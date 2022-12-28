Read full article on original website
marketplace.org
French entrepreneurs look to agriculture and forestry for the future of aviation fuel
Sustainable aviation fuel, or SAF, is airplane fuel made from renewable sources like reused cooking oil. Nearly half a million flights have used this fuel mixed with regular petroleum-based kerosene — almost all of them in Europe. Now, the French say they have produced the second generation of this...
Advancing Climate-Smart Agriculture and Sustainable Food Production
Adam Little, CEO of synthetic biology company Sound Agriculture, joined Cheddar News after his company raised $75 million in Series D financing to discuss business operations and growth.
swineweb.com
Industry group asks Philippines to step up ASF prevention programs
An organization representing food producers in the Philippines are asking government officials to strengthen the nation’s monitoring of African swine fever (ASF) and other animal diseases. The Philippine Chamber of Agriculture and Food Inc. believes that improving current biosecurity measures covering several diseases that affect food animals is critical...
agupdate.com
FSA tailors programs to meet the needs of ranchers
During times when ranchers face difficult circumstances, the Farm Service Agency (FSA) works to be flexible in their programs and offerings to be of the highest service, according to FSA Director Zach Ducheneaux. Being nimble enough to meet producers where they are is critical during a time when a number...
Adjusting the intensity of farming can help address climate change
This article was originally published on The Conversation. We have little chance of tackling climate change and reducing biodiversity loss without a redesign of the world's largest industry: agriculture and food. While shifting to more plant-based diets and reducing food waste will be critical steps, what occurs at the farm...
qhubonews.com
The Biden-Harris Administration has released a guidebook for the Inflation Reduction Act that outlines how certain clean energy and climate programs should be executed.
Today, the White House released the first edition of a new resource titled Building a Clean Energy Economy: A Guidebook to the Inflation Reduction Act’s Investments in Clean Energy and Climate Action, which provides clear descriptions of the law’s tax incentives and funding programs to build a clean energy economy, lower energy costs, tackle climate change, and reduce harmful pollution. The Guidebook will help state, local, territorial, and Tribal leaders, the private sector, non-profit organizations, homeowners, and communities better understand how they can benefit from these investments and unlock the full potential of the law. The Guidebook walks through the law program-by-program and provides background on each program’s purpose, eligibility requirements, period of availability, and other key details.
New food technologies could release 80% of world’s farmland back to nature
Here's the basic problem for conservation at a global level: food production, biodiversity and carbon storage in ecosystems are competing for the same land.
marketplace.org
What to expect from the 2023 Farm Bill
In 2023, Congress will start negotiating a new farm bill. That sweeping spending package gets an update roughly every five years. It provides a financial safety net to the agricultural sector and has a huge impact on farming economies and livelihoods. But it also dictates how much the government spends...
CoinTelegraph
Cannaland supports cannabis industry regulations in its metaverse
CannaVerse announces the upcoming launch of Cannaland, the world’s first cannabis-themed metaverse, as a simplified solution for businesses to abide by the legalities around cannabis distribution, usage and cultivation. The global cannabis industry, including high-THC, low-THC and CBD/hemp products, has enjoyed tremendous growth globally as evidenced by the 70...
beefmagazine.com
Farm Progress America, December 29, 2022
Max Armstrong shares that the labor situation for tomato growers is as much about market share as it is cost of production. Florida is losing market share to Mexico due to the farm labor situation and the overlapping season. Even Canada is a growing competitor with greenhouse tomatoes. Max shares insights on the cost-price squeeze that’s impacting tomato producers. From rising input prices to truck driver shortages, the nation’s tomato industry is being squeezed. Max also shares insights on consumer issues surrounding fresh produce.
US Denim Mills Develops Rapid Clean Manufacturing Technology
A sustainable mindset has become an essential business need today, putting manufacturers under immense pressure to innovate eco-friendly manufacturing techniques at every possible stage. Taking a cue from the increasing demand for sustainability in apparel production, Pakistan-based US Denim Mills, the fabrics vertical of US Group, has developed another eco-efficient alternative technology, Rapid Clean, which enhances operational efficiency and reduces resource depletion, cost and waste—all while maximizing consumer satisfaction. Rapid Clean is a sustainable manufacturing technique designed to replace some of the most water-intensive and pollutant fabric finishing processes. This smart technology by US Denim Mills allows the company to conserve natural...
The Advancement of Robotics: How Robots are Changing Manufacturing and Service Industries
Robots have been a fixture in manufacturing industries for decades, but in recent years, the advancement of robotics technology has allowed them to take on an increasingly wider range of tasks and responsibilities. In this article, we will explore how robots are changing manufacturing and service industries, and consider the potential benefits and drawbacks of this trend.
framebuildingnews.com
State of the Industry Heading Into 2023
Many different economic indicators can be taken into account when looking for clues as to what the state of the industry is likely to be just a short distance down the road. One check is what the experts in a given industry see. Shield Wall Media, parent company of Frame Building News magazine, did a survey to measure the climate in the construction industry. The results are overwhelmingly positive; the majority of builders improved sales and profitability in 2022. Further, most believe that their business will not only sell more or about the same in 2023 as they did in 2022, but they project their overall profitability to be the same or better. For further insights from our survey, see the sidebar at the end of this article.
newsnationnow.com
Hunger and food waste solutions from 2022
(NewsNation) — As global food prices surged at their fastest pace ever and the economy was rocked by a war and inflation, many families found essentials like groceries and gas unaffordable. Despite a complex food system that stretches across the globe, NewsNation found ideas that prove useful in how...
How grocery chain Kroger aims to create hunger-free communities by 2025
Since 2018, the Zero Hunger | Zero Waste Foundation has directed more than $48 million toward the huge amount of food thrown away needlessly in the US.
nationalhogfarmer.com
Solutions from abroad: Immigration and pork's labor shortage
As with countless other industries, it's the unfortunate truth of American agriculture that farmers across the country are struggling to find enough employees to meet the demands of their profession. Pork, of course, is not an exception. There are a variety of reasons behind the labor shortage, including high costs of investment and real estate, the physicality of hands-on labor and the aging of the existing agricultural workforce.
