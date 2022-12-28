Many different economic indicators can be taken into account when looking for clues as to what the state of the industry is likely to be just a short distance down the road. One check is what the experts in a given industry see. Shield Wall Media, parent company of Frame Building News magazine, did a survey to measure the climate in the construction industry. The results are overwhelmingly positive; the majority of builders improved sales and profitability in 2022. Further, most believe that their business will not only sell more or about the same in 2023 as they did in 2022, but they project their overall profitability to be the same or better. For further insights from our survey, see the sidebar at the end of this article.

