GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is dead after a crash in central Glendale near 59th Avenue and Frier Drive, just south of Northern Avenue. Glendale police said they responded to reports of a crash around 3 p.m. When officers arrived, they found two cars that had crashed while heading south on 59th Avenue. Police say a truck and another vehicle sideswiped each other, causing the truck to crash into a concrete barrier. The truck driver had to be pulled out and taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died. He hasn’t been identified.

GLENDALE, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO