Western NY was on the receiving end of so much snow that Governor Hochul is directing state agencies to get ready for floods. Over 300 Pumps and Generators as well as 800,000 sandbags are ready to be deployed if the melting snow causes runoff to overflow flood vulnerable creeks, streams and low lying areas that have poor drainage. Temperatures are expected to rise into the 50s by Friday and Buffalo and the surrounding areas are still digging out. The snow could dam up culverts and other drainage and cause water to back up into roadways. Remember to never attempt to cross water on the road where you can’t tell the depth. Find an alternate route.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO