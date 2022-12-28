ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parris Island, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
travelyouman.com

How To Get To Daufuskie Island (Parking, Location, And Best Times)

One of the South Carolina Sea Islands, Daufuskie Island SC is about one mile across the Sound from Hilton Head Island. It’s one of the most distinctive and undeveloped islands on the east coast, with delicious cuisine, seductive artists, well-known writers, Billie Burn, and a rich history. On this article about How to get to Daufuskie Island, we will be sharing all basic information that you need to know. Enjoy our comprehensive guide to the island, which includes directions, advice on how to get about, ideas for things to do, places to eat, and places to stay.
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
marinelink.com

Detyens Awarded US Navy Oiler Repair Job

North Charleston, S.C. ship repair yard Detyens Shipyards has been awarded a contract for a 75-calendar day shipyard availability for the mid-term availability of Military Sealift Command’s (MSC) fleet replenishment oiler USNS Laramie (T-AO 203). The $10,051,547 firm-fixed-price contract, a small business set-aside, includes a base period and three...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
southmag.com

South’s Greatest Doctors 2022/23

Dr. Tim Minton, the region’s only fellowship-trained, double board certified facial plastic and reconstructive surgeon, is committed to providing a superior level of care in a friendly and personalized environment. WHAT DO YOU LIKE MOST ABOUT PRACTICING MEDICINE?. In plastic surgery I love the artistry side of the specialty....
SAVANNAH, GA
WYFF4.com

Dog 'left to die' outside animal shelter in South Carolina, officials say

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — It will be a long road to recovery for a dog that was "left to die" and "barely clinging to life" outside an animal shelter in South Carolina. Authorities at the Charleston Animal Society said the dog was abandoned, in critical condition, outside the gate of the facility at about 9 p.m. on Dec. 22.
CHARLESTON, SC
Savannah Tribune

“40 Acres and A Mule” Film and Q&A

Come learn about and discuss the historic meeting in Savannah on January 12, 1865 that produced the land redistribution plan known as “40 Acres and a Mule,” the first attempt in the nation’s history to achieve racial equity. On January 12, 2023 the 158th anniversary of the...
SAVANNAH, GA
Charleston City Paper

Did your meat die happy?

This isn’t a story to make you feel guilty about eating meat. But the chefs who use sustainable meat say there’s a better way than settling for the cheaply produced commodity meats in a lot of butcher cases in grocery stores. Fortunately, that better way is not as...
CHARLESTON, SC
southmag.com

South’s Greatest Medical Professionals 2022/23

Q: What is your favorite part about working in the medical field?. A: The sense of self fulfillment when I help someone reach their dream smile. Seeing my patients leave with beautiful smiles that I helped create and being a small part of all their stories is why I love what I do.
SAVANNAH, GA
Charleston City Paper

Our View: County Council needs to give up on I-526

Part of mature and visionary leadership is knowing when to reevaluate, recalculate and reconsider a public policy dream. Such is the case now with extending Interstate 526 from West Ashley across Johns Island to James Island. This nine-mile stretch of limited-access road will cost $2.2 billion. — more than the...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

TopGolf’s North Charleston location sets official grand opening date

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Lowcountry is just weeks away from the popular golf and gaming company Topgolf Entertainment Group opening its new location. TopGolf first announced in June of 2021 that they would be opening a 72 all-weather bay venue in North Charleston. TopGolf is set to be near Tanger Outlet Drive and International Boulevard, right behind the Panera.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
iheart.com

This Is The Biggest House In South Carolina

Most people grow up in homes no larger than a couple thousand square feet, but there are plenty of unique houses that measure up even bigger, earning titles like mansion and estate with sprawling grounds filled with gardens, pools and hidden treasures. Family Handyman searched for gargantuan homes around the...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Lawsuit settled after Lieber inmate died from infection while incarcerated

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A former South Carolina inmate’s son is getting paid nearly half a million dollars after settling a wrongful death lawsuit against multiple people, companies and the state Department of Corrections. The lawsuit, which included wrongful death and medical malpractice, was filed in 2019 on behalf...
CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

Colleton County man dies after excavator accident

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A Colleton County man died Tuesday after being trapped under his mini-excavator. According to Colleton County Fire Rescue (CCFR), the man was operating the device when it overturned, throwing him from his seat and pinning him under the machine. The man’s wife found him...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Police find missing West Ashley teen

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A teen reported missing from West Ashley on Wednesday has been found safe, police say. The Charleston Police Department said the missing 14-year-old girl was last seen on Tuesday. Police say the girl is safe.
CHARLESTON, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy