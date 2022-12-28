Read full article on original website
Poloncarz apologizes; 2 more storm deaths bring total to 40
Of those who died in Erie County, 17 were found outside, four were in cars and 11 were inside homes.
Poloncarz apologizes to community in final blizzard briefing as death toll rises to 39
Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz opened by apologizing to the community and Buffalo for his tirade attacking Mayor Byron Brown and city snow removal efforts during a similar briefing Wednesday.
NY exec stands by criticized timing of Buffalo storm driving ban
The top official in Erie County, New York, said Wednesday that issuing the driving ban any earlier wouldn’t have “changed anything” — as criticism mounts that it was implemented far too late. “As I said earlier today in response to whether the driving ban should have been instituted earlier, I do not know if it would have changed anything but it was my decision and I bear full responsibility,” Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz tweeted. “As JFK said, ‘victory has a hundred fathers, but defeat is an orphan.'” Poloncarz has been taking heat for waiting until just before 9 a.m. Friday to shut...
You Might Get Knock On Your Door From National Guard If You Live In WNY
If you live in Western New York, you may get a knock on your door from the National Guard. Yesterday, December 29, 2022, the National Guard was going door to door doing wellness checks on people who lost power during the blizzard. Quite a few people died from having no heat or electricity during the storm, so the troops are checking to make sure residents are ok, but also to see if there might be any more fatalities. As of yesterday evening, all customers who lost power should have been restored, according to a tweet from Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz.
Morning News Brief
Western NY was on the receiving end of so much snow that Governor Hochul is directing state agencies to get ready for floods. Over 300 Pumps and Generators as well as 800,000 sandbags are ready to be deployed if the melting snow causes runoff to overflow flood vulnerable creeks, streams and low lying areas that have poor drainage. Temperatures are expected to rise into the 50s by Friday and Buffalo and the surrounding areas are still digging out. The snow could dam up culverts and other drainage and cause water to back up into roadways. Remember to never attempt to cross water on the road where you can’t tell the depth. Find an alternate route.
Oh Deer! Up to 40 Hungry Deer Greet Man Each AM in Upstate NY
It's not uncommon to see large gatherings of deer in rural parts of Upstate New York, but a sight like this is certainly a bit unusual. Check out the video below of what looks like as many as 40 hungry deer staring down a man in Greene County, waiting patiently to fill their bellies.
Salmonella Threat Forces A Recall At Wegmans
Some companies are better than others when it comes to getting information out and few do it as good as Wegmans. There are a few products that have been recalled that Wegmans wants you to aware of. Wegmans stores in the Buffalo area have reopened after the powerful blizzard moved...
Mayor Brown: “No feud” with Poloncarz after disputes on city cleanup efforts
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A disconnect regarding snow removal in the City of Buffalo has two of Western New York’s most prominent elected officials at odds. County Executive Mark Poloncarz called Buffalo’s cleanup efforts “embarrassing” during his press conference an hour earlier, and said there’s a reason the County has had to step in. “The […]
Counties with the shortest life expectancy in New York
Life expectancy in the United States has generally been on the rise. Between 1960 and 2019, the life expectancy of Americans rose by roughly a decade to the age of 79. Greater longevity can be attributed to improved health care such as diagnostic and medical advancements, as well as healthier lifestyle choices relating to diet, smoking, and alcohol consumption.
Lowest of the Low! Looter on a Snowmobile Robs Store in Buffalo
Our thoughts are with our fellow New Yorkers in the Buffalo area and all with the first responders sent out that way to help - many of them are from the Capital Region. While emergency crews from all over New York State have made their way to help the Buffalo community dig out of the catastrophic blizzard, others are taking this as an opportunity to rob, loot, and steal.
This May Be The Biggest Emergency Snow Dump [PHOTO]
You may remember seeing a snow mound this tall after the first Snowvember storm in 2014, and after the “Blizzard of the Century,” another giant snow bank has returned. This snowbank is unlike any other one you have ever seen. Most snow banks may be 10 ft tall at the most, but this one is well over that.
Critical Storm Updates And Vital Information From Towns Around WNY
As we enter into day four of winter storm Elliott and the blizzard it brought to Western New York, some progress is being made. Here are some critical storm updates for the morning of Tuesday, December 27, 2022. The National Weather Service says WNY should brace for one more day of snow.
Erie County New York Has Unique Job Opening
The snow is still flying here in Erie County and Buffalo, New York. As families continue to dig the snow out of their driveways, there is hope that the weather is about to get warmer and help them get back to some sort of normal. The blizzard that Buffalo just...
Cuba business to close facility and move to Rush and Mentor, Ohio; 29 jobs ending on March 31
Photo of a product sold by HuFriedyGroup on their website. The HuFriedyGroup, which sells dental equipment to dentists, will be leaving Cuba in Allegany County and 29 employees will lose their jobs. The Allegany County Legislators will have a copy of the letter from HuFriedyGroup in their resolution packets today...
USPS service back up and running in Buffalo following blizzard
BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — The United State Postal Service says its mail carriers were back on the road today in Erie County. This marks the first time they were able to deliver mail since the storm hit Western New York on Friday. USPS said its staff were making deliveries...
8 arrested for looting during winter storm in Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. (CNN) - Police in Buffalo, New York have arrested eight people in connection to alleged looting during the recent winter storm. Police say three of those arrests were made by the department’s anti-looting detail. On top of the looting, officials say the deadly winter storm has paralyzed...
26-year-old Buffalonian dies in blizzard, leaves behind wife and unborn son
BUFFALO, N.Y. — There are now 39 people who have died in Erie County from the blizzard. Among them is 26-year-old Abdul Sharifu, who moved from the Congo to Buffalo years ago. He was just getting the next chapter of his life started. Sharifu was known to many by...
Where People Can Pick Up Abandoned Vehicles In Western New York
Buffalo and Western New York continue to dig out after a generational blizzard over the weekend. Many people got stuck on the roads across Western New York and had to abandon their vehicles on the roads after they got stuck. So where can people go to pick up their vehicles?
Lonsberry: HOCHUL FAILED TO PREPARE FOR BUFFALO BLIZZARD
In the days leading up to the deadliest snow storm in modern New York history, the state government was fixated on a special session of the Assembly and Senate, at which – with the governor’s approval – legislators were giving themselves a 29% pay raise, increasing their salary to the highest in the nation.
Buffalo Mom Who Saved Disabled Man’s Life Receives Almost $75,000 In Donations
A GoFundMe page has been set up for a Buffalo mother of three who saved an elderly disabled man's life during the blizzard. Chris Dearing, a co-worker of Joe, the elderly man, has set up the GoFundMe page to bless Sha’Kyra. Joe, who has worked at the North Park Theatre for 40 years, was rescued by Sha'Kyra and her boyfriend during the blizzard.
