorgia.com
Most Recent Bulloch & Surrounding Counties Food Service Inspections Dec 18 – 27, 2022
Scores below 70 are considered failing. When a restaurant is deemed unacceptable, follow-up inspections are generally completed within 10 days of the original evaluation. These are the most current reports. Bulloch County. BLUE MILE PIZZA. 408 S MAIN ST STATESBORO, GA 30458. Phone Number: (912) 259-9772. Permit Type: Food Service.
iheart.com
This Is The Biggest House In South Carolina
Most people grow up in homes no larger than a couple thousand square feet, but there are plenty of unique houses that measure up even bigger, earning titles like mansion and estate with sprawling grounds filled with gardens, pools and hidden treasures. Family Handyman searched for gargantuan homes around the...
live5news.com
Lawsuit settled after Lieber inmate died from infection while incarcerated
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A former South Carolina inmate’s son is getting paid nearly half a million dollars after settling a wrongful death lawsuit against multiple people, companies and the state Department of Corrections. The lawsuit, which included wrongful death and medical malpractice, was filed in 2019 on behalf...
counton2.com
Colleton County man dies after excavator accident
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A Colleton County man died Tuesday after being trapped under his mini-excavator. According to Colleton County Fire Rescue (CCFR), the man was operating the device when it overturned, throwing him from his seat and pinning him under the machine. The man’s wife found him...
live5news.com
Police find missing West Ashley teen
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A teen reported missing from West Ashley on Wednesday has been found safe, police say. The Charleston Police Department said the missing 14-year-old girl was last seen on Tuesday. Police say the girl is safe.
