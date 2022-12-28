Read full article on original website
This Town in Arizona Has Been Ranked as One of the Coolest Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensGilbert, AZ
Crystal Wilson: Woman arrested for murder of adoptive son who disappeared in 2016Lavinia ThompsonGainesville, GA
The Drive to Phoenix is Closer Than Dallas For Some Texas ResidentsTom HandyPhoenix, AZ
IE Lighthouse for the Blind raffling Super Bowl LVII ticketsThe HD PostGlendale, AZ
Ski Lodge Now Open in ScottsdaleGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
roselawgroupreporter.com
Parcels to be developed into subdivision in Paradise Valley
Mockingbird Vistas, Mummy Mountain Park and Bret Hills subdivisions in Paradise Valley can expect new neighbors. The Paradise Valley Planning Commission has unanimously approved a preliminary plat for a 12-lot subdivision on 17 undeveloped acres south of Coconino Road and Mockingbird Lane. Town Planner Brandon McMahon presented the plat to...
East Valley Tribune
Mattress firm CEO plans vast Mesa estate
At the last Planning and Zoning Board meeting of the year the mood was light as board members and some city staff donned “ugly Christmas sweaters” to celebrate the season. “I will apologize to the public in advance for the sweaters that you see up here,” board chair Jeffrey Crockett said, sporting a sweater featuring Santa Claus riding a Tyrannosaurus Rex. “This is an annual tradition that somehow unfortunately was started years ago that continues on.”
roselawgroupreporter.com
KB opens new community in the West Valley
KB Home announced the grand opening of Tierra La Bella, a new community of single-family homes in a highly desirable west Phoenix location. The new community is situated on 83rd Avenue just south of West Buckeye Road and near Interstate 10 and Loop 202, providing easy access to downtown Phoenix and the area’s major employment centers as well as Sky Harbor International Airport.
Discount Tire buys 35 acres in land auction for planned Phoenix office campus
Scottsdale-based Discount Tire, an independent tire and wheel retailer, was the sole bidder and winner of 35 acres of desert land in north Phoenix on Tuesday morning.
AZFamily
Mesa farmers ask for help after city council moves forward with 3-year development plan
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - For nearly 50 years, Superstition Farm has been a local food supply for the Mesa community, a safe haven for rescued farm animals, and a place for agricultural education. “Our family homesteaded out here, we built the roads and brought in utilities back in the 70s,” said Casey Stechnij, a third-generation farmer and owner of Superstition Farm.
fox10phoenix.com
Man found shot inside car near downtown Phoenix
PHOENIX - A man has been hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after police say he was found shot inside a car just south of downtown Phoenix. Phoenix Police say the man was found shot in the parking lot of a Jack-in-the-Box, located near 7th Street and Buckeye Road. The victim was...
azbex.com
Mack Planning New 438-unit Multifamily Project in N. Phoenix
Mack Real Estate Group is planning a 438-unit mixed-residential development in north Phoenix to add to its $250M Valley multifamily portfolio. Mack 19th & Monona will feature a mix of Build-to-Rent and garden-style apartment units. The company paid $22M for the site at 20620 N. 19th Avenue. Mack also has...
fox10phoenix.com
Man opens fire at north Phoenix apartments; 2 women injured: police
PHOENIX - A man is in custody after he allegedly opened fire at a north Phoenix apartment complex, leaving two women injured. According to police, the incident happened after a fight escalated into a shooting near 7th Avenue and Bell Road. Both victims suffered minor shrapnel-related injuries after the suspect...
AZFamily
Man dead after truck crashes into concrete barrier in Glendale
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is dead after a crash in central Glendale near 59th Avenue and Frier Drive, just south of Northern Avenue. Glendale police said they responded to reports of a crash around 3 p.m. When officers arrived, they found two cars that had crashed while heading south on 59th Avenue. Police say a truck and another vehicle sideswiped each other, causing the truck to crash into a concrete barrier. The truck driver had to be pulled out and taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died. He hasn’t been identified.
AZFamily
Speeding car leads Mesa officers to a wanted man and $400K worth of meth
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Mesa police found 200 pounds of methamphetamine in a vehicle after the owner, a wanted felon, was arrested last week. On Dec. 21, 36-year-old Eric Leon was stopped near 40th Street and Route 202 in Phoenix for speeding. Leon had two warrants in Mesa and was arrested during the traffic stop. His vehicle was towed to a police facility and, while searching, found two large duffle bags and two cardboard boxes filled with about 200 pounds of methamphetamine. Officers with the Central Street Crimes Unit estimated the street value to be $400,000.
Resorts, stores, new developments: here’s what’s coming to the Valley in 2023
From the VAI RESORT to new tenants at Westgate in Glendale and at Tempe Marketplace, the Valley is growing! Here’s what’s slated to open this 2023!
azbigmedia.com
Discount Tire buys 35 acres in Phoenix to develop new headquarters
Discount Tire, a leading independent tire retailer, announced its intent to develop a new corporate headquarters in Phoenix following the acquisition of 35 acres located near Loop 101 and State Route 51. Discount Tire purchased the site at a recent Arizona State Land Department public auction. Proceeds from the sale will be invested by the state in the Permanent Land Endowment Trust Fund to benefit K-12 education in Arizona.
The Rise of Co-Living Spaces in Phoenix: A New Trend in Real Estate
In recent years, the concept of co-living has gained popularity as a more affordable and flexible housing option for individuals and families. Co-living spaces, which are typically furnished apartments or houses shared by multiple people, offer a sense of community and shared amenities like gyms, pools, and common areas.
ABC 15 News
What are the laws for headlights, turn signals, and taillights?
Operation Safe Roads is dedicated to making sure drivers get the understanding needed to make safe decisions. ABC15 received an email from one Valley resident named Jason who said he has seen far too many drivers with missing headlights, brake lights, lack of blinker use, and more. Our team decided...
invisiblepeople.tv
City of Phoenix Sued to Stop Encampment Sweeps
The Arizona chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union has filed a lawsuit against the city of Phoenix to halt unannounced sweeps in an area known as The Zone where there are homeless encampments and shelters. The ACLU filed on behalf of two residents of the Zone, Faith Kearns and...
AZFamily
Major Phoenix-area title loan, MVD provider suffers data breach
Doug Clark has had numerous ethics complaints filed against him over the years. His resignation letter says he’s retiring because of personal medical issues. Shady Park wins appeal; retirement community suit goes back to court. Updated: 48 minutes ago. |. The Shady Park music venue in Tempe won its...
Child dead, five others hospitalized in Avondale crash
Avondale Police Department is investigating a serious crash that took place near 107th Avenue and Roosevelt.
AZFamily
Man arrested in connection to Glendale apartment complex fire
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a man has been arrested in connection to a fire that damaged several apartments and left nine people homeless in Glendale on Christmas Day. Emergency crews were called to an apartment fire near 57th Avenue and Camelback Road. Police arrived and found 25-year-old...
kjzz.org
Meet the ditch riders who keep the Phoenix area irrigation water system flowing
Phoenix was built on the remains of an ancient Hohokam city. When the first settlers arrived, they built their farms around irrigation canals the Hohokam left behind. But they were at the mercy of the river. In the early 1900s, the farmers got together, and, with the help of the government, built a dam to harness the Salt River.
KTAR.com
Suspect arrested in fatal hit-and-run on West Valley freeway ramp
PHOENIX — A suspect in a fatal hit-and-run collision on a West Valley freeway ramp last week has been arrested, authorities said. Jonathan Baldizon, 30, was taken into custody Monday for failure to remain at the scene of an accident involving injury or death. He is accused of hitting...
